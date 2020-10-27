The Porter Elementary boys and girls basketball teams swept Rockford on Tuesday. The Porter boys won, 30-20, while the girls won, 17-8.
Brodie King led the Porter boys in scoring with 10 points while Kolton Boiling tallied 10 for Rockford. Bailee Jones recorded 10 points for the Porter girls while Ali Ford scored all eight of Rockford's points.
