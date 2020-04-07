Swapping two players from one position to another gave Greenback’s boys soccer team hope it had made a good move for the long run before its 2020 season was cut short.
When the season began, junior Matthew Hurst was playing goalkeeper for the second year in a row, and the Cherokees expected to be solid at that position.
Luckily for coach Rob Fox, though, Hurst has versatility. That proved valuable after a couple of preseason games exposed a major weakness. The Cherokees needed him to play in the field to shore up their low level of ability in controlling the ball where it matters most.
Enter freshman Isiah Flowers.
Flowers joined the team with the hope of playing goalkeeper, but with Hurst holding that position, Flowers was deployed as a centerback. Fox eventually chose to move Flowers to goalkeeper so Hurst could become a central midfielder.
“Unless I had somebody new come along, I was planning to have (Hurst) play goalkeeper,” Fox said. “He is good at goalkeeper, but we discovered he is stronger in the field.”
Greenback lost both of the games it played — one to Cosby and one to Polk County.
The loss to Polk County was the more competitive of the two games, and Fox said a big reason was the Cherokees’ ability to possess and move the ball through the midfield.
Tennessee Wesleyan signee Colt Casto is Greenback’s best player, and he plays in the middle. Having just one strong player in that area, though, rarely helps a team. Adding Hurst to that line allowed the Cherokees to compete.
“From a controlling-the-ball aspect it worked well,” Fox said. “Did it help us win games? The answer is unknown. We didn’t play enough games to really say.”
This was Year 3 of Greenback’s boys program and like any small school program, the toughest challenge it faces is depth. Because roster sizes are small, versatility is as valuable as anything.
The Cherokees may not get to play any additional games this season, but at least they can use the knowledge they gained to be stronger at the start of the 2021 season. In Flowers, Greenback may have its goalkeeper of the future.
“He is a really good athlete and has an enormous amount of potential,” Fox said. “He’s a great coachable player. He listens and implements what you tell him. If he sticks with it, and I have no reason to think he won’t, by the time he’s a junior or senior he will be a very strong player.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.