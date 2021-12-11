KNOXVILLE — Tennessee operates its offense with one simple premise in mind: shoot more than the other team does.
The philosophy is not rooted in chucking up as many shots as possible but rather valuing the basketball when it is in possession of it and taking it away from the opponent.
The effect it can have was never more apparent than it was in a 76-36 victory over UNC Greensboro on Saturday inside Thompson-Boling Arena. The No. 13 Vols forced a season high-tying 25 turnovers, limiting the Spartans to 38 field-goal attempts, and gave it away a season-low seven times while hoisting up 64 shots.
“We know that night in and night out we have to take care of the ball,” freshman point guard Zakai Zeigler said. “That’s one of our top goals in practice, games, whether we’re watching film. … If we get more possessions, most of the time you’re going to win the game, so you just have to take care of the ball.”
Tennessee (7-2) entered play tied for 17th in the nation in turnover margin with a ratio of plus-5.2 per game. It has turned it over more than 12 times once this season and generated at least 15 takeaways in seven of its eight games. The Vols failed to meet both marks against Villanova and suffered a 71-53 loss on Nov. 20 in the Hall of Fame Tip-Off in Uncasville, Connecticut.
Tennessee held UNC Greensboro (7-3) to the fewest points by an opponent in Thompson-Boling Arena history (opened in 1987) five days after limiting Texas Tech to 31.1% shooting in a 57-52 loss inside Madison Square Garden.
“We’ve got a group of guys that are taking pride in the fact that they want to be a really good defensive team,” Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said. “We know if we want to do that we’re going to have to be a good offensive team because if you’re not good on offense, it really puts a lot of pressure on you defense.”
The Vols ranked in the top 34 in scoring defense each of the past two seasons, but this team currently averages less points allowed per game (61.4) than either of those campaigns (63.5 in 2020-21, 64.2 in 2019-20).
Increased offensive efficiency plays a part in that stifling defense as the Vols are turning it over on 15.5% of their possessions this season as opposed to 17.7% a year ago and 19.9% in 2019-20.
“I think we’re making a big emphasis to not turn the ball over,” junior guard Santiago Vescovi said. “I think what Kennedy and Zakai are both bringing this year is something different. They’re super smart and they take care of the ball. For Josiah (James), myself, VJ (Victor Bailey Jr.) and all other vets that have been here for a minute, I think we’re growing up and learning from our mistakes because it was something we have struggled with (at times).”
Tennessee hopes to live up the potential it failed to meet a year ago, and to do so it will need to continue posting positive turnover margins and outshooting its opponents.
“(It’s going to be) really important (to keep that up), especially as we get into the meat of our schedule with some tough games coming up,” James said. “On offense, we try to get a shot every time, and if we don’t, we’ll be disappointed and coach won’t be happy. Just in the game of basketball, if you take more shots than the other team, you’ll probably make more shots than the other team and win the game.
“We pride ourselves on taking care of the ball, and I think we’ve done a really good job of that so far.”
