KNOXVILLE — Kentucky right-hander Travis Smith entered his start against Tennessee having surrendered two home runs in his 10 outings.
The No. 20 Vols more than doubled that total, adding three home runs to Smith’s ledger — all in the third inning — amid a five-dinger effort that carried them to a 10-6 victory over the Wildcats on Friday inside Lindsey Nelson Stadium.
“Obviously you get to this point, you’ve got plenty of statistics to go off of and the guys watch video or stuff like that,” Tennessee coach Tony Vitello said. “He’s good, and he’s a tough kid. He’s been through a lot, but our guys for whatever reason were really dialed in against what he was doing and made it challenging on him.”
Tennessee sophomore second baseman Christian Moore tagged Smith first, lacing the first pitch he saw in the first inning over the fence in left.
The real damage came in the third as the Vols (34-16, 13-12 SEC) slugged their way to a seven-run inning.
Junior shortstop Maui Ahuna led off the third with a five-pitch walk and redshirt sophomore center fielder Hunter Ensley logged the first bomb of the inning, blistering a full-count offering to left.
Redshirt sophomore left fielder Jared Dickey promptly match Smith’s previous home run total, going back-to-back with a solo shot off the scoreboard in right-center.
A walk from sophomore first baseman Blake Burke and a single through the right side from Moore forced Smith off the mound in favor of Jackson Nove, and senior outfielder Griffin Merritt welcomed him with a three-run shot.
Junior catcher Cal Stark capped the scoring with a RBI double.
“I think Maui (Ahuna) walked and that is huge to go get a leadoff guy on base,” Merritt said. “I think it is a little thing that gets overlooked a lot, but Maui got on base and Hunter (Ensley) destroys that ball to left, (Jared) Dickey gets into one. We got guys on base. I think for us an offense, it is important for us to have as many people as we can on so when we do run into some — because we will — it is nice when they are not solo homers.”
Merritt added a two-run shot — his third multi-home run game of the season to surpass Burke for the team’s home run lead (16) — in the sixth for Tennessee’s final long ball.
The fireworks display supported junior right-hander Andrew Lindsey, who allowed three runs (two earned) on six hits and two walks while striking out four en route to his first win at UT.
“I’ve been searching for that win,” Lindsey said. “Obviously, we’ve won the past couple weeks with my start, but it just hasn’t gone to me. It feels good to get a win in that column and excited to do it in front of the home crowd.”
Tennessee will attempt to take the series when junior right-hander Chase Dollander (5-5, 4.26 ERA) opposes Kentucky left-hander Tyler Bosma (4-3, 5.04 ERA) at noon today.
