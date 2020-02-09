A double-digit deficit early in the second half was not enough to bury the Maryville College men's basketball team on Sunday afternoon.
In fact, it was the Scots who ultimately poured it on the most.
Maryville scored 45 points in the final 14 minutes to run away with a 96-83 road victory over Pfeiffer College and stay within striking distance of one of the top four spots in the USA South Athletic Conference's West Division.
The Scots (6-15, 5-9) made two of their first eight shots in the second half and trailed 67-51 with 14 minutes, 16 seconds remaining. They rallied to make 16 of their next 28 shots and all 13 of their free throws in the second half.
Junior point guard JR Sanders scored nine-straight points during the comeback and finished with a game-high 29 points to go with six assists and six rebounds. His performance included five 3-pointers on 12 attempts.
Freshman Brice Martin had 20 points, 11 rebounds and three blocked shots, and freshman Kordell Kah came off the bench to 3 of 5 shots from behind the arc on his way to 19 points. Sophomore Kevin Chong added 15 points.
Maryville returns to the court Wednesday night at Berea College.
