Here is a look at the postseason tournament schedule for local basketball teams.

GIRLS

District 4-AAA

All games at Bearden High School

Monday

6 p.m.: Hardin Valley vs. Knoxville West

7:30 p.m.: William Blount vs. Lenoir City

Wednesday

6 p.m.: Heritage vs. Hardin Valley/Knoxville West

7:30 p.m.: Farragut vs. William Blount/Lenoir City

Friday

4:30 p.m.: Bearden vs. Heritage/Hardin Valley/Knoxville West

6 p.m.: Maryville vs. Farragut/William Blount/Lenoir City

Feb. 24

6 p.m.: Third-place game

7:30 p.m.: Championship game

District 2-AAA

All games at Morristown East High School

Monday

6 p.m.: Morristown East vs. South-Doyle

Wednesday

6 p.m.: Seymour vs. Morristown West

7:30 p.m.: Sevier County vs. Morristown East/South-Doyle

Friday

4 p.m.: Jefferson County vs. Seymour/Morristown West

7 p.m.: Cocke County vs. Sevier County/Morristown East/South-Doyle

Saturday

3 p.m.: Third-place game

6 p.m.: Championship game

District 4-AA

To be determined following Tuesday's regular season games. All tournament games will be played at Fulton High School beginning Friday.

District 2-A

All games at Cosby High School

Friday

4 p.m.:Greenback vs. Washburn/Tennessee School for the Deaf

7 p.m.:Cosby vs. Hancock County/Jellico

Feb. 24

6 p.m.: Third-place game

Feb. 25

6 p.m.: Championship game

Division II-A East Region Tournament

Monday

7 p.m.: Collegedale at The King's Academy

7 p.m.: Christian Academy of Knoxville at Chattanooga Notre Dame

7 p.m.: Knoxville Grace Christian at Silverdale

7 p.m.: Chattanooga Grace Christian at Knoxville Webb

Thursday at Chattanooga Notre Dame High School

4 p.m.: King's Academy/Collegedale vs. Notre Dame/CAK

7 p.m.: Knoxville Grace Christian/Silverdale vs. Chattanooga Grace Christian/Webb

Friday at Chattanooga Notre Dame

4 p.m.: Third-place game

7 p.m.: Championship game

BOYS

District 4-AAA

All games at Bearden High School

Tuesday

6 p.m.: Farragut vs. Lenoir City

7:30 p.m.: William Blount vs. Heritage

Thursday

6 p.m.: Hardin Valley vs. Farragut/Lenoir City

7:30 p.m.: Knoxville West vs. William Blount/Heritage

Friday

7:30 p.m.: Maryville vs. Hardin Valley/Farragut/Lenoir City

9 p.m.: Bearden vs. Knoxville West/William Blount/Heritage

Feb. 25

6 p.m.: Third-place game

7:30 p.m.: Championship game

District 2-AAA

All games at Morristown East High School

Monday

7:30 p.m.: Seymour vs. Cocke County

Tuesday

6 p.m.: Morristown East vs. Morristown West

7:30 p.m.: South-Doyle vs. Seymour/Cocke County

Friday

5:30 p.m.: Sevier County vs. Morristown East/Morristown West

8:30 p.m.: Jefferson County vs. South-Doyle/Seymour/Cocke County

Saturday

4:30 p.m.: Third-place game

8 p.m.: Championship game

District 4-AA

To be determined following Tuesday's regular season games. All tournament games will be played at Fulton High School beginning Friday.

District 2-A

Monday

6 p.m.: Greenback at Washburn

Friday at Cosby High School

5:30 p.m.: Hancock County vs. Jellico/Tennessee School for the Deaf

8:30 p.m.: Cosby vs. Greenback/Washburn

Feb. 24

7:30 p.m.: Third-place game

Feb. 25

7:30 p.m.: Championship game

Division II-A East Region Tournament

7 p.m.: The King's Academy at Boyd Buchanan

7 p.m.: Silverdale at Knoxville Grace Christian

7 p.m.: Chattanooga Grace Christian at Knoxville Webb

7 p.m.: Christian Academy of Knoxville at Chattanooga Notre Dame

Thursday at Chattanooga Notre Dame

5:30 p.m.: Knoxville Webb/Chattanooga Grace Christian vs. CAK/Notre Dame

8:30 p.m.: The King's Academy/Boyd Buchanan vs. Silverdale/Knoxville Grace Christian

Friday at Chattanooga Notre Dame

5:30 p.m.: Third-place game

8 p.m.: Championship game

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.