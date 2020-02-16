Here is a look at the postseason tournament schedule for local basketball teams.
GIRLS
District 4-AAA
All games at Bearden High School
Monday
6 p.m.: Hardin Valley vs. Knoxville West
7:30 p.m.: William Blount vs. Lenoir City
Wednesday
6 p.m.: Heritage vs. Hardin Valley/Knoxville West
7:30 p.m.: Farragut vs. William Blount/Lenoir City
Friday
4:30 p.m.: Bearden vs. Heritage/Hardin Valley/Knoxville West
6 p.m.: Maryville vs. Farragut/William Blount/Lenoir City
Feb. 24
6 p.m.: Third-place game
7:30 p.m.: Championship game
District 2-AAA
All games at Morristown East High School
Monday
6 p.m.: Morristown East vs. South-Doyle
Wednesday
6 p.m.: Seymour vs. Morristown West
7:30 p.m.: Sevier County vs. Morristown East/South-Doyle
Friday
4 p.m.: Jefferson County vs. Seymour/Morristown West
7 p.m.: Cocke County vs. Sevier County/Morristown East/South-Doyle
Saturday
3 p.m.: Third-place game
6 p.m.: Championship game
District 4-AA
To be determined following Tuesday's regular season games. All tournament games will be played at Fulton High School beginning Friday.
District 2-A
All games at Cosby High School
Friday
4 p.m.:Greenback vs. Washburn/Tennessee School for the Deaf
7 p.m.:Cosby vs. Hancock County/Jellico
Feb. 24
6 p.m.: Third-place game
Feb. 25
6 p.m.: Championship game
Division II-A East Region Tournament
Monday
7 p.m.: Collegedale at The King's Academy
7 p.m.: Christian Academy of Knoxville at Chattanooga Notre Dame
7 p.m.: Knoxville Grace Christian at Silverdale
7 p.m.: Chattanooga Grace Christian at Knoxville Webb
Thursday at Chattanooga Notre Dame High School
4 p.m.: King's Academy/Collegedale vs. Notre Dame/CAK
7 p.m.: Knoxville Grace Christian/Silverdale vs. Chattanooga Grace Christian/Webb
Friday at Chattanooga Notre Dame
4 p.m.: Third-place game
7 p.m.: Championship game
BOYS
District 4-AAA
All games at Bearden High School
Tuesday
6 p.m.: Farragut vs. Lenoir City
7:30 p.m.: William Blount vs. Heritage
Thursday
6 p.m.: Hardin Valley vs. Farragut/Lenoir City
7:30 p.m.: Knoxville West vs. William Blount/Heritage
Friday
7:30 p.m.: Maryville vs. Hardin Valley/Farragut/Lenoir City
9 p.m.: Bearden vs. Knoxville West/William Blount/Heritage
Feb. 25
6 p.m.: Third-place game
7:30 p.m.: Championship game
District 2-AAA
All games at Morristown East High School
Monday
7:30 p.m.: Seymour vs. Cocke County
Tuesday
6 p.m.: Morristown East vs. Morristown West
7:30 p.m.: South-Doyle vs. Seymour/Cocke County
Friday
5:30 p.m.: Sevier County vs. Morristown East/Morristown West
8:30 p.m.: Jefferson County vs. South-Doyle/Seymour/Cocke County
Saturday
4:30 p.m.: Third-place game
8 p.m.: Championship game
District 4-AA
To be determined following Tuesday's regular season games. All tournament games will be played at Fulton High School beginning Friday.
District 2-A
Monday
6 p.m.: Greenback at Washburn
Friday at Cosby High School
5:30 p.m.: Hancock County vs. Jellico/Tennessee School for the Deaf
8:30 p.m.: Cosby vs. Greenback/Washburn
Feb. 24
7:30 p.m.: Third-place game
Feb. 25
7:30 p.m.: Championship game
Division II-A East Region Tournament
7 p.m.: The King's Academy at Boyd Buchanan
7 p.m.: Silverdale at Knoxville Grace Christian
7 p.m.: Chattanooga Grace Christian at Knoxville Webb
7 p.m.: Christian Academy of Knoxville at Chattanooga Notre Dame
Thursday at Chattanooga Notre Dame
5:30 p.m.: Knoxville Webb/Chattanooga Grace Christian vs. CAK/Notre Dame
8:30 p.m.: The King's Academy/Boyd Buchanan vs. Silverdale/Knoxville Grace Christian
Friday at Chattanooga Notre Dame
5:30 p.m.: Third-place game
8 p.m.: Championship game
