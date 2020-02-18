Here is a look at the postseason tournament schedule for local basketball teams.
GIRLS
District 4-AAA
All games at Bearden High School
Monday
Hardin Valley 57, Knoxville West 38
William Blount 55, Lenoir City 37
Wednesday
6 p.m.: Heritage vs. Hardin Valley
7:30 p.m.: Farragut vs. William Blount
Friday
4:30 p.m.: Bearden vs. Heritage/Hardin Valley
6 p.m.: Maryville vs. Farragut/William Blount
Feb. 24
6 p.m.: Third-place game
7:30 p.m.: Championship game
District 2-AAA
All games at Morristown East High School
Monday
South-Doyle 68, Morristown East 53
Today
6 p.m.: Seymour vs. Morristown West
7:30 p.m.: Sevier County vs. South-Doyle
Friday
4 p.m.: Jefferson County vs. Seymour/Morristown West
7 p.m.: Cocke County vs. Sevier County/South-Doyle
Saturday
3 p.m.: Third-place game
6 p.m.: Championship game
District 4-AA
To be determined following Wednesday's regular season games. All tournament games will be played at Fulton High School beginning Friday.
District 2-A
All games at Cosby High School
Friday
4 p.m.:Greenback vs. Washburn
7 p.m.:Cosby vs. Hancock County
Monday
6 p.m.: Third-place game
Tuesday
6 p.m.: Championship game
Division II-A East Region Tournament
Monday
Collegedale at The King's Academy 87, Collegedale 39
Christian Academy of Knoxville 42, Chattanooga Notre Dame 39
Silverdale 64, Knoxville Grace Christian 46
Knoxville Webb 45, Chattanooga Grace Christian 25
Thursday at Chattanooga Notre Dame High School
4 p.m.: King's Academy vs. Christian Academy of Knoxville
7 p.m.: Silverdale vs. Knoxville Webb
Friday at Chattanooga Notre Dame
4 p.m.: Third-place game
7 p.m.: Championship game
BOYS
District 4-AAA
All games at Bearden High School
Tuesday
Farragut 80, Lenoir City 35
William Blount 51, Heritage 43
Thursday
6 p.m.: Hardin Valley vs. Farragut
7:30 p.m.: Knoxville West vs. William Blount
Friday
7:30 p.m.: Maryville vs. Hardin Valley/Farragut
9 p.m.: Bearden vs. Knoxville West/William Blount
Feb. 25
6 p.m.: Third-place game
7:30 p.m.: Championship game
District 4-AA
To be determined following Wednesday's regular season games. All tournament games will be played at Fulton High School beginning Friday.
District 2-A
Monday
Washburn 42, Greenback 39
Division II-A East Region Tournament
Monday
Knoxville Webb 64, Chattanooga Grace Baptist 32
Tuesday
Boyd Buchanan 59, King's Academy 47
Knoxville Grace Christian 45, Silverdale 34
Christian Academy of Knoxville 58, Chattanooga Notre Dame 49
Thursday at Chattanooga Notre Dame
5:30 p.m.: Knoxville Webb vs. Christian Academy of Knoxville
8:30 p.m.: Boyd Buchanan vs. Knoxville Grace Christian
Friday at Chattanooga Notre Dame
5:30 p.m.: Third-place game
8 p.m.: Championship game
