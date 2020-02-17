Here is a look at the postseason tournament schedule for local basketball teams.

GIRLS

District 4-AAA

All games at Bearden High School

Monday

Hardin Valley 57, Knoxville West 38

William Blount 55, Lenoir City 37

Wednesday

6 p.m.: Heritage vs. Hardin Valley

7:30 p.m.: Farragut vs. William Blount

Friday

4:30 p.m.: Bearden vs. Heritage/Hardin Valley

6 p.m.: Maryville vs. Farragut/William Blount

Feb. 24

6 p.m.: Third-place game

7:30 p.m.: Championship game

District 2-AAA

All games at Morristown East High School

Monday

South-Doyle 68, Morristown East 53

Wednesday

6 p.m.: Seymour vs. Morristown West

7:30 p.m.: Sevier County vs. South-Doyle

Friday

4 p.m.: Jefferson County vs. Seymour/Morristown West

7 p.m.: Cocke County vs. Sevier County/South-Doyle

Saturday

3 p.m.: Third-place game

6 p.m.: Championship game

District 4-AA

To be determined following Tuesday's regular season games. All tournament games will be played at Fulton High School beginning Friday.

District 2-A

All games at Cosby High School

Friday

4 p.m.:Greenback vs. Washburn/Tennessee School for the Deaf

7 p.m.:Cosby vs. Hancock County

Feb. 24

6 p.m.: Third-place game

Feb. 25

6 p.m.: Championship game

Division II-A East Region Tournament

Monday

Collegedale at The King's Academy 87, Collegedale 39

Christian Academy of Knoxville 42, Chattanooga Notre Dame 39

Silverdale 64, Knoxville Grace Christian 46

Knoxville Webb 45, Chattanooga Grace Christian 25

Thursday at Chattanooga Notre Dame High School

4 p.m.: King's Academy vs. Christian Academy of Knoxville

7 p.m.: Silverdale vs. Knoxville Webb

Friday at Chattanooga Notre Dame

4 p.m.: Third-place game

7 p.m.: Championship game

BOYS

District 4-AAA

All games at Bearden High School

Tuesday

6 p.m.: Farragut vs. Lenoir City

7:30 p.m.: William Blount vs. Heritage

Thursday

6 p.m.: Hardin Valley vs. Farragut/Lenoir City

7:30 p.m.: Knoxville West vs. William Blount/Heritage

Friday

7:30 p.m.: Maryville vs. Hardin Valley/Farragut/Lenoir City

9 p.m.: Bearden vs. Knoxville West/William Blount/Heritage

Feb. 25

6 p.m.: Third-place game

7:30 p.m.: Championship game

District 2-AAA

All games at Morristown East High School

Monday

Cocke County 67, Seymour 61

District 4-AA

To be determined following Tuesday's regular season games. All tournament games will be played at Fulton High School beginning Friday.

District 2-A

Monday

Washburn 42, Greenback 39

Division II-A East Region Tournament

Monday

Knoxville Webb 64, Chattanooga Grace Baptist 32

Tuesday

7 p.m.: The King's Academy at Boyd Buchanan

7 p.m.: Silverdale at Knoxville Grace Christian

7 p.m.: Christian Academy of Knoxville at Chattanooga Notre Dame

Thursday at Chattanooga Notre Dame

5:30 p.m.: Knoxville Webb vs. CAK/Notre Dame

8:30 p.m.: The King's Academy/Boyd Buchanan vs. Silverdale/Knoxville Grace Christian

Friday at Chattanooga Notre Dame

5:30 p.m.: Third-place game

8 p.m.: Championship game

