Region 1, Class 6A

Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA

Science Hill .. 4-0 .. 6-3 .. 265 .. 214

Dobyns-Bennett .. 3-1 .. 7-2 .. 268 .. 149

Jefferson County .. 3-1 .. 6-3 .. 283 .. 160 

West Ridge .. 2-2 .. 7-2 .. 233 .. 125

William Blount .. 0-4 .. 1-8 .. 187 .. 298

Morristown-East .. 0-4 .. 1-8 .. 155 .. 294

WEEK 10

Hardin Valley 22, William Blount 15

Jefferson County 55, Mo-West 14

West Ridge 35, Tennessee 7

Dobyns-Bennett 14, Oak Ridge 10

Greeneville 49, Mo-East 7

WEEK 11

Morristown East at William Blount

Jefferson County at West Ridge

Science Hill at Dobyns-Bennett

Region 2, Class 6A

Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA

Maryville .. 4-0 .. 9-0 .. 393 .. 112

Bradley Central .. 4-0 .. 8-1 .. 293 .. 156

Bearden .. 2-2 .. 4-5 .. 126 .. 173

Cleveland .. 1-3 .. 5-4 .. 204 .. 174

Farragut .. 1-3 .. 3-6 .. 252 .. 248

Hardin Valley .. 0-4 .. 1-8 .. 84 .. 323

 

WEEK 10

Maryville 35, Knox West 7

Fulton 33, Farragut 29

Bearden 15, Anderson County 12

Giles County 33, Cleveland 14

Hardin Valley 22, William Blount 15

Rhea County 48, Bradley Central 42

WEEK 11

Bradley Central at Maryville

Bearden at Farragut

Hardin Valley at Cleveland

Region 2, Class 5A

Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA

Knox West .. 4-0 .. 7-2 .. 305 .. 164

Knox Central .. 4-0 .. 6-2 .. 288 .. 144

Sevier County .. 2-2 .. 6-3 .. 229 .. 173

Knox Halls .. 1-3 .. 4-5 .. 266 .. 207

Cocke County .. 1-3 .. 1-8 .. 62 .. 468

Heritage .. 0-4 .. 0-9 .. 85 .. 354

 

WEEK 10

Lenoir City 20, Heritage 14

Knox Central 26, Knox Halls 14

Maryville 35, Knox West 7

Sevier County 23, Campbell County 14

WEEK 11

Heritage at Knox Halls

Cocke County at Sevier County

Knox Central at Knox West

Region 1, Class 4A

Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA

Greeneville .. 5-0 .. 10-0 .. 553 .. 79

Elizabethton .. 3-1 .. 7-1 .. 288 .. 110

Seymour .. 2-2 .. 6-3 .. 246 .. 189

Volunteer .. 2-2 .. 5-4 .. 253 .. 261

Sullivan East .. 1-3 .. 1-8 .. 103 .. 350

Grainger .. 0-5 .. 5-5 .. 180 .. 296

 

WEEK 10

South Greene 28, Seymour 21

Volunteer 48, Cherokee 3

Greeneville 49, Morristown East 7

Grainger 34, Claiborne 14

WEEK 11

Elizabethton at Seymour

Volunteer at Sullivan East

Region 2, Class 3A

Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA

Alcoa .. 4-0 .. 8-1 .. 289 .. 78

Gatlinburg-Pittman .. 3-1 .. 6-3 .. 296 .. 177

Pigeon Forge .. 3-1 .. 6-3 .. 174 .. 66

Austin-East .. 2-2 .. 2-6 .. 116 .. 254

Union County .. 0-4 .. 2-7 .. 118 .. 129

Northview .. 0-4 .. 2-7 .. 87 .. 238

 

WEEK 10

Alcoa 42, Tyner 0

Gatlinburg-Pittman 56, Scott 18 

Pigeon Forge 35, Happy Valley 0 

WEEK 11

Austin-East at Alcoa

Pigeon Forge at Gatlinburg-Pittman

Union County at Northview

Region 2, Class 1A

Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA

Coalfield .. 6-0 .. 7-2 .. 361 .. 128

Midway .. 3-2 .. 6-2 .. 275 .. 174

Oakdale .. 3-2 .. 6-3 .. 198 .. 145

Greenback .. 3-2 .. 3-5 .. 169 .. 242

Oliver Springs .. 2-3 .. 2-5 .. 106 .. 150

Harriman .. 2-4 .. 4-6 .. 210 .. 311

Sunbright .. 0-6 .. 1-7 .. 121 .. 379

 

WEEK 10

Midway 29, Greenback 28

Wartburg 43, Sunbright 24

Coalfield 34, Oliver Springs 6

Oakdale 42, Harriman 22

WEEK 11

Greenback at Oakdale

Red Boiling Springs at Sunbright

Midway at Oliver Springs

Oneida at Coalfield

D2-A, East Region

Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA

Middle Tenn. Christian .. 3-0 .. 5-3 .. 234 .. 100

The King's Academy .. 3-1 .. 6-3 .. 190 .. 176

Friendship Christian .. 2-1 .. 6-3 .. 302 .. 102

Webb-Bell Buckle .. 0-3 .. 0-8 .. 93 .. 389

Lakeway Christian .. 0-3 .. 2-6 .. 100 .. 280

WEEK 10

The King's Academy 56, Webb-Bell Buckle 6

Friendship Christian 42, Lakeway Christian 7

WEEK 11

Friendship Christian at MTCS

Webb-Bell Buckle at Lakeway Christian

TSSAA Policy on COVID-19 cancellations: The game will go on record as a no contest for the school that is unable to play due to the outbreak or school system mandate. The school that could have played will receive a win and overall win in the standings if the school can not replace the game with a new opponent on the same WEEK it was originally scheduled to occur.

