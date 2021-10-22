Region 1, Class 6A
Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA
Science Hill .. 4-0 .. 6-3 .. 265 .. 214
Dobyns-Bennett .. 3-1 .. 7-2 .. 268 .. 149
Jefferson County .. 3-1 .. 6-3 .. 283 .. 160
West Ridge .. 2-2 .. 7-2 .. 233 .. 125
William Blount .. 0-4 .. 1-8 .. 187 .. 298
Morristown-East .. 0-4 .. 1-8 .. 155 .. 294
WEEK 10
Hardin Valley 22, William Blount 15
Jefferson County 55, Mo-West 14
West Ridge 35, Tennessee 7
Dobyns-Bennett 14, Oak Ridge 10
Greeneville 49, Mo-East 7
WEEK 11
Morristown East at William Blount
Jefferson County at West Ridge
Science Hill at Dobyns-Bennett
Region 2, Class 6A
Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA
Maryville .. 4-0 .. 9-0 .. 393 .. 112
Bradley Central .. 4-0 .. 8-1 .. 293 .. 156
Bearden .. 2-2 .. 4-5 .. 126 .. 173
Cleveland .. 1-3 .. 5-4 .. 204 .. 174
Farragut .. 1-3 .. 3-6 .. 252 .. 248
Hardin Valley .. 0-4 .. 1-8 .. 84 .. 323
WEEK 10
Maryville 35, Knox West 7
Fulton 33, Farragut 29
Bearden 15, Anderson County 12
Giles County 33, Cleveland 14
Hardin Valley 22, William Blount 15
Rhea County 48, Bradley Central 42
WEEK 11
Bradley Central at Maryville
Bearden at Farragut
Hardin Valley at Cleveland
Region 2, Class 5A
Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA
Knox West .. 4-0 .. 7-2 .. 305 .. 164
Knox Central .. 4-0 .. 6-2 .. 288 .. 144
Sevier County .. 2-2 .. 6-3 .. 229 .. 173
Knox Halls .. 1-3 .. 4-5 .. 266 .. 207
Cocke County .. 1-3 .. 1-8 .. 62 .. 468
Heritage .. 0-4 .. 0-9 .. 85 .. 354
WEEK 10
Lenoir City 20, Heritage 14
Knox Central 26, Knox Halls 14
Maryville 35, Knox West 7
Sevier County 23, Campbell County 14
WEEK 11
Heritage at Knox Halls
Cocke County at Sevier County
Knox Central at Knox West
Region 1, Class 4A
Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA
Greeneville .. 5-0 .. 10-0 .. 553 .. 79
Elizabethton .. 3-1 .. 7-1 .. 288 .. 110
Seymour .. 2-2 .. 6-3 .. 246 .. 189
Volunteer .. 2-2 .. 5-4 .. 253 .. 261
Sullivan East .. 1-3 .. 1-8 .. 103 .. 350
Grainger .. 0-5 .. 5-5 .. 180 .. 296
WEEK 10
South Greene 28, Seymour 21
Volunteer 48, Cherokee 3
Greeneville 49, Morristown East 7
Grainger 34, Claiborne 14
WEEK 11
Elizabethton at Seymour
Volunteer at Sullivan East
Region 2, Class 3A
Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA
Alcoa .. 4-0 .. 8-1 .. 289 .. 78
Gatlinburg-Pittman .. 3-1 .. 6-3 .. 296 .. 177
Pigeon Forge .. 3-1 .. 6-3 .. 174 .. 66
Austin-East .. 2-2 .. 2-6 .. 116 .. 254
Union County .. 0-4 .. 2-7 .. 118 .. 129
Northview .. 0-4 .. 2-7 .. 87 .. 238
WEEK 10
Alcoa 42, Tyner 0
Gatlinburg-Pittman 56, Scott 18
Pigeon Forge 35, Happy Valley 0
WEEK 11
Austin-East at Alcoa
Pigeon Forge at Gatlinburg-Pittman
Union County at Northview
Region 2, Class 1A
Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA
Coalfield .. 6-0 .. 7-2 .. 361 .. 128
Midway .. 3-2 .. 6-2 .. 275 .. 174
Oakdale .. 3-2 .. 6-3 .. 198 .. 145
Greenback .. 3-2 .. 3-5 .. 169 .. 242
Oliver Springs .. 2-3 .. 2-5 .. 106 .. 150
Harriman .. 2-4 .. 4-6 .. 210 .. 311
Sunbright .. 0-6 .. 1-7 .. 121 .. 379
WEEK 10
Midway 29, Greenback 28
Wartburg 43, Sunbright 24
Coalfield 34, Oliver Springs 6
Oakdale 42, Harriman 22
WEEK 11
Greenback at Oakdale
Red Boiling Springs at Sunbright
Midway at Oliver Springs
Oneida at Coalfield
D2-A, East Region
Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA
Middle Tenn. Christian .. 3-0 .. 5-3 .. 234 .. 100
The King's Academy .. 3-1 .. 6-3 .. 190 .. 176
Friendship Christian .. 2-1 .. 6-3 .. 302 .. 102
Webb-Bell Buckle .. 0-3 .. 0-8 .. 93 .. 389
Lakeway Christian .. 0-3 .. 2-6 .. 100 .. 280
WEEK 10
The King's Academy 56, Webb-Bell Buckle 6
Friendship Christian 42, Lakeway Christian 7
WEEK 11
Friendship Christian at MTCS
Webb-Bell Buckle at Lakeway Christian
TSSAA Policy on COVID-19 cancellations: The game will go on record as a no contest for the school that is unable to play due to the outbreak or school system mandate. The school that could have played will receive a win and overall win in the standings if the school can not replace the game with a new opponent on the same WEEK it was originally scheduled to occur.
