Region 1, Class 6A

Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA

Science Hill .. 4-0 .. 6-3 .. 265 .. 214

Dobyns-Bennett .. 3-1 .. 6-2 .. 254 .. 139

Jefferson County .. 3-1 .. 5-3 .. 228 .. 146 

West Ridge .. 2-2 .. 6-2 .. 198 .. 118

William Blount .. 0-4 .. 1-7 .. 172 .. 276

Morristown-East .. 0-4 .. 1-7 .. 148 .. 245

 

WEEK 9

Dobyns-Bennett 48, William Blount 21

Science Hill 37, Jefferson County 0

West Ridge 23, Morristown East 0

WEEK 10

William Blount at Hardin Valley

Morristown West at Jefferson County

Tennessee at West Ridge

Dobyns-Bennett at Oak Ridge

Greeneville at Morristown East

WEEK 11

Morristown East at William Blount

Jefferson County at West Ridge

Science Hill at Dobyns-Bennett

Region 2, Class 6A

Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA

Maryville .. 4-0 .. 8-0 .. 358 .. 105

Bradley Central .. 4-0 .. 8-0 .. 251 .. 108

Bearden .. 2-2 .. 3-5 .. 111 .. 161

Cleveland .. 1-3 .. 5-3 .. 190 .. 141

Farragut .. 1-3 .. 3-5 .. 223 .. 215

Hardin Valley .. 0-4 .. 0-8 .. 62 .. 308

 

WEEK 9

Maryville 61, Hardin Valley 3

Bradley Central 31, Farragut 28

Bearden 14, Cleveland 10

WEEK 10

Knoxville West at Maryville

Farragut at Fulton

Anderson County at Bearden

Cleveland at Giles County

William Blount at Hardin Valley

Rhea County at Bradley Central

WEEK 11

Bradley Central at Maryville

Bearden at Farragut

Hardin Valley at Cleveland

Region 2, Class 5A

Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA

Knox West .. 4-0 .. 7-1 .. 298 .. 129

Knox Central .. 3-0 .. 5-2 .. 262 .. 130

Sevier County .. 2-2 .. 5-3 .. 206 .. 159

Knox Halls .. 1-2 .. 4-4 .. 252 .. 181

Cocke County .. 1-3 .. 1-8 .. 62 .. 468

Heritage .. 0-4 .. 0-8 .. 71 .. 334

 

WEEK 9

Sevier County 42, Heritage 0

Knox West 76, Cocke County 7

WEEK 10

Lenoir City at Heritage

Knox Halls at Knox Central

Knox West at Maryville

Sevier County at Campbell County

WEEK 11

Heritage at Knox Halls

Cocke County at Sevier County

Knox Central at Knox West

Region 1, Class 4A

Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA

Greeneville .. 5-0 .. 9-0 .. 504 .. 72

Elizabethton .. 3-1 .. 7-1 .. 288 .. 110

Seymour .. 2-2 .. 6-2 .. 225 .. 161

Volunteer .. 2-2 .. 4-4 .. 205 .. 258

Sullivan East .. 1-3 .. 1-8 .. 103 .. 350

Grainger .. 0-5 .. 4-5 .. 146 .. 282

 

WEEK 9

Seymour 35, Grainger 14

Elizabethton 49, Volunteer 12

Greeneville 88, Sullivan East 0

WEEK 10

Seymour at South Greene

Volunteer at Cherokee

Greeneville at Morristown East

Claiborne at Grainger

WEEK 11

Elizabethton at Seymour

Volunteer at Sullivan East

Region 2, Class 3A

Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA

Alcoa .. 4-0 .. 7-1 .. 247 .. 78

Pigeon Forge .. 3-1 .. 5-3 .. 139 .. 66

Gatlinburg-Pittman .. 3-1 .. 5-3 .. 240 .. 159

Austin-East .. 2-2 .. 2-6 .. 116 .. 254

Northview .. 0-4 .. 2-7 .. 87 .. 238

Union County .. 0-3 .. 2-5 .. 118 .. 129

 

WEEK 9

Alcoa 1, Union County 0, C-19

Gatlinburg-Pittman 48, Northview 6

Pigeon Forge 24, Austin-East 14

WEEK 10

Tyner Academy at Alcoa

Scott at Gatlinburg-Pittman

Happy Valley at Pigeon Forge

WEEK 11

Austin-East at Alcoa

Pigeon Forge at Gatlinburg-Pittman

Union County at Northview

Region 2, Class 1A

Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA

Coalfield .. 5-0 .. 6-2 .. 327 .. 122

Greenback .. 3-1 .. 3-4 .. 141 .. 213

Oakdale .. 2-1 .. 5-2 .. 156 .. 123

Midway .. 3-2 .. 5-2 .. 246 .. 146

Oliver Springs .. 2-2 .. 2-4 .. 100 .. 116

Harriman .. 2-3 .. 4-5 .. 188 .. 269

Sunbright .. 0-5 .. 1-6 .. 97 .. 336

 

WEEK 9

Greenback 38, Harriman 36, OT

Midway 55, Sunbright 20

Oliver Springs 30, Oakdale 7

WEEK 10

Midway at Greenback

Sunbright at Wartburg

Coalfield at Oliver Springs

Oakdale at Harriman

WEEK 11

Greenback at Oakdale

Red Boiling Springs at Sunbright

Midway at Oliver Springs

Oneida at Coalfield

D2-A, East Region

Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA

Middle Tenn. Christian .. 3-0 .. 5-3 .. 234 .. 100

The King's Academy .. 2-1 .. 5-3 .. 134 .. 170

Friendship Christian .. 1-1 .. 5-3 .. 260 .. 95

Webb-Bell Buckle .. 0-2 .. 0-7 .. 87 .. 334

Lakeway Christian .. 0-2 .. 2-5 .. 93 .. 238

 

WEEK 9

Friendship Chr 49, Red Boiling Springs 0

MTCS 53, Webb-BB 13

WEEK 10

The King's Academy at Webb-Bell Buckle

Lakeway Christian at Friendship Christian

WEEK 11

Friendship Christian at MTCS

Webb-Bell Buckle at Lakeway Christian

TSSAA Policy on COVID-19 cancellations: The game will go on record as a no contest for the school that is unable to play due to the outbreak or school system mandate. The school that could have played will receive a win and overall win in the standings if the school can not replace the game with a new opponent on the same WEEK it was originally scheduled to occur.

