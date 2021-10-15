Region 1, Class 6A
Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA
Science Hill .. 4-0 .. 6-3 .. 265 .. 214
Dobyns-Bennett .. 3-1 .. 6-2 .. 254 .. 139
Jefferson County .. 3-1 .. 5-3 .. 228 .. 146
West Ridge .. 2-2 .. 6-2 .. 198 .. 118
William Blount .. 0-4 .. 1-7 .. 172 .. 276
Morristown-East .. 0-4 .. 1-7 .. 148 .. 245
WEEK 9
Dobyns-Bennett 48, William Blount 21
Science Hill 37, Jefferson County 0
West Ridge 23, Morristown East 0
WEEK 10
William Blount at Hardin Valley
Morristown West at Jefferson County
Tennessee at West Ridge
Dobyns-Bennett at Oak Ridge
Greeneville at Morristown East
WEEK 11
Morristown East at William Blount
Jefferson County at West Ridge
Science Hill at Dobyns-Bennett
Region 2, Class 6A
Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA
Maryville .. 4-0 .. 8-0 .. 358 .. 105
Bradley Central .. 4-0 .. 8-0 .. 251 .. 108
Bearden .. 2-2 .. 3-5 .. 111 .. 161
Cleveland .. 1-3 .. 5-3 .. 190 .. 141
Farragut .. 1-3 .. 3-5 .. 223 .. 215
Hardin Valley .. 0-4 .. 0-8 .. 62 .. 308
WEEK 9
Maryville 61, Hardin Valley 3
Bradley Central 31, Farragut 28
Bearden 14, Cleveland 10
WEEK 10
Knoxville West at Maryville
Farragut at Fulton
Anderson County at Bearden
Cleveland at Giles County
William Blount at Hardin Valley
Rhea County at Bradley Central
WEEK 11
Bradley Central at Maryville
Bearden at Farragut
Hardin Valley at Cleveland
Region 2, Class 5A
Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA
Knox West .. 4-0 .. 7-1 .. 298 .. 129
Knox Central .. 3-0 .. 5-2 .. 262 .. 130
Sevier County .. 2-2 .. 5-3 .. 206 .. 159
Knox Halls .. 1-2 .. 4-4 .. 252 .. 181
Cocke County .. 1-3 .. 1-8 .. 62 .. 468
Heritage .. 0-4 .. 0-8 .. 71 .. 334
WEEK 9
Sevier County 42, Heritage 0
Knox West 76, Cocke County 7
WEEK 10
Lenoir City at Heritage
Knox Halls at Knox Central
Knox West at Maryville
Sevier County at Campbell County
WEEK 11
Heritage at Knox Halls
Cocke County at Sevier County
Knox Central at Knox West
Region 1, Class 4A
Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA
Greeneville .. 5-0 .. 9-0 .. 504 .. 72
Elizabethton .. 3-1 .. 7-1 .. 288 .. 110
Seymour .. 2-2 .. 6-2 .. 225 .. 161
Volunteer .. 2-2 .. 4-4 .. 205 .. 258
Sullivan East .. 1-3 .. 1-8 .. 103 .. 350
Grainger .. 0-5 .. 4-5 .. 146 .. 282
WEEK 9
Seymour 35, Grainger 14
Elizabethton 49, Volunteer 12
Greeneville 88, Sullivan East 0
WEEK 10
Seymour at South Greene
Volunteer at Cherokee
Greeneville at Morristown East
Claiborne at Grainger
WEEK 11
Elizabethton at Seymour
Volunteer at Sullivan East
Region 2, Class 3A
Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA
Alcoa .. 4-0 .. 7-1 .. 247 .. 78
Pigeon Forge .. 3-1 .. 5-3 .. 139 .. 66
Gatlinburg-Pittman .. 3-1 .. 5-3 .. 240 .. 159
Austin-East .. 2-2 .. 2-6 .. 116 .. 254
Northview .. 0-4 .. 2-7 .. 87 .. 238
Union County .. 0-3 .. 2-5 .. 118 .. 129
WEEK 9
Alcoa 1, Union County 0, C-19
Gatlinburg-Pittman 48, Northview 6
Pigeon Forge 24, Austin-East 14
WEEK 10
Tyner Academy at Alcoa
Scott at Gatlinburg-Pittman
Happy Valley at Pigeon Forge
WEEK 11
Austin-East at Alcoa
Pigeon Forge at Gatlinburg-Pittman
Union County at Northview
Region 2, Class 1A
Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA
Coalfield .. 5-0 .. 6-2 .. 327 .. 122
Greenback .. 3-1 .. 3-4 .. 141 .. 213
Oakdale .. 2-1 .. 5-2 .. 156 .. 123
Midway .. 3-2 .. 5-2 .. 246 .. 146
Oliver Springs .. 2-2 .. 2-4 .. 100 .. 116
Harriman .. 2-3 .. 4-5 .. 188 .. 269
Sunbright .. 0-5 .. 1-6 .. 97 .. 336
WEEK 9
Greenback 38, Harriman 36, OT
Midway 55, Sunbright 20
Oliver Springs 30, Oakdale 7
WEEK 10
Midway at Greenback
Sunbright at Wartburg
Coalfield at Oliver Springs
Oakdale at Harriman
WEEK 11
Greenback at Oakdale
Red Boiling Springs at Sunbright
Midway at Oliver Springs
Oneida at Coalfield
D2-A, East Region
Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA
Middle Tenn. Christian .. 3-0 .. 5-3 .. 234 .. 100
The King's Academy .. 2-1 .. 5-3 .. 134 .. 170
Friendship Christian .. 1-1 .. 5-3 .. 260 .. 95
Webb-Bell Buckle .. 0-2 .. 0-7 .. 87 .. 334
Lakeway Christian .. 0-2 .. 2-5 .. 93 .. 238
WEEK 9
Friendship Chr 49, Red Boiling Springs 0
MTCS 53, Webb-BB 13
WEEK 10
The King's Academy at Webb-Bell Buckle
Lakeway Christian at Friendship Christian
WEEK 11
Friendship Christian at MTCS
Webb-Bell Buckle at Lakeway Christian
TSSAA Policy on COVID-19 cancellations: The game will go on record as a no contest for the school that is unable to play due to the outbreak or school system mandate. The school that could have played will receive a win and overall win in the standings if the school can not replace the game with a new opponent on the same WEEK it was originally scheduled to occur.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.