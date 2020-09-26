Region 2, Class 6A

Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA

Maryville .. 2-0 .. 5-0 .. 152 .. 26

McMinn County .. 2-0 .. 5-0 .. 236 .. 46

Bradley Central .. 2-0 .. 4-1 .. 180 .. 93

Cleveland .. 1-1 .. 3-2 .. 137 .. 114

Ooltewah .. 1-2 .. 3-3 .. 107 .. 172

William Blount .. 1-3 .. 3-3 .. 173 .. 198

Heritage .. 0-3 .. 2-4 .. 121 .. 141

WEEK 6

Maryville 27, Farragut 3

William Blount 44, Sevier County 20

Heritage 29, Seymour 7

McMinn 42, Bearden 0

Ooltewah 27, Soddy Daisy 7

WEEK 7

Maryville at Fulton

William Blount at Elizabethton

Heritage at McMinn

(R) Bradley Central at Cleveland

Ooltewah at Rhea County

Region 2, Class 5A

Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA

South-Doyle .. 3-0 .. 5-1 .. 174 .. 102

Knox Central .. 2-0 .. 4-1 .. 163 .. 102

Knox Carter .. 2-1 .. 3-2 .. 119 .. 103

Knox Halls .. 1-1 .. 4-0 .. 92 .. 52

Gibbs .. 1-2 .. 2-4 .. 190 .. 172

Sevier County .. 0-2 .. 2-3 .. 118 .. 189

Seymour .. 0-2 .. 0-5 .. 80 .. 162

WEEK 6

Heritage 29, Seymour 7

William Blount 44, Sevier 20

South-Doyle 27, Carter 11

Rhea County 34, Gibbs 27

Powell def. Halls, C-19

WEEK 7

Seymour at South-Doyle

Sevier at Gibbs

Mo. West at Carter

Halls at Knox Central

Region 2, Class 3A

Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA

Alcoa .. 3-0 .. 5-1 .. 242 .. 28

Kingston .. 2-0 .. 4-1 .. 172 .. 88

Gatlinburg-Pitt .. 2-0 .. 4-1 .. 123 .. 60

Pigeon Forge .. 0-1 .. 3-1 .. 89 .. 82

Scott .. 0-2 .. 2-3 .. 69 .. 118

Northview .. 0-2 .. 3-3 .. 125 .. 172

Austin-East .. 0-2 .. 0-6 .. 35 .. 277

WEEK 6

Alcoa 63, Tyner 7

Brainerd 60, A-E 0

G-P def. Trinity, C-19

Stone Memorial 36, Kingston 35, OT

Scott 35, Cumberland Gap 0

Pigeon Forge 34, Sull North 0

Northview 49, Union County 14

WEEK 7

(R) Northview at Alcoa

Scott at A-E

Pigeon Forge at G-P

Region 2, Class 1A

Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA

Coalfield .. 3-0 .. 4-0 .. 168 .. 68

Midway .. 2-0 .. 3-1 .. 175 .. 92

Oliver Springs .. 1-0 .. 1-4 .. 47 .. 108

Greenback .. 1-1 .. 1-4 .. 14 .. 121

Harriman .. 1-1 .. 2-4 .. 183 .. 155

Oakdale .. 0-2 .. 4-2 .. 160 .. 137

Sunbright .. 0-2 .. 1-2 .. 81 .. 110

WEEK 6

Lenoir City def. Greenback, C-19

Rockwood 43, Harriman 2

Midway 20, Tellico Plains 14

Oakdale 39, Red Boiling Springs 6

WEEK 7

Oliver Springs at Harriman

Sunbright at Oakdale

Midway at Coalfield

D2-A, East Region

Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA

DCA .. 5-0 .. 6-0 .. 167 .. 47

MTCS .. 2-0 .. 2-3 .. 98 .. 73

King's .. 3-1 .. 5-1 .. 244.. 77

Grace-Franklin .. 2-1 .. 4-2 .. 168 .. 139

Friendship Chr .. 2-2 .. 3-2 .. 95 .. 80

Webb-Bell Buck .. 1-3 .. 2-3 .. 104 .. 205

Grace-Chatt .. 0-4 .. 0-4 .. 46 .. 154

Mt. Juliet Chr. .. 1-2 .. 0-5 .. 63 ..190

WEEK 6

Friendship 27, TKA 21

DCA 35, Grace-Chatt 0

Cornersville 13, MTCS 7

Grace Franklin 45, Webb-BB 12

WEEK 7

MTCS at TKA

Friendship at Grace-Franklin

Nighthawks at DCA

Grace-Chatt at Mt. Juliet Chr

TSSAA Policy on COVID-19 cancellations: The game will go on record as a no contest for the school that is unable to play due to the outbreak or school system mandate. The school that could have played will receive a win and overall win in the standings if the school can not replace the game with a new opponent on the same WEEK it was originally scheduled to occur.

