Region 2, Class 6A
Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA
Maryville .. 2-0 .. 5-0 .. 152 .. 26
McMinn County .. 2-0 .. 5-0 .. 236 .. 46
Bradley Central .. 2-0 .. 4-1 .. 180 .. 93
Cleveland .. 1-1 .. 3-2 .. 137 .. 114
Ooltewah .. 1-2 .. 3-3 .. 107 .. 172
William Blount .. 1-3 .. 3-3 .. 173 .. 198
Heritage .. 0-3 .. 2-4 .. 121 .. 141
WEEK 6
Maryville 27, Farragut 3
William Blount 44, Sevier County 20
Heritage 29, Seymour 7
McMinn 42, Bearden 0
Ooltewah 27, Soddy Daisy 7
WEEK 7
Maryville at Fulton
William Blount at Elizabethton
Heritage at McMinn
(R) Bradley Central at Cleveland
Ooltewah at Rhea County
Region 2, Class 5A
Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA
South-Doyle .. 3-0 .. 5-1 .. 174 .. 102
Knox Central .. 2-0 .. 4-1 .. 163 .. 102
Knox Carter .. 2-1 .. 3-2 .. 119 .. 103
Knox Halls .. 1-1 .. 4-0 .. 92 .. 52
Gibbs .. 1-2 .. 2-4 .. 190 .. 172
Sevier County .. 0-2 .. 2-3 .. 118 .. 189
Seymour .. 0-2 .. 0-5 .. 80 .. 162
WEEK 6
Heritage 29, Seymour 7
William Blount 44, Sevier 20
South-Doyle 27, Carter 11
Rhea County 34, Gibbs 27
Powell def. Halls, C-19
WEEK 7
Seymour at South-Doyle
Sevier at Gibbs
Mo. West at Carter
Halls at Knox Central
Region 2, Class 3A
Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA
Alcoa .. 3-0 .. 5-1 .. 242 .. 28
Kingston .. 2-0 .. 4-1 .. 172 .. 88
Gatlinburg-Pitt .. 2-0 .. 4-1 .. 123 .. 60
Pigeon Forge .. 0-1 .. 3-1 .. 89 .. 82
Scott .. 0-2 .. 2-3 .. 69 .. 118
Northview .. 0-2 .. 3-3 .. 125 .. 172
Austin-East .. 0-2 .. 0-6 .. 35 .. 277
WEEK 6
Alcoa 63, Tyner 7
Brainerd 60, A-E 0
G-P def. Trinity, C-19
Stone Memorial 36, Kingston 35, OT
Scott 35, Cumberland Gap 0
Pigeon Forge 34, Sull North 0
Northview 49, Union County 14
WEEK 7
(R) Northview at Alcoa
Scott at A-E
Pigeon Forge at G-P
Region 2, Class 1A
Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA
Coalfield .. 3-0 .. 4-0 .. 168 .. 68
Midway .. 2-0 .. 3-1 .. 175 .. 92
Oliver Springs .. 1-0 .. 1-4 .. 47 .. 108
Greenback .. 1-1 .. 1-4 .. 14 .. 121
Harriman .. 1-1 .. 2-4 .. 183 .. 155
Oakdale .. 0-2 .. 4-2 .. 160 .. 137
Sunbright .. 0-2 .. 1-2 .. 81 .. 110
WEEK 6
Lenoir City def. Greenback, C-19
Rockwood 43, Harriman 2
Midway 20, Tellico Plains 14
Oakdale 39, Red Boiling Springs 6
WEEK 7
Oliver Springs at Harriman
Sunbright at Oakdale
Midway at Coalfield
D2-A, East Region
Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA
DCA .. 5-0 .. 6-0 .. 167 .. 47
MTCS .. 2-0 .. 2-3 .. 98 .. 73
King's .. 3-1 .. 5-1 .. 244.. 77
Grace-Franklin .. 2-1 .. 4-2 .. 168 .. 139
Friendship Chr .. 2-2 .. 3-2 .. 95 .. 80
Webb-Bell Buck .. 1-3 .. 2-3 .. 104 .. 205
Grace-Chatt .. 0-4 .. 0-4 .. 46 .. 154
Mt. Juliet Chr. .. 1-2 .. 0-5 .. 63 ..190
WEEK 6
Friendship 27, TKA 21
DCA 35, Grace-Chatt 0
Cornersville 13, MTCS 7
Grace Franklin 45, Webb-BB 12
WEEK 7
MTCS at TKA
Friendship at Grace-Franklin
Nighthawks at DCA
Grace-Chatt at Mt. Juliet Chr
TSSAA Policy on COVID-19 cancellations: The game will go on record as a no contest for the school that is unable to play due to the outbreak or school system mandate. The school that could have played will receive a win and overall win in the standings if the school can not replace the game with a new opponent on the same WEEK it was originally scheduled to occur.
