Region 2, Class 6A
Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA
Maryville .. 2-0 .. 2-0 .. 83 .. 14
Bradley Central .. 1-0 .. 2-1 .. 100 .. 66
Ooltewah .. 1-0 .. 2-1 .. 59 .. 64
McMinn County .. 0-0 .. 2-0 .. 75 .. 0
Cleveland .. 0-1 .. 1-2 .. 61 .. 72
Heritage .. 0-1 .. 1-2 .. 42 .. 70
William Blount .. 0-2 .. 1-2 .. 68 .. 93
WEEK 3
Maryville 34, Cleveland 7
Ooltewah 38, William Blount 21
Bradley Central 42, Heritage 7
WEEK 4
Alcoa at Maryville
(R) Heritage at William Blount
Ooltewah at McMinn
Soddy Daisy at Cleveland
Bearden at Bradley Central
Region 2, Class 5A
Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA
Knox Halls .. 1-0 .. 3-0 .. 92 .. 52
Knox Central .. 1-0 .. 3-0 .. 92 .. 47
Sevier County .. 0-1 .. 2-1 .. 78 .. 85
Gibbs .. 1-2 .. 1-2 .. 83 .. 93
Knox Carter .. 1-0 .. 2-1 .. 60 .. 48
South-Doyle .. 1-0 .. 2-1 .. 65 .. 50
Seymour .. 0-2 .. 0-3 .. 61 .. 99
WEEK 3
Carter 22, Seymour 15, OT
Knox Central 45, Sevier 22
South-Doyle 37, Gibbs 17
Knox Halls 29, Clinton 14
WEEK 4
Campbell County at Seymour
Anderson County at South-Doyle
Mo. East at Gibbs
Carter at Lenoir City
Union at Knox Halls
Hardin Valley at Knox Central
Region 2, Class 3A
Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA
Alcoa .. 2-0 .. 3-0 .. 128 .. 7
Kingston .. 1-0 .. 2-0 .. 70 .. 26
Gatlinburg-Pittman .. 1-0 .. 1-1 .. 50 .. 39
Pigeon Forge .. 0-0 .. 1-0-1 .. 19 .. 12
Scott .. 0-1 .. 1-1 .. 20 .. 50
Northview Academy .. 0-1 .. 1-2 .. 58 .. 120
Austin-East .. 0-2 .. 0-3 .. 28 .. 138
WEEK 3
Alcoa 38, Scott 0
Kingston 35, A-E 14
G-P 37, Northview 0
WEEK 4
Alcoa at Maryville
A-E at Fulton
Cocke County at G-P
Rockwood at Kingston
Grainger at Scott
Pigeon Forge at Sull Central
Oliver Springs at Northview
Region 2, Class 1A
Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA
Oakdale .. 0-1 .. 2-1 .. 79 .. 65
Sunbright .. 0-0 .. 1-0 .. 41 .. 6
Coalfield .. 1-0 .. 2-0 .. 74 .. 28
Harriman .. 0-1 .. 1-2 .. 68 .. 91
Midway .. 1-0 .. 1-1 .. 76 .. 56
Oliver Springs .. 0-0 .. 0-3 .. 20 .. 89
Greenback .. 1-0 .. 1-2 .. 0 .. 79
WEEK 3
Greenback def. Sunbright, COVID
Rockwood 35, Oliver Springs 8
Coalfield 34, Harriman 20
Midway 41, Oakdale 20
WEEK 4
Greenback at Oneida
Oliver Springs at Northview
Monterey at Harriman
Coalfield at Sunbright
Midway at Cosby
Oakdale at Wartburg
D2-A, East Region
Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA
DCA .. 1-0 .. 2-0 .. 77 .. 19
MTCS .. 1-0 .. 2-1 .. 62 .. 37
Grace-Franklin .. 0-1 .. 2-1 .. 76 .. 73
King's .. 1-0 .. 3-0 .. 113 .. 37
Grace-Chatt .. 0-1 .. 0-1 .. 26 .. 39
Mt. Juliet Chr. .. 0-0 .. 0-3 .. 33 ..111
Friendship Chr .. 0-1 .. 1-1 .. 10 .. 28
Webb-Bell Buckle .. 1-1 .. 1-1 .. 45 .. 76
WEEK 3
TKA 46, Grace-Franklin 3
Howard 21, MTCS 14
Webb-BB 39, Grace-Chatt 26
Macon County 39, Mt. Juliet Chr 12
WEEK 4
Mt Juliet Chr at TKA
Grace-Chatt at Friendship
MTCS at DCA
MT Heat at Webb-Bell Buckle
Cornersville at Grace-Franklin
TSSAA Policy on COVID-19 cancellations: The game will go on record as a no contest for the school that is unable to play due to the outbreak or school system mandate. The school that could have played will receive a win and overall win in the standings if the school can not replace the game with a new opponent on the same WEEK it was originally scheduled to occur.
