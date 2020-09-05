Region 2, Class 6A

Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA

Maryville .. 2-0 .. 2-0 .. 83 .. 14

Bradley Central .. 1-0 .. 2-1 .. 100 .. 66

Ooltewah .. 1-0 .. 2-1 .. 59 .. 64

McMinn County .. 0-0 .. 2-0 .. 75 .. 0

Cleveland .. 0-1 .. 1-2 .. 61 .. 72

Heritage .. 0-1 .. 1-2 .. 42 .. 70

William Blount .. 0-2 .. 1-2 .. 68 .. 93

WEEK 3

Maryville 34, Cleveland 7

Ooltewah 38, William Blount 21

Bradley Central 42, Heritage 7

WEEK 4

Alcoa at Maryville

(R) Heritage at William Blount

Ooltewah at McMinn

Soddy Daisy at Cleveland

Bearden at Bradley Central

Region 2, Class 5A

Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA

Knox Halls .. 1-0 .. 3-0 .. 92 .. 52

Knox Central .. 1-0 .. 3-0 .. 92 .. 47

Sevier County .. 0-1 .. 2-1 .. 78 .. 85

Gibbs .. 1-2 .. 1-2 .. 83 .. 93

Knox Carter .. 1-0 .. 2-1 .. 60 .. 48

South-Doyle .. 1-0 .. 2-1 .. 65 .. 50

Seymour .. 0-2 .. 0-3 .. 61 .. 99

WEEK 3

Carter 22, Seymour 15, OT

Knox Central 45, Sevier 22

South-Doyle 37, Gibbs 17

Knox Halls 29, Clinton 14

WEEK 4

Campbell County at Seymour

Anderson County at South-Doyle

Mo. East at Gibbs

Carter at Lenoir City

Union at Knox Halls

Hardin Valley at Knox Central

Region 2, Class 3A

Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA

Alcoa .. 2-0 .. 3-0 .. 128 .. 7

Kingston .. 1-0 .. 2-0 .. 70 .. 26

Gatlinburg-Pittman .. 1-0 .. 1-1 .. 50 .. 39

Pigeon Forge .. 0-0 .. 1-0-1 .. 19 .. 12

Scott .. 0-1 .. 1-1 .. 20 .. 50

Northview Academy .. 0-1 .. 1-2 .. 58 .. 120

Austin-East .. 0-2 .. 0-3 .. 28 .. 138

WEEK 3

Alcoa 38, Scott 0

Kingston 35, A-E 14

G-P 37,  Northview 0

WEEK 4

Alcoa at Maryville

A-E at Fulton

Cocke County at G-P

Rockwood at Kingston

Grainger at Scott

Pigeon Forge at Sull Central

Oliver Springs at Northview

Region 2, Class 1A

Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA

Oakdale .. 0-1 .. 2-1 .. 79 .. 65

Sunbright .. 0-0 .. 1-0 .. 41 .. 6

Coalfield .. 1-0 .. 2-0 .. 74 .. 28

Harriman .. 0-1 .. 1-2 .. 68 .. 91

Midway .. 1-0 .. 1-1 .. 76 .. 56

Oliver Springs .. 0-0 .. 0-3 .. 20 .. 89

Greenback .. 1-0 .. 1-2 .. 0 .. 79

WEEK 3

Greenback def. Sunbright, COVID

Rockwood 35, Oliver Springs 8

Coalfield 34, Harriman 20

Midway 41, Oakdale 20

WEEK 4

Greenback at Oneida

Oliver Springs at Northview

Monterey at Harriman

Coalfield at Sunbright

Midway at Cosby

Oakdale at Wartburg

D2-A, East Region

Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA

DCA .. 1-0 .. 2-0 .. 77 .. 19

MTCS .. 1-0 .. 2-1 .. 62 .. 37

Grace-Franklin .. 0-1 .. 2-1 .. 76 .. 73

King's .. 1-0 .. 3-0 .. 113 .. 37

Grace-Chatt .. 0-1 .. 0-1 .. 26 .. 39

Mt. Juliet Chr.  .. 0-0 .. 0-3 .. 33 ..111

Friendship Chr .. 0-1 .. 1-1 .. 10 .. 28

Webb-Bell Buckle .. 1-1 .. 1-1 .. 45 .. 76

WEEK 3

TKA 46, Grace-Franklin 3

Howard 21, MTCS 14

Webb-BB 39, Grace-Chatt 26

Macon County 39, Mt. Juliet Chr 12

WEEK 4

Mt Juliet Chr at TKA

Grace-Chatt at Friendship

MTCS at DCA

MT Heat at Webb-Bell Buckle

Cornersville at Grace-Franklin

TSSAA Policy on COVID-19 cancellations: The game will go on record as a no contest for the school that is unable to play due to the outbreak or school system mandate. The school that could have played will receive a win and overall win in the standings if the school can not replace the game with a new opponent on the same WEEK it was originally scheduled to occur.

