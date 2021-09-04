Region 1, Class 6A
Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA
Dobyns-Bennett .. 1-0 .. 3-0 .. 115 .. 27
Science Hill .. 1-0 .. 2-1 .. 110 .. 57
Jefferson County .. 1-0 .. 2-1 .. 90 .. 35
West Ridge .. 0-1 .. 2-1 .. 77 .. 54
Morristown-East .. 0-1 .. 0-3 .. 52 .. 117
William Blount .. 0-1 .. 0-3 .. 44 .. 98
WEEK 3
Jefferson County 17, William Blount 14
Science Hill 40, West Ridge 21
Dobyns-Bennett 43, Morristown-East 7
WEEK 4
William Blount at Heritage
Jefferson County at Knox Halls
Powell at Science Hill
David Crockett at Dobyns-Bennett
Campbell County at Morristown East
Region 2, Class 6A
Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA
Maryville .. 1-0 .. 3-0 .. 143 .. 45
Bradley Central .. 1-0 .. 3-0 .. 85 .. 30
Bearden .. 1-0 .. 2-1 .. 58 .. 40
Cleveland .. 0-1 .. 2-1 .. 52 .. 55
Farragut .. 0-1 .. 0-3 .. 59 .. 75
Hardin Valley .. 0-1 .. 0-3 .. 28 .. 87
WEEK 3
Maryville 42, Farragut 14
Bearden 42, Hardin Valley 7
Bradley Central 28, Cleveland 14
WEEK 4
Maryville at Alcoa
Oak Ridge at Farragut
South-Doyle at Bearden
East Ridge at Cleveland
Bradley Central at McMinn County
Region 2, Class 5A
Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA
Knox West .. 1-0 .. 3-0 .. 95 .. 62
Knox Central .. 1-0 .. 2-1 .. 66 .. 86
Cocke County .. 1-0 .. 1-2 .. 35 .. 128
Knox Halls .. 0-1 .. 1-2 .. 86 .. 80
Sevier County .. 0-1 .. 1-2 .. 69 .. 90
Heritage .. 0-1 .. 0-3 .. 34 .. 120
WEEK 3
Cocke County 29, Heritage 27
Knox Central 35, Sevier County 13
Knox West 30, Knox Halls 22
WEEK 4
William Blount at Heritage
Seymour at Cocke County
Gibbs at Knox Central
Knox West at Fulton
Pigeon Forge at Sevier County
Jefferson County at Knox Halls
Region 1, Class 4A
Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA
Greeneville .. 1-0 .. 3-0 .. 162 .. 35
Volunteer .. 1-0 .. 1-2 .. 49 .. 107
Sullivan East .. 1-0 .. 1-2 .. 48 .. 93
Seymour .. 0-1 .. 2-1 .. 65 .. 55
Elizabethton .. 0-1 .. 1-1 .. 46 .. 57
Grainger .. 0-1 .. 1-2 .. 46 .. 112
WEEK 3
Volunteer 28, Seymour 14
Sullivan East 20, Grainger 6
Greeneville 42, Elizabethton 12
WEEK 4
Seymour at Cocke County
Sullivan East at Johnson County
Morristown West at Greeneville
Grainger at Chuckey-Doak
Daniel Boone at Elizabethton
Region 2, Class 3A
Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA
Alcoa .. 2-0 .. 3-0 .. 160 .. 28
Pigeon Forge .. 1-0 .. 2-1 .. 62 .. 32
Gatlinburg-Pittman .. 1-1 .. 1-2 .. 64 .. 97
Union County .. 0-1 .. 1-2 .. 56 .. 32
Northview .. 0-1 .. 1-2 .. 23 .. 85
Austin-East .. 0-1 .. 0-3 .. 40 .. 132
WEEK 3
Alcoa 63, Northview 8
Gatlinburg-Pittman 44, Austin-East 27
Pigeon Forge 1, Union 0, C-19
WEEK 4
Maryville at Alcoa
Gatlinburg-Pittman at Loudon
Northview at Claiborne
Pigeon Forge at Sevier County
Austin-East at Scott
Cumberland Gap at Union County
Region 2, Class 1A
Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA
Coalfield .. 1-0 .. 3-0 .. 139 .. 25
Sunbright .. 0-1 .. 1-1 .. 53 .. 81
Oakdale .. 1-0 .. 2-0 .. 69 .. 38
Midway .. 0-1 .. 1-2 .. 61 .. 46
Harriman .. 0-1 .. 1-2 .. 18 .. 116
Greenback .. 1-0 .. 1-2 .. 71 .. 80
Oliver Springs .. 0-0 .. 0-3 .. 8 .. 75
WEEK 3
Greenback 57, Sunbright 0
Gordonsville 1, Oliver Springs 0, C-19
Coalfield 62, Harriman 18
Oakdale 20, Midway 19
WEEK 4
Knoxville Webb at Greenback
Sunbright at Coalfield
Oliver Springs at Oneida
Harriman at Sale Creek
Tellico Plains at Midway
Wartburg at Oakdale
D2-A, East Region
Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA
Lakeway Christian .. 0-0 .. 2-1 .. 49 .. 59
Friendship Christian .. 0-0 .. 1-2 .. 64 .. 47
The King's Academy .. 0-0 .. 1-2 .. 20 .. 67
Webb - Bell Buckle .. 0-0 .. 0-3 .. 48 .. 146
Middle Tenn. Christian .. 0-0 .. 0-3 .. 71 .. 110
WEEK 3
Heritage (Ga) 34, The King's Academy 14
DCA 35, Friendship Chr 10
Clarksville Acad 27, MTCS 24
Lakeway 49, North Greene 0
Mt. Juliet Christian 41, Webb-Bell Buckle 6
WEEK 4
Grace - Knoxville at The King's Academy
Friendship Christian at Grace - Franklin
Mt. Juliet Christian at MTCS
Asheville School (N.C.) at Lakeway Christian
Cannon County at Webb-Bell Buckle
TSSAA Policy on COVID-19 cancellations: The game will go on record as a no contest for the school that is unable to play due to the outbreak or school system mandate. The school that could have played will receive a win and overall win in the standings if the school can not replace the game with a new opponent on the same WEEK it was originally scheduled to occur.
