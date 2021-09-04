Region 1, Class 6A

Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA

Dobyns-Bennett .. 1-0 .. 3-0 .. 115 .. 27

Science Hill .. 1-0 .. 2-1 .. 110 .. 57

Jefferson County .. 1-0 .. 2-1 .. 90 .. 35

West Ridge .. 0-1 .. 2-1 .. 77 .. 54

Morristown-East .. 0-1 .. 0-3 .. 52 .. 117

William Blount .. 0-1 .. 0-3 .. 44 .. 98

WEEK 3

Jefferson County 17, William Blount 14

Science Hill 40, West Ridge 21

Dobyns-Bennett 43, Morristown-East 7

WEEK 4

William Blount at Heritage

Jefferson County at Knox Halls

Powell at Science Hill

David Crockett at Dobyns-Bennett

Campbell County at Morristown East

Region 2, Class 6A

Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA

Maryville .. 1-0 .. 3-0 .. 143 .. 45

Bradley Central .. 1-0 .. 3-0 .. 85 .. 30

Bearden .. 1-0 .. 2-1 .. 58 .. 40

Cleveland .. 0-1 .. 2-1 .. 52 .. 55

Farragut .. 0-1 .. 0-3 .. 59 .. 75

Hardin Valley .. 0-1 .. 0-3 .. 28 .. 87

WEEK 3

Maryville 42, Farragut 14

Bearden 42, Hardin Valley 7

Bradley Central 28, Cleveland 14

WEEK 4

Maryville at Alcoa

Oak Ridge at Farragut

South-Doyle at Bearden

East Ridge at Cleveland

Bradley Central at McMinn County

 

Region 2, Class 5A

Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA

Knox West .. 1-0 .. 3-0 .. 95 .. 62

Knox Central .. 1-0 .. 2-1 .. 66 .. 86

Cocke County .. 1-0 .. 1-2 .. 35 .. 128

Knox Halls .. 0-1 .. 1-2 .. 86 .. 80

Sevier County .. 0-1 .. 1-2 .. 69 .. 90

Heritage .. 0-1 .. 0-3 .. 34 .. 120

WEEK 3

Cocke County 29, Heritage 27

Knox Central 35, Sevier County 13

Knox West 30, Knox Halls 22

WEEK 4

William Blount at Heritage

Seymour at Cocke County

Gibbs at Knox Central

Knox West at Fulton

Pigeon Forge at Sevier County

Jefferson County at Knox Halls

Region 1, Class 4A

Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA

Greeneville .. 1-0 .. 3-0 .. 162 .. 35

Volunteer .. 1-0 .. 1-2 .. 49 .. 107

Sullivan East .. 1-0 .. 1-2 .. 48 .. 93

Seymour .. 0-1 .. 2-1 .. 65 .. 55

Elizabethton .. 0-1 .. 1-1 .. 46 .. 57

Grainger .. 0-1 .. 1-2 .. 46 .. 112

WEEK 3

Volunteer 28, Seymour 14

Sullivan East 20, Grainger 6

Greeneville 42, Elizabethton 12

WEEK 4

Seymour at Cocke County

Sullivan East at Johnson County

Morristown West at Greeneville

Grainger at Chuckey-Doak

Daniel Boone at Elizabethton

 

Region 2, Class 3A

Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA

Alcoa .. 2-0 .. 3-0 .. 160 .. 28

Pigeon Forge .. 1-0 .. 2-1 .. 62 .. 32

Gatlinburg-Pittman .. 1-1 .. 1-2 .. 64 .. 97

Union County .. 0-1 .. 1-2 .. 56 .. 32

Northview .. 0-1 .. 1-2 .. 23 .. 85

Austin-East .. 0-1 .. 0-3 .. 40 .. 132

WEEK 3

Alcoa 63, Northview 8

Gatlinburg-Pittman 44, Austin-East 27

Pigeon Forge 1, Union 0, C-19

WEEK 4

Maryville at Alcoa

Gatlinburg-Pittman at Loudon

Northview at Claiborne

Pigeon Forge at Sevier County

Austin-East at Scott

Cumberland Gap at Union County

Region 2, Class 1A

Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA

Coalfield .. 1-0 .. 3-0 .. 139 .. 25

Sunbright .. 0-1 .. 1-1 .. 53 .. 81

Oakdale .. 1-0 .. 2-0 .. 69 .. 38

Midway .. 0-1 .. 1-2 .. 61 .. 46

Harriman .. 0-1 .. 1-2 .. 18 .. 116

Greenback .. 1-0 .. 1-2 .. 71 .. 80

Oliver Springs .. 0-0 .. 0-3 .. 8 .. 75

WEEK 3

Greenback 57, Sunbright 0

Gordonsville 1, Oliver Springs 0, C-19

Coalfield 62, Harriman 18

Oakdale 20, Midway 19

WEEK 4

Knoxville Webb at Greenback

Sunbright at Coalfield

Oliver Springs at Oneida

Harriman at Sale Creek

Tellico Plains at Midway

Wartburg at Oakdale

 

D2-A, East Region

Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA

Lakeway Christian .. 0-0 .. 2-1 .. 49 .. 59

Friendship Christian .. 0-0 .. 1-2 .. 64 .. 47

The King's Academy .. 0-0 .. 1-2 .. 20 .. 67

Webb - Bell Buckle .. 0-0 .. 0-3 .. 48 .. 146

Middle Tenn. Christian .. 0-0 .. 0-3 .. 71 .. 110

WEEK 3

Heritage (Ga) 34, The King's Academy 14

DCA 35, Friendship Chr 10

Clarksville Acad 27, MTCS 24

Lakeway 49, North Greene 0

Mt. Juliet Christian 41, Webb-Bell Buckle 6 

WEEK 4

Grace - Knoxville at The King's Academy

Friendship Christian at Grace - Franklin

Mt. Juliet Christian at MTCS

Asheville School (N.C.) at Lakeway Christian

Cannon County at Webb-Bell Buckle

TSSAA Policy on COVID-19 cancellations: The game will go on record as a no contest for the school that is unable to play due to the outbreak or school system mandate. The school that could have played will receive a win and overall win in the standings if the school can not replace the game with a new opponent on the same WEEK it was originally scheduled to occur.

