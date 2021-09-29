Region 1, Class 6A

Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA

Dobyns-Bennett .. 2-0 .. 5-1 .. 185 .. 83

Science Hill .. 2-0 .. 3-3 .. 177 .. 186

Jefferson County .. 2-0 .. 3-2 .. 151 .. 81

West Ridge .. 0-2 .. 3-2 .. 123.. 91

William Blount .. 0-2 .. 1-5 .. 130 .. 200

Morristown-East .. 0-2 .. 0-5 .. 92 .. 181

WEEK 6

Sevier County 24, William Blount 21

Maryville 41, Science Hill 17

West Ridge 31, Cherokee 9

Greeneville 35, Dobyns-Bennett 7

WEEK 7

West Ridge at William Blount

Jefferson County at Dobyns-Bennett

Science Hill at Morristown East

Region 2, Class 6A

Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA

Maryville .. 2-0 .. 6-0 .. 256 .. 95

Bradley Central .. 2-0 .. 5-0 .. 157 .. 58

Cleveland .. 1-1 .. 5-1 .. 173 .. 86

Bearden .. 1-1 .. 2-4 .. 81 .. 123

Farragut .. 0-2 .. 2-4 .. 146 .. 153

Hardin Valley .. 0-2 .. 0-5 .. 49 .. 156

WEEK 6

Maryville 41, Science Hill 17

Farragut 28, South-Doyle 21

Fulton 15, Bearden 10

Cleveland 38, Walker Valley 0

Knox Central 41, Hardin Valley 21

WEEK 7

Cleveland at Maryville

Farragut at Hardin Valley

Bearden at Bradley Central

Region 2, Class 5A

Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA

Knox West .. 2-0 .. 5-1 .. 166 .. 116

Knox Central .. 2-0 .. 3-2 .. 158 .. 107

Knox Halls .. 1-1 .. 3-3 .. 189 .. 133

Cocke County .. 1-1 .. 1-5 .. 48 .. 281

Sevier County .. 0-2 .. 3-3 .. 130 .. 131

Heritage .. 0-2 .. 0-6 .. 65 .. 236

WEEK 6

Seymour 27, Heritage 12

Morristown West 41, Cocke County 0

Knox Central 41, Hardin Valley 21

Alcoa 21, Knox West 20 (2OT)

Sevier County 28, William Blount 21

Powell 14, Knoxville Halls 7

WEEK 7

Knox West at Heritage

Cocke County at Knox Central

Knox Halls at Sevier County

Region 1, Class 4A

Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA

Greeneville .. 3-0 .. 6-0 .. 315 .. 56

Seymour .. 1-1 .. 5-1 .. 183 .. 81

Elizabethton .. 1-1 .. 4-1 .. 149 .. 77

Volunteer .. 1-1 .. 2-3 .. 119 .. 170

Sullivan East .. 1-1 .. 1-5 .. 89 .. 177

Grainger .. 0-3 .. 3-3 .. 88 .. 186

WEEK 6

Seymour 27, Heritage 12

Volunteer 63, Johnson County 0

Unicoi County 35, Sullivan East 28

Greeneville 35, Dobyns-Bennett 7

Grainger 14, Union County 12

Elizabethton 27, Anderson County 7

WEEK 7

Greeneville at Seymour

Grainger at Volunteer

Elizabethton at Sullivan East

Region 2, Class 3A

Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA

Alcoa .. 3-0 .. 5-1 .. 209 .. 78

Gatlinburg-Pittman .. 2-1 .. 3-3 .. 191 .. 153

Pigeon Forge .. 1-0 .. 3-2 .. 98 .. 52

Austin-East .. 1-1 .. 1-4 .. 82 .. 176

Union County .. 0-1 .. 2-3 .. 124 .. 115

Northview .. 0-2 .. 2-4 .. 67 .. 146

WEEK 6

Alcoa 21, Knox West 20 (2OT)

Gatlinburg-Pittman 56, Coosa Chr (Ala.) 7

Oneida 19, Northview 0

Pigeon Forge 35, Scott 6

Brainerd 36, Austin-East 0

Grainger 14, Union County 12

WEEK 7

Cookeville at Alcoa

Northview at Pigeon Forge

Austin-East at Union County

Region 2, Class 1A

Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA

Coalfield .. 3-0 .. 4-2 .. 237 .. 88

Greenback .. 2-0 .. 2-3 .. 103 .. 128

Oakdale .. 1-0 .. 3-1 .. 107 .. 87

Midway .. 0-1 .. 3-1 .. 124 .. 79

Harriman .. 1-1 .. 3-3 .. 133 .. 192

Sunbright .. 0-3 .. 1-4 .. 77 .. 239

Oliver Springs .. 0-1 .. 0-3 .. 22 .. 95

WEEK 6

Loudon 34, Greenback 12

Jellico 45, Sunbright 16

Gordonsville 21, Coalfield 0

Rockwood 63, Harriman 26

Sale Creek 49, Oakdale 13

WEEK 7

Sunbright at Oakdale

Harriman at Oliver Springs

Coalfield at Midway

D2-A, East Region

Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA

The King's Academy .. 1-0 .. 4-2 .. 70 .. 108

Middle Tenn. Christian .. 1-0 .. 3-3 .. 199 .. 157

Webb - Bell Buckle .. 0-0 .. 0-5 .. 74 .. 230

Friendship Christian .. 0-1 .. 3-3 .. 160 .. 95

Lakeway Christian .. 0-1 .. 2-3 .. 66 .. 155

WEEK 6

The King's Academy 1, Swain County (N.C.) 0, C-19

Friendship Christian 38, Maplewood 6

MTCS 42, Lakeway Christian 9

Grace - Franklin 42, Webb-Bell Buckle 10

WEEK 7

MTCS at The King's Academy

Webb-Bell Buckle at Friendship Christian

Christian Heritage (Ga.) at Lakeway Christian

TSSAA Policy on COVID-19 cancellations: The game will go on record as a no contest for the school that is unable to play due to the outbreak or school system mandate. The school that could have played will receive a win and overall win in the standings if the school can not replace the game with a new opponent on the same WEEK it was originally scheduled to occur.

