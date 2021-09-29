Region 1, Class 6A
Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA
Dobyns-Bennett .. 2-0 .. 5-1 .. 185 .. 83
Science Hill .. 2-0 .. 3-3 .. 177 .. 186
Jefferson County .. 2-0 .. 3-2 .. 151 .. 81
West Ridge .. 0-2 .. 3-2 .. 123.. 91
William Blount .. 0-2 .. 1-5 .. 130 .. 200
Morristown-East .. 0-2 .. 0-5 .. 92 .. 181
WEEK 6
Sevier County 24, William Blount 21
Maryville 41, Science Hill 17
West Ridge 31, Cherokee 9
Greeneville 35, Dobyns-Bennett 7
WEEK 7
West Ridge at William Blount
Jefferson County at Dobyns-Bennett
Science Hill at Morristown East
Region 2, Class 6A
Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA
Maryville .. 2-0 .. 6-0 .. 256 .. 95
Bradley Central .. 2-0 .. 5-0 .. 157 .. 58
Cleveland .. 1-1 .. 5-1 .. 173 .. 86
Bearden .. 1-1 .. 2-4 .. 81 .. 123
Farragut .. 0-2 .. 2-4 .. 146 .. 153
Hardin Valley .. 0-2 .. 0-5 .. 49 .. 156
WEEK 6
Maryville 41, Science Hill 17
Farragut 28, South-Doyle 21
Fulton 15, Bearden 10
Cleveland 38, Walker Valley 0
Knox Central 41, Hardin Valley 21
WEEK 7
Cleveland at Maryville
Farragut at Hardin Valley
Bearden at Bradley Central
Region 2, Class 5A
Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA
Knox West .. 2-0 .. 5-1 .. 166 .. 116
Knox Central .. 2-0 .. 3-2 .. 158 .. 107
Knox Halls .. 1-1 .. 3-3 .. 189 .. 133
Cocke County .. 1-1 .. 1-5 .. 48 .. 281
Sevier County .. 0-2 .. 3-3 .. 130 .. 131
Heritage .. 0-2 .. 0-6 .. 65 .. 236
WEEK 6
Seymour 27, Heritage 12
Morristown West 41, Cocke County 0
Knox Central 41, Hardin Valley 21
Alcoa 21, Knox West 20 (2OT)
Sevier County 28, William Blount 21
Powell 14, Knoxville Halls 7
WEEK 7
Knox West at Heritage
Cocke County at Knox Central
Knox Halls at Sevier County
Region 1, Class 4A
Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA
Greeneville .. 3-0 .. 6-0 .. 315 .. 56
Seymour .. 1-1 .. 5-1 .. 183 .. 81
Elizabethton .. 1-1 .. 4-1 .. 149 .. 77
Volunteer .. 1-1 .. 2-3 .. 119 .. 170
Sullivan East .. 1-1 .. 1-5 .. 89 .. 177
Grainger .. 0-3 .. 3-3 .. 88 .. 186
WEEK 6
Seymour 27, Heritage 12
Volunteer 63, Johnson County 0
Unicoi County 35, Sullivan East 28
Greeneville 35, Dobyns-Bennett 7
Grainger 14, Union County 12
Elizabethton 27, Anderson County 7
WEEK 7
Greeneville at Seymour
Grainger at Volunteer
Elizabethton at Sullivan East
Region 2, Class 3A
Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA
Alcoa .. 3-0 .. 5-1 .. 209 .. 78
Gatlinburg-Pittman .. 2-1 .. 3-3 .. 191 .. 153
Pigeon Forge .. 1-0 .. 3-2 .. 98 .. 52
Austin-East .. 1-1 .. 1-4 .. 82 .. 176
Union County .. 0-1 .. 2-3 .. 124 .. 115
Northview .. 0-2 .. 2-4 .. 67 .. 146
WEEK 6
Alcoa 21, Knox West 20 (2OT)
Gatlinburg-Pittman 56, Coosa Chr (Ala.) 7
Oneida 19, Northview 0
Pigeon Forge 35, Scott 6
Brainerd 36, Austin-East 0
Grainger 14, Union County 12
WEEK 7
Cookeville at Alcoa
Northview at Pigeon Forge
Austin-East at Union County
Region 2, Class 1A
Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA
Coalfield .. 3-0 .. 4-2 .. 237 .. 88
Greenback .. 2-0 .. 2-3 .. 103 .. 128
Oakdale .. 1-0 .. 3-1 .. 107 .. 87
Midway .. 0-1 .. 3-1 .. 124 .. 79
Harriman .. 1-1 .. 3-3 .. 133 .. 192
Sunbright .. 0-3 .. 1-4 .. 77 .. 239
Oliver Springs .. 0-1 .. 0-3 .. 22 .. 95
WEEK 6
Loudon 34, Greenback 12
Jellico 45, Sunbright 16
Gordonsville 21, Coalfield 0
Rockwood 63, Harriman 26
Sale Creek 49, Oakdale 13
WEEK 7
Sunbright at Oakdale
Harriman at Oliver Springs
Coalfield at Midway
D2-A, East Region
Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA
The King's Academy .. 1-0 .. 4-2 .. 70 .. 108
Middle Tenn. Christian .. 1-0 .. 3-3 .. 199 .. 157
Webb - Bell Buckle .. 0-0 .. 0-5 .. 74 .. 230
Friendship Christian .. 0-1 .. 3-3 .. 160 .. 95
Lakeway Christian .. 0-1 .. 2-3 .. 66 .. 155
WEEK 6
The King's Academy 1, Swain County (N.C.) 0, C-19
Friendship Christian 38, Maplewood 6
MTCS 42, Lakeway Christian 9
Grace - Franklin 42, Webb-Bell Buckle 10
WEEK 7
MTCS at The King's Academy
Webb-Bell Buckle at Friendship Christian
Christian Heritage (Ga.) at Lakeway Christian
TSSAA Policy on COVID-19 cancellations: The game will go on record as a no contest for the school that is unable to play due to the outbreak or school system mandate. The school that could have played will receive a win and overall win in the standings if the school can not replace the game with a new opponent on the same WEEK it was originally scheduled to occur.
