Region 1, Class 6A

Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA

Jefferson County .. 3-0 .. 5-2 .. 228 .. 109

Science Hill .. 3-0 .. 4-3 .. 258 .. 153

Dobyns-Bennett .. 2-1 .. 5-2 .. 206 .. 118

West Ridge .. 1-2 .. 5-2 .. 174 .. 118

Morristown-East .. 0-3 .. 1-6 .. 164 .. 206

William Blount .. 0-3 .. 1-6 .. 149 .. 224

WEEK 8

Jefferson County 42, Hardin Valley 7 

Daniel Boone at Science Hill, late

West Ridge 24, David Crockett 6

Morristown East 42, Cocke County 7

WEEK 9

Dobyns-Bennett at William Blount

Jefferson County at Science Hill

Morristown East at West Ridge

WEEK 10

William Blount at Hardin Valley

Morristown West at Jefferson County

Tennessee at West Ridge

Dobyns-Bennett at Oak Ridge

Greeneville at Morristown East

WEEK 11

Morristown East at William Blount

Jefferson County at West Ridge

Science Hill at Dobyns-Bennett

Region 2, Class 6A

Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA

Maryville .. 3-0 .. 7-0 .. 298 .. 102

Bradley Central .. 3-0 .. 7-0 .. 220 .. 80

Cleveland .. 1-2 .. 5-2 .. 180 .. 128

Farragut .. 1-2 .. 3-4 .. 195 .. 156

Bearden .. 1-2 .. 2-5 .. 97 .. 151

Hardin Valley .. 0-3 .. 0-7 .. 79 .. 227

 

WEEK 8

Jefferson County 42, Hardin Valley 7

Bradley Central 35, Ooltewah 6

WEEK 9

Maryville at Hardin Valley

Bradley Central at Farragut

Cleveland at Bearden

WEEK 10

Knoxville West at Maryville

Farragut at Fulton

Anderson County at Bearden

Cleveland at Giles County

William Blount at Hardin Valley

Rhea County at Bradley Central

WEEK 11

Bradley Central at Maryville

Bearden at Farragut

Hardin Valley at Cleveland

Region 2, Class 5A

Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA

Knox West .. 3-0 .. 6-1 .. 222 .. 122

Knox Central .. 3-0 .. 5-2 .. 262 .. 130

Knox Halls .. 1-2 .. 4-4 .. 253 .. 181

Sevier County .. 1-2 .. 4-3 .. 160 .. 159

Cocke County .. 1-2 .. 1-7 .. 55 .. 392

Heritage .. 0-3 .. 0-7 .. 71 .. 292

WEEK 8

Morristown East 42, Cocke County 7

Knox Central 35, South-Doyle 23

Knox Halls 35, Karns 14

WEEK 9

Heritage at Sevier County

Knox West at Cocke County

Knox Halls at Knox Central

WEEK 10

Lenoir City at Heritage

Knox Halls at Knox Central

Knox West at Maryville

Sevier County at Campbell County

WEEK 11

Heritage at Knox Halls

Cocke County at Sevier County

Knox Central at Knox West

Region 1, Class 4A

Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA

Greeneville .. 3-0 .. 8-0 .. 416 .. 72

Elizabethton .. 2-1 .. 6-1 .. 239 .. 98

Volunteer .. 2-1 .. 4-3 .. 193 .. 209

Seymour .. 1-2 .. 5-2 .. 190 .. 147

Sullivan East .. 1-2 .. 2-6 .. 120 .. 240

Grainger .. 0-3 .. 4-4 .. 132 .. 247

 

Volunteer 27, Tennessee 21

Union County 36, Sullivan East 14

Greeneville 35, Oak Ridge 9

Grainger 26, Northview 14

Elizabethton 41, Rhea County 21

WEEK 9

Seymour at Grainger

Elizabethton at Volunteer

Sullivan East at Greeneville

WEEK 10

Seymour at South Greene

Volunteer at Cherokee

Greeneville at Morristown East

Claiborne at Grainger

WEEK 11

Elizabethton at Seymour

Volunteer at Sullivan East

Region 2, Class 3A

Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA

Alcoa .. 3-0 .. 6-1 .. 246 .. 78

Pigeon Forge .. 2-1 .. 4-2 .. 114 .. 52

Gatlinburg-Pittman .. 2-1 .. 4-3 .. 191 .. 153

Austin-East .. 2-1 .. 2-5 .. 102 .. 226

Northview .. 0-3 .. 2-6 .. 80 .. 189

Union County .. 0-3 .. 2-4 .. 168 .. 149

 

WEEK 8

G-P 1, Hampton 0, C-19

Grainger 26, Northview 14

South Pittsburg 42, Austin-East 0

Union County 36, Sullivan East 14

WEEK 9

Union County at Alcoa

Gatlinburg-Pittman at Northview

Pigeon Forge at Austin-East

WEEK 10

Tyner Academy at Alcoa

Scott at Gatlinburg-Pittman

Happy Valley at Pigeon Forge

WEEK 11

Austin-East at Alcoa

Pigeon Forge at Gatlinburg-Pittman

Union County at Northview

Region 2, Class 1A

Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA

Coalfield .. 4-0 .. 6-2 .. 327 .. 122

Oakdale .. 2-0 .. 5-1 .. 149 .. 93

Greenback .. 2-1 .. 2-4 .. 103 .. 177

Midway .. 2-2 .. 4-2 .. 191 .. 126

Harriman .. 2-2 .. 4-4 .. 152 .. 231

Oliver Springs .. 1-2 .. 1-4 .. 70 .. 109

Sunbright .. 0-4 .. 1-5 .. 77 .. 281

 

WEEK 8

Coalfield 49, Greenback 0

Oliver Springs 42, Sunbright 0

Midway 33, Harriman 6

Oakdale 1, Cosby 0, C-19

WEEK 9

Greenback at Harriman

Midway at Sunbright

Oliver Springs at Oakdale

WEEK 10

Midway at Greenback

Sunbright at Wartburg

Coalfield at Oliver Springs

Oakdale at Harriman

WEEK 11

Greenback at Oakdale

Red Boiling Springs at Sunbright

Midway at Oliver Springs

Oneida at Coalfield

D2-A, East Region

Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA

Middle Tenn. Christian .. 2-0 .. 4-3 .. 203 .. 166

The King's Academy .. 2-1 .. 5-3 .. 132 .. 170

Friendship Christian .. 1-1 .. 4-3 .. 211 .. 95

Webb-Bell Buckle .. 0-1 .. 0-6 .. 74 .. 281

Lakeway Christian .. 0-2 .. 2-5 .. 65 .. 238

 

WEEK 8

The King's Academy 42, Lakeway Christian 0

WEEK 9

Friendship Christian at Memphis Nighthawks

Webb-Bell Buckle at MTCS

WEEK 10

The King's Academy at Webb-Bell Buckle

Lakeway Christian at Friendship Christian

WEEK 11

Friendship Christian at MTCS

Webb-Bell Buckle at Lakeway Christian

TSSAA Policy on COVID-19 cancellations: The game will go on record as a no contest for the school that is unable to play due to the outbreak or school system mandate. The school that could have played will receive a win and overall win in the standings if the school can not replace the game with a new opponent on the same WEEK it was originally scheduled to occur.

