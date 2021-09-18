Region 1, Class 6A
Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA
Dobyns-Bennett .. 2-0 .. 5-0 .. 178 .. 48
Science Hill .. 2-0 .. 3-2 .. 207 .. 98
Jefferson County .. 2-0 .. 3-2 .. 151 .. 81
West Ridge .. 0-2 .. 2-2 .. 91 .. 82
William Blount .. 0-2 .. 1-4 .. 107 .. 172
Morristown-East .. 0-2 .. 0-4 .. 108 .. 165
WEEK 5
Science Hill 55, William Blount 27
Jefferson County 28, Morristown East 12
Dobyns-Bennett 28, West Ridge 14
WEEK 6
Sevier County at William Blount
Science Hill at Maryville
West Ridge at Cherokee
Dobyns-Bennett at Greeneville
Region 2, Class 6A
Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA
Maryville .. 2-0 .. 5-0 .. 215 .. 78
Bradley Central .. 2-0 .. 5-0 .. 157 .. 58
Cleveland .. 1-1 .. 4-1 .. 135 .. 86
Bearden .. 1-1 .. 2-3 .. 71 .. 108
Farragut .. 0-2 .. 1-4 .. 118 .. 132
Hardin Valley .. 0-2 .. 0-4 .. 28 .. 115
WEEK 5
Maryville 42, Bearden 6
Cleveland 27, Farragut 24
Bradley Central 28, Hardin Valley 0
WEEK 6
Science Hill at Maryville
Farragut at South-Doyle
Fulton at Bearden
Walker Valley at Cleveland
Hardin Valley at Knox CentralRegion 2, Class 5A
Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA
Knox West .. 2-0 .. 5-0 .. 146 .. 95
Knox Central .. 2-0 .. 3-2 .. 117 .. 86
Knox Halls .. 1-1 .. 3-2 .. 183 .. 119
Cocke County .. 1-1 .. 1-4 .. 48 .. 240
Sevier County .. 0-2 .. 2-3 .. 102 .. 110
Heritage .. 0-2 .. 0-5 .. 53 .. 209
WEEK 5
Knox Central 51, Heritage 0
Knox Halls 63, Cocke County 6
Knox West 20, Sevier County 19
WEEK 6
Heritage at Seymour
Morristown West at Cocke County
Hardin Valley at Knox Central
Alcoa at Knox West
Sevier County at William Blount
Knox Hall at Powell
Region 1, Class 4A
Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA
Greeneville .. 2-0 .. 5-0 .. 280 .. 49
Seymour .. 1-1 .. 4-1 .. 156 .. 69
Elizabethton .. 1-1 .. 3-1 .. 122 .. 70
Volunteer .. 1-1 .. 1-3 .. 56 .. 170
Sullivan East .. 1-1 .. 1-4 .. 61 .. 142
Grainger .. 0-2 .. 2-3 .. 74 .. 174
WEEK 5
Seymour 42, Sullivan East 7
Greeneville 63, Volunteer 7
Elizabethton 56, Grainger 0
WEEK 6
Heritage at Seymour
Volunteer at Johnson County
Unicoi County at Sullivan East
Dobyns-Bennett at Greeneville
Union County at Grainger
Anderson County at Elizabethton
Region 2, Class 3A
Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA
Alcoa .. 3-0 .. 4-1 .. 187 .. 58
Gatlinburg-Pittman .. 2-1 .. 2-3 .. 135 .. 146
Pigeon Forge .. 1-1 .. 2-3 .. 62 .. 46
Union County .. 0-2 .. 2-3 .. 112 .. 101
Northview .. 0-2 .. 2-3 .. 66 .. 127
Austin-East .. 0-2 .. 0-5 .. 82 .. 140
WEEK 5
Alcoa 1, Pigeon Forge 0, C-19
Gatlinburg-Pittman 49, Union County 6
Austin-East 42, Northview 8
WEEK 6
Alcoa at Knox West
Coosa Chr(Ala.) at Gatlinburg-Pittman
Oneida at Northview
Scott at Pigeon Forge
Brainerd at Austin-East
Union County at Grainger
Region 2, Class 1A
Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA
Coalfield .. 2-0 .. 4-1 .. 237 .. 67
Greenback .. 2-0 .. 2-2 .. 91 .. 94
Oakdale .. 1-0 .. 3-0 .. 94 .. 38
Midway .. 1-1 .. 3-2 .. 124 .. 79
Harriman .. 1-1 .. 3-2 .. 106 .. 129
Sunbright .. 0-3 .. 1-3 .. 61 .. 194
Oliver Springs .. 0-1 .. 0-3 .. 22 .. 95
WEEK 5
Greenback 20, Oliver Springs 14 (OT)
Harriman 45, Sunbright 0
Carter 34, Coalfield 30
Midway 40, Wartburg 14
WEEK 6
Loudon at Greenback
Jellico at Sunbright
Gordonsville at Coalfield
Rockwood at Harriman
Oakdale at Sale Creek
D2-A, East Region
Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA
The King's Academy .. 1-0 .. 3-2 .. 70 .. 108
Lakeway Christian .. 0-0 .. 2-2 .. 56 .. 113
Middle Tenn. Christian .. 0-0 .. 1-3 .. 126 .. 137
Webb - Bell Buckle .. 0-0 .. 0-4 .. 64 .. 188
Friendship Christian .. 0-1 .. 2-3 .. 122 .. 89
WEEK 5
The King's Academy 28, Friendship Christian 21
MTCS 28, Trinity Christian 11
WEEK 6
Swain County (N.C.) at The King's Academy
Maplewood at Friendship Christian
Lakeway Christian at MTCS
Grace - Franklin at Webb-Bell Buckle
TSSAA Policy on COVID-19 cancellations: The game will go on record as a no contest for the school that is unable to play due to the outbreak or school system mandate. The school that could have played will receive a win and overall win in the standings if the school can not replace the game with a new opponent on the same WEEK it was originally scheduled to occur.
