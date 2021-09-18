Region 1, Class 6A

Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA

Dobyns-Bennett .. 2-0 .. 5-0 .. 178 .. 48

Science Hill .. 2-0 .. 3-2 .. 207 .. 98

Jefferson County .. 2-0 .. 3-2 .. 151 .. 81

West Ridge .. 0-2 .. 2-2 .. 91 .. 82

William Blount .. 0-2 .. 1-4 .. 107 .. 172

Morristown-East .. 0-2 .. 0-4 .. 108 .. 165

WEEK 5

Science Hill 55, William Blount 27

Jefferson County 28, Morristown East 12

Dobyns-Bennett 28, West Ridge 14

WEEK 6

Sevier County at William Blount

Science Hill at Maryville

West Ridge at Cherokee

Dobyns-Bennett at Greeneville

Region 2, Class 6A

Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA

Maryville .. 2-0 .. 5-0 .. 215 .. 78

Bradley Central .. 2-0 .. 5-0 .. 157 .. 58

Cleveland .. 1-1 .. 4-1 .. 135 .. 86

Bearden .. 1-1 .. 2-3 .. 71 .. 108

Farragut .. 0-2 .. 1-4 .. 118 .. 132

Hardin Valley .. 0-2 .. 0-4 .. 28 .. 115

WEEK 5

Maryville 42, Bearden 6

Cleveland 27, Farragut 24

Bradley Central 28, Hardin Valley 0

WEEK 6

Science Hill at Maryville

Farragut at South-Doyle

Fulton at Bearden

Walker Valley at Cleveland

Hardin Valley at Knox CentralRegion 2, Class 5A

Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA

Knox West .. 2-0 .. 5-0 .. 146 .. 95

Knox Central .. 2-0 .. 3-2 .. 117 .. 86

Knox Halls .. 1-1 .. 3-2 .. 183 .. 119

Cocke County .. 1-1 .. 1-4 .. 48 .. 240

Sevier County .. 0-2 .. 2-3 .. 102 .. 110

Heritage .. 0-2 .. 0-5 .. 53 .. 209

WEEK 5

Knox Central 51, Heritage 0

Knox Halls 63, Cocke County 6

Knox West 20, Sevier County 19

WEEK 6

Heritage at Seymour

Morristown West at Cocke County

Hardin Valley at Knox Central

Alcoa at Knox West

Sevier County at William Blount

Knox Hall at Powell

Region 1, Class 4A

Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA

Greeneville .. 2-0 .. 5-0 .. 280 .. 49

Seymour .. 1-1 .. 4-1 .. 156 .. 69

Elizabethton .. 1-1 .. 3-1 .. 122 .. 70

Volunteer .. 1-1 .. 1-3 .. 56 .. 170

Sullivan East .. 1-1 .. 1-4 .. 61 .. 142

Grainger .. 0-2 .. 2-3 .. 74 .. 174

WEEK 5

Seymour 42, Sullivan East 7

Greeneville 63, Volunteer 7

Elizabethton 56, Grainger 0

WEEK 6

Heritage at Seymour

Volunteer at Johnson County

Unicoi County at Sullivan East

Dobyns-Bennett at Greeneville

Union County at Grainger

Anderson County at Elizabethton

Region 2, Class 3A

Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA

Alcoa .. 3-0 .. 4-1 .. 187 .. 58

Gatlinburg-Pittman .. 2-1 .. 2-3 .. 135 .. 146

Pigeon Forge .. 1-1 .. 2-3 .. 62 .. 46

Union County .. 0-2 .. 2-3 .. 112 .. 101

Northview .. 0-2 .. 2-3 .. 66 .. 127

Austin-East .. 0-2 .. 0-5 .. 82 .. 140

WEEK 5

Alcoa 1, Pigeon Forge 0, C-19

Gatlinburg-Pittman 49, Union County 6

Austin-East 42, Northview 8

WEEK 6

Alcoa at Knox West

Coosa Chr(Ala.) at Gatlinburg-Pittman

Oneida at Northview 

Scott at Pigeon Forge

Brainerd at Austin-East

Union County at Grainger

Region 2, Class 1A

Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA

Coalfield .. 2-0 .. 4-1 .. 237 .. 67

Greenback .. 2-0 .. 2-2 .. 91 .. 94

Oakdale .. 1-0 .. 3-0 .. 94 .. 38

Midway .. 1-1 .. 3-2 .. 124 .. 79

Harriman .. 1-1 .. 3-2 .. 106 .. 129

Sunbright .. 0-3 .. 1-3 .. 61 .. 194

Oliver Springs .. 0-1 .. 0-3 .. 22 .. 95

WEEK 5

Greenback 20, Oliver Springs 14 (OT)

Harriman 45, Sunbright 0

Carter 34, Coalfield 30

Midway 40, Wartburg 14

WEEK 6

Loudon at Greenback

Jellico at Sunbright

Gordonsville at Coalfield

Rockwood at Harriman

Oakdale at Sale Creek

D2-A, East Region

Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA

The King's Academy .. 1-0 .. 3-2 .. 70 .. 108

Lakeway Christian .. 0-0 .. 2-2 .. 56 .. 113

Middle Tenn. Christian .. 0-0 .. 1-3 .. 126 .. 137

Webb - Bell Buckle .. 0-0 .. 0-4 .. 64 .. 188

Friendship Christian .. 0-1 .. 2-3 .. 122 .. 89

WEEK 5

The King's Academy 28, Friendship Christian 21

MTCS 28, Trinity Christian 11

WEEK 6

Swain County (N.C.) at The King's Academy

Maplewood at Friendship Christian

Lakeway Christian at MTCS

Grace - Franklin at Webb-Bell Buckle

TSSAA Policy on COVID-19 cancellations: The game will go on record as a no contest for the school that is unable to play due to the outbreak or school system mandate. The school that could have played will receive a win and overall win in the standings if the school can not replace the game with a new opponent on the same WEEK it was originally scheduled to occur.

