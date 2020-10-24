Region 2, Class 6A
Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA
Maryville .. 5-0 .. 9-0 .. 299 .. 53
McMinn County .. 4-1 .. 8-1 .. 385 .. 87
Bradley Central .. 4-1 .. 7-2 .. 322 .. 195
Ooltewah .. 2-3 .. 4-5 .. 160 .. 278
Cleveland .. 2-3 .. 4-5 .. 228 .. 248
William Blount .. 1-5 .. 3-6 .. 209 .. 337
Heritage .. 0-5 .. 2-7 .. 180 .. 267
WEEK 10
Maryville 21, McMinn 2
Cleveland 45, William Blount 0
Ooltewah 31, Heritage 22
Bradley Central 49, Soddy Daisy 14
WEEK 11
Maryville at Heritage
Lenoir City at William Blount
McMinn at Bradley Central
Cleveland at Ooltewah
Region 2, Class 5A
Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA
South-Doyle .. 5-1 .. 7-2 .. 270 .. 150
Knox Central .. 4-1 .. 7-2 .. 221 .. 147
Knox Halls .. 3-1 .. 6-1 .. 162 .. 110
Knox Carter .. 2-3 .. 5-4 .. 185 .. 197
Sevier County .. 2-3 .. 4-5 .. 245 .. 348
Gibbs .. 2-3 .. 4-5 .. 319 .. 253
Seymour .. 0-4 .. 0-9 .. 134 .. 316
WEEK 10
Lenoir City 15, Seymour 6
Knox Halls 35, Sevier 21
Knox Central 27, South-Doyle 19
Gibbs 55, Carter 16
WEEK 11
Knox Halls at Seymour
Carter at Sevier
South-Doyle at Powell
Gibbs at Knox Central
Region 2, Class 3A
Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA
Alcoa .. 6-0 .. 8-1 .. 382 .. 36
Gatlinburg-Pitt .. 4-1 .. 7-2 .. 181 .. 121
Kingston .. 4-1 .. 6-2 .. 203 .. 155
Pigeon Forge .. 2-3 .. 5-3 .. 177 .. 104
Scott .. 2-3 .. 5-4 .. 119 .. 154
Northview .. 0-5 .. 3-6 .. 145 .. 291
Austin-East .. 0-3 .. 0-7 .. 35 .. 312
WEEK 10
Alcoa 43, G-P 0
Kingston 7, Pigeon Forge 6
WEEK 11
Alcoa at D-B
A-E at Northview
G-P at Kingston
Pigeon Forge at Scott
Region 2, Class 1A
Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA
Coalfield .. 6-0 .. 9-0 .. 229 .. 103
Oliver Springs .. 4-1 .. 4-5 .. 182 .. 161
Greenback .. 3-1 .. 3-4 .. 50 .. 121
Midway .. 3-2 .. 6-3 .. 276 .. 205
Oakdale .. 1-4 .. 5-4 .. 205 .. 219
Harriman .. 1-3 .. 2-6 .. 180 .. 260
Sunbright .. 1-4 .. 3-5 .. 204 .. 315
WEEK 10
Greenback 34, Midway 0
Coalfield 14, Oliver Springs 7
Oakdale def Harriman, C-19
Sunbright 55, Wartburg 46
WEEK 11
Oakdale at Greenback
Oliver Springs at Midway
Sunbright at Unaka
Coalfield at Oneida
D2-A, East Region
Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA
DCA .. 5-0 .. 7-0 .. 244 .. 70
Friendship Chr .. 5-2 .. 6-2 .. 233 .. 139
King's .. 5-2 .. 8-2 .. 385 .. 180
MTCS .. 4-1 .. 4-4 .. 215 .. 175
Grace-Franklin .. 2-3 .. 4-4 .. 241 .. 229
Webb-Bell Buck .. 2-4 .. 4-4 .. 126 .. 259
Mt. Juliet Chr. .. 1-5 .. 1-8 .. 154 .. 320
Grace-Chatt .. 0-6 .. 1-7 .. 114 .. 261
WEEK 10
TKA 28, Grace-Chatt 0
Friendship 34, Webb-Bell Buckle 0
MTCS 47, Mt Juliet Chr 24
DCA at Grace-Franklin, late
WEEK 11
Stone Memorial at Friendship
Mt. Juliet Chr. at DCA
MTCS at Webb-Bell Buckle
Grace-Franklin at Grace-Chatt
TSSAA Policy on COVID-19 cancellations: The game will go on record as a no contest for the school that is unable to play due to the outbreak or school system mandate. The school that could have played will receive a win and overall win in the standings if the school can not replace the game with a new opponent on the same WEEK it was originally scheduled to occur.
