Region 2, Class 6A

Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA

Maryville .. 5-0 .. 9-0 .. 299 .. 53

McMinn County .. 4-1 .. 8-1 .. 385 .. 87

Bradley Central .. 4-1 .. 7-2 .. 322 .. 195

Ooltewah .. 2-3 .. 4-5 .. 160 .. 278

Cleveland .. 2-3 .. 4-5 .. 228 .. 248

William Blount .. 1-5 .. 3-6 .. 209 .. 337

Heritage .. 0-5 .. 2-7 .. 180 .. 267

WEEK 10

Maryville 21, McMinn 2

Cleveland 45, William Blount 0

Ooltewah 31, Heritage 22

Bradley Central 49, Soddy Daisy 14

WEEK 11

Maryville at Heritage

Lenoir City at William Blount

McMinn at Bradley Central

Cleveland at Ooltewah

Region 2, Class 5A

Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA

South-Doyle .. 5-1 .. 7-2 .. 270 .. 150

Knox Central .. 4-1 .. 7-2 .. 221 .. 147

Knox Halls .. 3-1 .. 6-1 .. 162 .. 110

Knox Carter .. 2-3 .. 5-4 .. 185 .. 197

Sevier County .. 2-3 .. 4-5 .. 245 .. 348

Gibbs .. 2-3 .. 4-5 .. 319 .. 253

Seymour .. 0-4 .. 0-9 .. 134 .. 316

WEEK 10

Lenoir City 15, Seymour 6

Knox Halls 35, Sevier 21

Knox Central 27, South-Doyle 19

Gibbs 55, Carter 16

WEEK 11

Knox Halls at Seymour

Carter at Sevier

South-Doyle at Powell

Gibbs at Knox Central

Region 2, Class 3A

Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA

Alcoa .. 6-0 .. 8-1 .. 382 .. 36

Gatlinburg-Pitt .. 4-1 .. 7-2 .. 181 .. 121

Kingston .. 4-1 .. 6-2 .. 203 .. 155

Pigeon Forge .. 2-3 .. 5-3 .. 177 .. 104

Scott .. 2-3 .. 5-4 .. 119 .. 154

Northview .. 0-5 .. 3-6 .. 145 .. 291

Austin-East .. 0-3 .. 0-7 .. 35 .. 312

WEEK 10

Alcoa 43, G-P 0

Kingston 7, Pigeon Forge 6

WEEK 11

Alcoa at D-B

A-E at Northview

G-P at Kingston

Pigeon Forge at Scott

Region 2, Class 1A

Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA

Coalfield .. 6-0 .. 9-0 .. 229 .. 103

Oliver Springs .. 4-1 .. 4-5 .. 182 .. 161

Greenback .. 3-1 .. 3-4 .. 50 .. 121

Midway .. 3-2 .. 6-3 .. 276 .. 205

Oakdale .. 1-4 .. 5-4 .. 205 .. 219

Harriman .. 1-3 .. 2-6 .. 180 .. 260

Sunbright .. 1-4 .. 3-5 .. 204 .. 315

WEEK 10

Greenback 34, Midway 0

Coalfield 14, Oliver Springs 7

Oakdale def Harriman, C-19

Sunbright 55, Wartburg 46

WEEK 11

Oakdale at Greenback

Oliver Springs at Midway

Sunbright at Unaka

Coalfield at Oneida

D2-A, East Region

Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA

DCA .. 5-0 .. 7-0 .. 244 .. 70

Friendship Chr .. 5-2 .. 6-2 .. 233 .. 139

King's .. 5-2 .. 8-2 .. 385 .. 180

MTCS .. 4-1 .. 4-4 .. 215 .. 175

Grace-Franklin .. 2-3 .. 4-4 .. 241 .. 229

Webb-Bell Buck .. 2-4 .. 4-4 .. 126 .. 259

Mt. Juliet Chr. .. 1-5 .. 1-8 .. 154 .. 320

Grace-Chatt .. 0-6 .. 1-7 .. 114 .. 261

WEEK 10

TKA 28, Grace-Chatt 0

Friendship 34, Webb-Bell Buckle 0

MTCS 47, Mt Juliet Chr 24

DCA at Grace-Franklin, late

WEEK 11

Stone Memorial at Friendship

Mt. Juliet Chr. at DCA

MTCS at Webb-Bell Buckle

Grace-Franklin at Grace-Chatt

TSSAA Policy on COVID-19 cancellations: The game will go on record as a no contest for the school that is unable to play due to the outbreak or school system mandate. The school that could have played will receive a win and overall win in the standings if the school can not replace the game with a new opponent on the same WEEK it was originally scheduled to occur.

