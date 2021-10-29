Region 1, Class 6A

Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA

Science Hill .. 5-0 .. 7-3 .. 286 .. 217

West Ridge .. 3-2 .. 8-2 .. 268 .. 137

Dobyns-Bennett .. 3-2 .. 7-3 .. 271 .. 170

Jefferson County .. 3-2 .. 6-4 .. 295 .. 195 

Morristown-East .. 1-4 .. 2-8 .. 186 .. 316

William Blount .. 0-5 .. 1-9 .. 209 .. 329

WEEK 10

Hardin Valley 22, William Blount 15

Jefferson County 55, Mo-West 14

West Ridge 35, Tennessee 7

Dobyns-Bennett 14, Oak Ridge 10

Greeneville 49, Mo-East 7

WEEK 11

Morristown East 31, William Blount 22

West Ridge 35, Jefferson County 12

Science Hill 21, Dobyns-Bennett 3

Region 2, Class 6A

Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA

Maryville .. 5-0 .. 10-0 .. 435 .. 126

Bradley Central .. 4-1 .. 8-2 .. 307 .. 198

Cleveland .. 2-3 .. 6-4 .. 260 .. 183

Farragut .. 2-3 .. 4-6 .. 269 .. 262

Bearden .. 2-3 .. 4-6 .. 140 .. 190

Hardin Valley .. 0-5 .. 1-9 .. 93 .. 379

WEEK 10

Maryville 35, Knox West 7

Fulton 33, Farragut 29

Bearden 15, Anderson County 12

Giles County 33, Cleveland 14

Hardin Valley 22, William Blount 15

Rhea County 48, Bradley Central 42

WEEK 11

Maryville 42, Bradley Central 14

Farragut 17, Bearden 14

Cleveland 56, Hardin Valley 9

Region 2, Class 5A

Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA

Knox West .. 5-0 .. 8-2 .. 354 .. 178

Knox Central .. 4-1 .. 6-3 .. 302 .. 193

Sevier County .. 3-2 .. 7-3 .. 277 .. 176

Knox Halls .. 2-3 .. 5-5 .. 324 .. 207

Cocke County .. 1-4 .. 1-9 .. 65 .. 516

Heritage .. 0-5 .. 0-10 .. 85 .. 412

 

WEEK 10

Lenoir City 20, Heritage 14

Knox Central 26, Knox Halls 14

Maryville 35, Knox West 7

Sevier County 23, Campbell County 14

WEEK 11

Knox Halls 58, Heritage 0

Sevier County 48, Cocke County 3

Knox West 49, Knox Central 14

Region 1, Class 4A

Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA

Greeneville .. 5-0 .. 10-0 .. 553 .. 79

Elizabethton .. 4-1 .. 8-1 .. 344 .. 118

Volunteer .. 3-2 .. 6-4 .. 288 .. 274

Seymour .. 2-3 .. 6-4 .. 254 .. 245

Sullivan East .. 1-4 .. 1-9 .. 116 .. 385

Grainger .. 0-5 .. 5-5 .. 180 .. 296

 

WEEK 10

South Greene 28, Seymour 21

Volunteer 48, Cherokee 3

Greeneville 49, Morristown East 7

Grainger 34, Claiborne 14

WEEK 11

Elizabethton 56, Seymour 8

Volunteer 35, Sullivan East 13

Region 2, Class 3A

Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA

Alcoa .. 5-0 .. 9-1 .. 354 .. 78

Pigeon Forge .. 4-0 .. 7-2 .. 191 .. 80

Gatlinburg-Pittman .. 3-2 .. 6-4 .. 296 .. 177

Austin-East .. 2-3 .. 2-7 .. 116 .. 314

Northview .. 1-4 .. 3-7 .. 123 .. 265

Union County .. 0-3 .. 2-6 .. 176 .. 210

 

WEEK 10

Alcoa 42, Tyner 0

Gatlinburg-Pittman 56, Scott 18 

Pigeon Forge 35, Happy Valley 0 

WEEK 11

Alcoa 64, Austin-East 0

Pigeon Forge 17, Gatlinburg-Pittman 14

Northview 36, Union County 28

Region 2, Class 1A

Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA

Coalfield .. 6-0 .. 8-2 .. 375 .. 135

Oakdale .. 4-1 .. 7-3 .. 222 .. 201

Midway .. 3-3 .. 6-3 .. 297 .. 204

Greenback .. 3-3 .. 3-6 .. 183 .. 257

Oliver Springs .. 3-3 .. 3-5 .. 136 .. 172

Harriman .. 2-4 .. 4-6 .. 211 .. 311

Sunbright .. 0-6 .. 1-8 .. 127 .. 421

WEEK 10

Midway 29, Greenback 28

Wartburg 43, Sunbright 24

Coalfield 34, Oliver Springs 6

Oakdale 42, Harriman 22

WEEK 11

Oakdale 16, Greenback 14

Red Boiling Springs at Sunbright, late

Oliver Springs 30, Midway 22

Coalfield 14, Oneida 7

D2-A, East Region

Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA

Middle Tenn. Christian .. 3-0 .. 5-3 .. 234 .. 100

The King's Academy .. 3-1 .. 7-3 .. 231 .. 183

Friendship Christian .. 2-1 .. 6-3 .. 302 .. 102

Lakeway Christian .. 1-3 .. 3-6 .. 156 .. 299

Webb-Bell Buckle .. 0-4 .. 0-9 .. 112 .. 447

 

WEEK 10

The King's Academy 56, Webb-Bell Buckle 6

Friendship Christian 42, Lakeway Christian 7

WEEK 11

King's 41, Notre Dame 7

Friendship Christian at MTCS, late

Lakeway Christian 56, Webb-Bell Buckle 19

TSSAA Policy on COVID-19 cancellations: The game will go on record as a no contest for the school that is unable to play due to the outbreak or school system mandate. The school that could have played will receive a win and overall win in the standings if the school can not replace the game with a new opponent on the same WEEK it was originally scheduled to occur.

Recommended for you


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.