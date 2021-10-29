Region 1, Class 6A
Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA
Science Hill .. 5-0 .. 7-3 .. 286 .. 217
West Ridge .. 3-2 .. 8-2 .. 268 .. 137
Dobyns-Bennett .. 3-2 .. 7-3 .. 271 .. 170
Jefferson County .. 3-2 .. 6-4 .. 295 .. 195
Morristown-East .. 1-4 .. 2-8 .. 186 .. 316
William Blount .. 0-5 .. 1-9 .. 209 .. 329
WEEK 10
Hardin Valley 22, William Blount 15
Jefferson County 55, Mo-West 14
West Ridge 35, Tennessee 7
Dobyns-Bennett 14, Oak Ridge 10
Greeneville 49, Mo-East 7
WEEK 11
Morristown East 31, William Blount 22
West Ridge 35, Jefferson County 12
Science Hill 21, Dobyns-Bennett 3
Region 2, Class 6A
Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA
Maryville .. 5-0 .. 10-0 .. 435 .. 126
Bradley Central .. 4-1 .. 8-2 .. 307 .. 198
Cleveland .. 2-3 .. 6-4 .. 260 .. 183
Farragut .. 2-3 .. 4-6 .. 269 .. 262
Bearden .. 2-3 .. 4-6 .. 140 .. 190
Hardin Valley .. 0-5 .. 1-9 .. 93 .. 379
WEEK 10
Maryville 35, Knox West 7
Fulton 33, Farragut 29
Bearden 15, Anderson County 12
Giles County 33, Cleveland 14
Hardin Valley 22, William Blount 15
Rhea County 48, Bradley Central 42
WEEK 11
Maryville 42, Bradley Central 14
Farragut 17, Bearden 14
Cleveland 56, Hardin Valley 9
Region 2, Class 5A
Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA
Knox West .. 5-0 .. 8-2 .. 354 .. 178
Knox Central .. 4-1 .. 6-3 .. 302 .. 193
Sevier County .. 3-2 .. 7-3 .. 277 .. 176
Knox Halls .. 2-3 .. 5-5 .. 324 .. 207
Cocke County .. 1-4 .. 1-9 .. 65 .. 516
Heritage .. 0-5 .. 0-10 .. 85 .. 412
WEEK 10
Lenoir City 20, Heritage 14
Knox Central 26, Knox Halls 14
Maryville 35, Knox West 7
Sevier County 23, Campbell County 14
WEEK 11
Knox Halls 58, Heritage 0
Sevier County 48, Cocke County 3
Knox West 49, Knox Central 14
Region 1, Class 4A
Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA
Greeneville .. 5-0 .. 10-0 .. 553 .. 79
Elizabethton .. 4-1 .. 8-1 .. 344 .. 118
Volunteer .. 3-2 .. 6-4 .. 288 .. 274
Seymour .. 2-3 .. 6-4 .. 254 .. 245
Sullivan East .. 1-4 .. 1-9 .. 116 .. 385
Grainger .. 0-5 .. 5-5 .. 180 .. 296
WEEK 10
South Greene 28, Seymour 21
Volunteer 48, Cherokee 3
Greeneville 49, Morristown East 7
Grainger 34, Claiborne 14
WEEK 11
Elizabethton 56, Seymour 8
Volunteer 35, Sullivan East 13
Region 2, Class 3A
Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA
Alcoa .. 5-0 .. 9-1 .. 354 .. 78
Pigeon Forge .. 4-0 .. 7-2 .. 191 .. 80
Gatlinburg-Pittman .. 3-2 .. 6-4 .. 296 .. 177
Austin-East .. 2-3 .. 2-7 .. 116 .. 314
Northview .. 1-4 .. 3-7 .. 123 .. 265
Union County .. 0-3 .. 2-6 .. 176 .. 210
WEEK 10
Alcoa 42, Tyner 0
Gatlinburg-Pittman 56, Scott 18
Pigeon Forge 35, Happy Valley 0
WEEK 11
Alcoa 64, Austin-East 0
Pigeon Forge 17, Gatlinburg-Pittman 14
Northview 36, Union County 28
Region 2, Class 1A
Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA
Coalfield .. 6-0 .. 8-2 .. 375 .. 135
Oakdale .. 4-1 .. 7-3 .. 222 .. 201
Midway .. 3-3 .. 6-3 .. 297 .. 204
Greenback .. 3-3 .. 3-6 .. 183 .. 257
Oliver Springs .. 3-3 .. 3-5 .. 136 .. 172
Harriman .. 2-4 .. 4-6 .. 211 .. 311
Sunbright .. 0-6 .. 1-8 .. 127 .. 421
WEEK 10
Midway 29, Greenback 28
Wartburg 43, Sunbright 24
Coalfield 34, Oliver Springs 6
Oakdale 42, Harriman 22
WEEK 11
Oakdale 16, Greenback 14
Red Boiling Springs at Sunbright, late
Oliver Springs 30, Midway 22
Coalfield 14, Oneida 7
D2-A, East Region
Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA
Middle Tenn. Christian .. 3-0 .. 5-3 .. 234 .. 100
The King's Academy .. 3-1 .. 7-3 .. 231 .. 183
Friendship Christian .. 2-1 .. 6-3 .. 302 .. 102
Lakeway Christian .. 1-3 .. 3-6 .. 156 .. 299
Webb-Bell Buckle .. 0-4 .. 0-9 .. 112 .. 447
WEEK 10
The King's Academy 56, Webb-Bell Buckle 6
Friendship Christian 42, Lakeway Christian 7
WEEK 11
King's 41, Notre Dame 7
Friendship Christian at MTCS, late
Lakeway Christian 56, Webb-Bell Buckle 19
TSSAA Policy on COVID-19 cancellations: The game will go on record as a no contest for the school that is unable to play due to the outbreak or school system mandate. The school that could have played will receive a win and overall win in the standings if the school can not replace the game with a new opponent on the same WEEK it was originally scheduled to occur.
