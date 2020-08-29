Region 2, Class 6A

Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA

McMinn County .. 0-0 .. 2-0 .. 75 .. 0

Maryville .. 1-0 .. 1-0 .. 49 .. 7

Bradley Central .. 0-0 .. 1-1 .. 58 ..59

Cleveland .. 0-0 .. 1-1 .. 54 .. 38

Heritage .. 0-0 .. 1-1 .. 35 .. 28

William Blount .. 1-1 .. 0-1 .. 47 .. 55

Ooltewah .. 0-0 .. 1-1 .. 21 .. 43

Week 2

WB 40, Oliver Springs 6

Sevier County 21, Heritage 14

McMinn 55, Sequoyah 0

Cleveland 38, Hardin Valley 12

Bradley Central 37, Walker Valley 34

Red Bank 31, Ooltewah 7

WEEK 3

Cleveland at Maryville

William Blount at Ooltewah

Bradley Central at Heritage

Region 2, Class 5A

Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA

Knox Halls .. 1-0 .. 2-0 .. 63 .. 38

Knox Central .. 0-0 .. 2-0 .. 47 .. 25

Sevier County .. 0-0 .. 2-0 .. 56 .. 40

Gibbs .. 1-1 .. 1-1 .. 66 .. 56

Knox Carter .. 0-0 .. 1-1 .. 38 .. 33

South-Doyle .. 0-0 .. 1-1 .. 28 .. 33

Seymour .. 0-1 .. 0-2 .. 46 .. 77

Week 2

Gibbs 49, Seymour 25

Sevier 21, Heritage 14

Knox Grace 15, South-Doyle 0

Carter 24, Campbell 13

Halls 32, Karns 21

Knox Central 21, Fulton 9

WEEK 3

Seymour at Carter

Knox Central at Sevier

South-Doyle at Gibbs

Knox Halls at Clinton

 

Region 2, Class 3A

Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA

Alcoa .. 1-0 .. 2-0 .. 90 .. 7

Kingston .. 0-0 .. 1-0 .. 35 .. 12

Scott .. 0-0 .. 1-0 .. 20 .. 12

Pigeon Forge .. 0-0 .. 1-0-1 .. 19 .. 12

Northview Academy .. 0-0 .. 1-1 .. 58 .. 83

Gatlinburg-Pittman .. 0-0 .. 0-1 .. 13 .. 39

Austin-East .. 0-1 .. 0-2 .. 14 .. 103

Week 2

Alcoa 55, Austin-East 0

The King's Academy 39, G-P 13

Pigeon Forge 19, Grainger 12

Cocke County 41, Northview 8

Week 3 904

Scott at Alcoa

A-E at Kingston

(R) G-P at Northview

Region 2, Class 1A

Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA

Oakdale .. 0-0 .. 2-0 .. 59 .. 24

Sunbright .. 0-0 .. 1-0 .. 41 .. 6

Coalfield .. 0-0 .. 1-0 .. 40 .. 8

Harriman .. 0-0 .. 1-1 .. 48 .. 57

Midway .. 0-0 .. 0-1 .. 35 .. 36

Oliver Springs .. 0-0 .. 0-2 .. 12 .. 54

Greenback .. 0-0 .. 0-2 .. 0 .. 79

Week 2

Greenback 38, Meigs County 0

WB 40, Oliver Springs 6

Harriman 36, Wartburg 22

Oakdale 18, Jellico 8

Week 3

Greenback at Sunbright

(R) Rockwood at Oliver Springs

Harriman at Coalfield

Midway at Oakdale

 

D2-A, East Region

Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA

DCA .. 1-0 .. 2-0 .. 77 .. 19

MTCS .. 1-0 .. 1-1 .. 41 .. 23

Grace-Franklin .. 0-0 .. 2-0 .. 73 .. 27

The King's Acad. .. 0-0 .. 2-0 .. 67 .. 34

Grace-Chatt .. 0-0 .. 0-0 .. 0 .. 0

Mt. Juliet Chr. Acad. .. 0-0 .. 0-2 .. 21 ..72

Friendship Chr .. 0-1 .. 1-1 .. 10 .. 28

Webb-Bell Buckle .. 0-1 .. 0-1 .. 6 .. 50

Week 2

TKA 39, G-P 13

MTCS 21, Friendship 0

DCA 50, Webb-Bell Buckle 6

Lookout Valley 25,  Mt Juliet Chr 21

Grace-Franklin 26, Clarksville Acad 21

Week 3

TKA at Grace-Franklin

DCA at Friendship

MTCS at Howard

Webb-BB at Grace-Chatt

Mt. Juliet Chr at Macon County

