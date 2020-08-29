Region 2, Class 6A
Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA
McMinn County .. 0-0 .. 2-0 .. 75 .. 0
Maryville .. 1-0 .. 1-0 .. 49 .. 7
Bradley Central .. 0-0 .. 1-1 .. 58 ..59
Cleveland .. 0-0 .. 1-1 .. 54 .. 38
Heritage .. 0-0 .. 1-1 .. 35 .. 28
William Blount .. 1-1 .. 0-1 .. 47 .. 55
Ooltewah .. 0-0 .. 1-1 .. 21 .. 43
Week 2
WB 40, Oliver Springs 6
Sevier County 21, Heritage 14
McMinn 55, Sequoyah 0
Cleveland 38, Hardin Valley 12
Bradley Central 37, Walker Valley 34
Red Bank 31, Ooltewah 7
WEEK 3
Cleveland at Maryville
William Blount at Ooltewah
Bradley Central at Heritage
Region 2, Class 5A
Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA
Knox Halls .. 1-0 .. 2-0 .. 63 .. 38
Knox Central .. 0-0 .. 2-0 .. 47 .. 25
Sevier County .. 0-0 .. 2-0 .. 56 .. 40
Gibbs .. 1-1 .. 1-1 .. 66 .. 56
Knox Carter .. 0-0 .. 1-1 .. 38 .. 33
South-Doyle .. 0-0 .. 1-1 .. 28 .. 33
Seymour .. 0-1 .. 0-2 .. 46 .. 77
Week 2
Gibbs 49, Seymour 25
Sevier 21, Heritage 14
Knox Grace 15, South-Doyle 0
Carter 24, Campbell 13
Halls 32, Karns 21
Knox Central 21, Fulton 9
WEEK 3
Seymour at Carter
Knox Central at Sevier
South-Doyle at Gibbs
Knox Halls at Clinton
Region 2, Class 3A
Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA
Alcoa .. 1-0 .. 2-0 .. 90 .. 7
Kingston .. 0-0 .. 1-0 .. 35 .. 12
Scott .. 0-0 .. 1-0 .. 20 .. 12
Pigeon Forge .. 0-0 .. 1-0-1 .. 19 .. 12
Northview Academy .. 0-0 .. 1-1 .. 58 .. 83
Gatlinburg-Pittman .. 0-0 .. 0-1 .. 13 .. 39
Austin-East .. 0-1 .. 0-2 .. 14 .. 103
Week 2
Alcoa 55, Austin-East 0
The King's Academy 39, G-P 13
Pigeon Forge 19, Grainger 12
Cocke County 41, Northview 8
Week 3 904
Scott at Alcoa
A-E at Kingston
(R) G-P at Northview
Region 2, Class 1A
Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA
Oakdale .. 0-0 .. 2-0 .. 59 .. 24
Sunbright .. 0-0 .. 1-0 .. 41 .. 6
Coalfield .. 0-0 .. 1-0 .. 40 .. 8
Harriman .. 0-0 .. 1-1 .. 48 .. 57
Midway .. 0-0 .. 0-1 .. 35 .. 36
Oliver Springs .. 0-0 .. 0-2 .. 12 .. 54
Greenback .. 0-0 .. 0-2 .. 0 .. 79
Week 2
Greenback 38, Meigs County 0
WB 40, Oliver Springs 6
Harriman 36, Wartburg 22
Oakdale 18, Jellico 8
Week 3
Greenback at Sunbright
(R) Rockwood at Oliver Springs
Harriman at Coalfield
Midway at Oakdale
D2-A, East Region
Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA
DCA .. 1-0 .. 2-0 .. 77 .. 19
MTCS .. 1-0 .. 1-1 .. 41 .. 23
Grace-Franklin .. 0-0 .. 2-0 .. 73 .. 27
The King's Acad. .. 0-0 .. 2-0 .. 67 .. 34
Grace-Chatt .. 0-0 .. 0-0 .. 0 .. 0
Mt. Juliet Chr. Acad. .. 0-0 .. 0-2 .. 21 ..72
Friendship Chr .. 0-1 .. 1-1 .. 10 .. 28
Webb-Bell Buckle .. 0-1 .. 0-1 .. 6 .. 50
Week 2
TKA 39, G-P 13
MTCS 21, Friendship 0
DCA 50, Webb-Bell Buckle 6
Lookout Valley 25, Mt Juliet Chr 21
Grace-Franklin 26, Clarksville Acad 21
Week 3
TKA at Grace-Franklin
DCA at Friendship
MTCS at Howard
Webb-BB at Grace-Chatt
Mt. Juliet Chr at Macon County
