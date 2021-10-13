Region 1, Class 6A
Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA
Science Hill .. 3-0 .. 5-3 .. 228 .. 214
Jefferson County .. 3-0 .. 5-2 .. 228 .. 109
Dobyns-Bennett .. 2-1 .. 5-2 .. 206 .. 118
West Ridge .. 1-2 .. 5-2 .. 175 .. 118
Morristown-East .. 0-3 .. 1-6 .. 148 .. 222
William Blount .. 0-3 .. 1-6 .. 151 .. 228
WEEK 8
Jefferson County 42, Hardin Valley 7
Daniel Boone at Science Hill, late
West Ridge 24, David Crockett 6
Morristown East 42, Cocke County 7
WEEK 9
Dobyns-Bennett at William Blount
Jefferson County at Science Hill
Morristown East at West Ridge
Region 2, Class 6A
Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA
Maryville .. 3-0 .. 7-0 .. 297 .. 102
Bradley Central .. 3-0 .. 7-0 .. 220 .. 80
Cleveland .. 1-2 .. 5-2 .. 180 .. 127
Farragut .. 1-2 .. 3-4 .. 195 .. 184
Bearden .. 1-2 .. 2-5 .. 97 .. 151
Hardin Valley .. 0-3 .. 0-7 .. 59 .. 247
WEEK 8
Jefferson County 42, Hardin Valley 7
Bradley Central 35, Ooltewah 6
WEEK 9
Maryville at Hardin Valley
Bradley Central at Farragut
Cleveland at Bearden
Region 2, Class 5A
Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA
Knox West .. 3-0 .. 6-1 .. 222 .. 122
Knox Central .. 3-0 .. 5-2 .. 262 .. 130
Knox Halls .. 1-2 .. 4-4 .. 252 .. 181
Sevier County .. 1-2 .. 4-3 .. 164 .. 159
Cocke County .. 1-2 .. 1-7 .. 55 .. 392
Heritage .. 0-3 .. 0-7 .. 71 .. 292
WEEK 8
Morristown East 42, Cocke County 7
Knox Central 35, South-Doyle 23
Knox Halls 35, Karns 14
WEEK 9
Heritage at Sevier County
Knox West at Cocke County
Knox Halls at Knox Central
Region 1, Class 4A
Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA
Greeneville .. 4-0 .. 8-0 .. 416 .. 72
Elizabethton .. 2-1 .. 6-1 .. 239 .. 98
Volunteer .. 2-1 .. 4-3 .. 193 .. 209
Seymour .. 1-2 .. 5-2 .. 190 .. 147
Sullivan East .. 1-2 .. 1-7 .. 103 .. 262
Grainger .. 0-4 .. 4-4 .. 132 .. 247
WEEK 8
Volunteer 27, Tennessee 21
Union County 36, Sullivan East 14
Greeneville 35, Oak Ridge 9
Grainger 26, Northview 14
Elizabethton 41, Rhea County 21
WEEK 9
Seymour at Grainger
Elizabethton at Volunteer
Sullivan East at Greeneville
Region 2, Class 3A
Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA
Alcoa .. 3-0 .. 6-1 .. 247 .. 78
Pigeon Forge .. 2-0 .. 4-2 .. 115 .. 52
Gatlinburg-Pittman .. 2-1 .. 4-3 .. 192 .. 153
Austin-East .. 2-1 .. 2-5 .. 102 .. 226
Northview .. 0-3 .. 2-6 .. 81 .. 189
Union County .. 0-2 .. 2-4 .. 118 .. 129
WEEK 8
G-P 1, Hampton 0, C-19
Grainger 26, Northview 14
South Pittsburg 42, Austin-East 0
Union County 36, Sullivan East 14
WEEK 9
Alcoa 1, Union County 0, C-19
Gatlinburg-Pittman at Northview
Pigeon Forge at Austin-East
Region 2, Class 1A
Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA
Coalfield .. 5-0 .. 6-2 .. 327 .. 122
Oakdale .. 2-0 .. 5-1 .. 149 .. 93
Greenback .. 2-1 .. 2-4 .. 103 .. 177
Midway .. 2-2 .. 4-2 .. 191 .. 126
Harriman .. 2-2 .. 4-4 .. 152 .. 231
Oliver Springs .. 1-2 .. 1-4 .. 70 .. 109
Sunbright .. 0-4 .. 1-5 .. 77 .. 281
WEEK 8
Coalfield 49, Greenback 0
Oliver Springs 42, Sunbright 0
Midway 33, Harriman 6
Oakdale 1, Cosby 0, C-19
WEEK 9
Greenback at Harriman
Midway at Sunbright
Oliver Springs at Oakdale
DII-A, East Region
Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA
Middle Tenn. Christian .. 2-0 .. 4-3 .. 234 .. 177
The King's Academy .. 2-1 .. 5-3 .. 134 .. 170
Friendship Christian .. 1-1 .. 4-3 .. 211 .. 95
Webb-Bell Buckle .. 0-1 .. 0-6 .. 74 .. 281
Lakeway Christian .. 0-2 .. 2-5 .. 93 .. 238
WEEK 8
The King's Academy 42, Lakeway Christian 27
WEEK 9
Friendship Christian at Memphis Nighthawks
Webb-Bell Buckle at MTCS
TSSAA Policy on COVID-19 cancellations: The game will go on record as a no contest for the school that is unable to play due to the outbreak or school system mandate. The school that could have played will receive a win and overall win in the standings if the school can not replace the game with a new opponent on the same WEEK it was originally scheduled to occur.
