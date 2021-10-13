Region 1, Class 6A

Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA

Science Hill .. 3-0 .. 5-3 .. 228 .. 214

Jefferson County .. 3-0 .. 5-2 .. 228 .. 109 

Dobyns-Bennett .. 2-1 .. 5-2 .. 206 .. 118

West Ridge .. 1-2 .. 5-2 .. 175 .. 118

Morristown-East .. 0-3 .. 1-6 .. 148 .. 222

William Blount .. 0-3 .. 1-6 .. 151 .. 228

WEEK 8

Jefferson County 42, Hardin Valley 7 

Daniel Boone at Science Hill, late

West Ridge 24, David Crockett 6

Morristown East 42, Cocke County 7

WEEK 9

Dobyns-Bennett at William Blount

Jefferson County at Science Hill

Morristown East at West Ridge

Region 2, Class 6A

Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA

Maryville .. 3-0 .. 7-0 .. 297 .. 102

Bradley Central .. 3-0 .. 7-0 .. 220 .. 80

Cleveland .. 1-2 .. 5-2 .. 180 .. 127

Farragut .. 1-2 .. 3-4 .. 195 .. 184

Bearden .. 1-2 .. 2-5 .. 97 .. 151

Hardin Valley .. 0-3 .. 0-7 .. 59 .. 247

WEEK 8

Jefferson County 42, Hardin Valley 7

Bradley Central 35, Ooltewah 6

WEEK 9

Maryville at Hardin Valley

Bradley Central at Farragut

Cleveland at Bearden

Region 2, Class 5A

Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA

Knox West .. 3-0 .. 6-1 .. 222 .. 122

Knox Central .. 3-0 .. 5-2 .. 262 .. 130

Knox Halls .. 1-2 .. 4-4 .. 252 .. 181

Sevier County .. 1-2 .. 4-3 .. 164 .. 159

Cocke County .. 1-2 .. 1-7 .. 55 .. 392

Heritage .. 0-3 .. 0-7 .. 71 .. 292

WEEK 8

Morristown East 42, Cocke County 7

Knox Central 35, South-Doyle 23

Knox Halls 35, Karns 14

WEEK 9

Heritage at Sevier County

Knox West at Cocke County

Knox Halls at Knox Central

Region 1, Class 4A

Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA

Greeneville .. 4-0 .. 8-0 .. 416 .. 72

Elizabethton .. 2-1 .. 6-1 .. 239 .. 98

Volunteer .. 2-1 .. 4-3 .. 193 .. 209

Seymour .. 1-2 .. 5-2 .. 190 .. 147

Sullivan East .. 1-2 .. 1-7 .. 103 .. 262

Grainger .. 0-4 .. 4-4 .. 132 .. 247

WEEK 8

Volunteer 27, Tennessee 21

Union County 36, Sullivan East 14

Greeneville 35, Oak Ridge 9

Grainger 26, Northview 14

Elizabethton 41, Rhea County 21

WEEK 9

Seymour at Grainger

Elizabethton at Volunteer

Sullivan East at Greeneville

Region 2, Class 3A

Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA

Alcoa .. 3-0 .. 6-1 .. 247 .. 78

Pigeon Forge .. 2-0 .. 4-2 .. 115 .. 52

Gatlinburg-Pittman .. 2-1 .. 4-3 .. 192 .. 153

Austin-East .. 2-1 .. 2-5 .. 102 .. 226

Northview .. 0-3 .. 2-6 .. 81 .. 189

Union County .. 0-2 .. 2-4 .. 118 .. 129

WEEK 8

G-P 1, Hampton 0, C-19

Grainger 26, Northview 14

South Pittsburg 42, Austin-East 0

Union County 36, Sullivan East 14

WEEK 9

Alcoa 1, Union County 0, C-19

Gatlinburg-Pittman at Northview

Pigeon Forge at Austin-East

Region 2, Class 1A

Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA

Coalfield .. 5-0 .. 6-2 .. 327 .. 122

Oakdale .. 2-0 .. 5-1 .. 149 .. 93

Greenback .. 2-1 .. 2-4 .. 103 .. 177

Midway .. 2-2 .. 4-2 .. 191 .. 126

Harriman .. 2-2 .. 4-4 .. 152 .. 231

Oliver Springs .. 1-2 .. 1-4 .. 70 .. 109

Sunbright .. 0-4 .. 1-5 .. 77 .. 281

WEEK 8

Coalfield 49, Greenback 0

Oliver Springs 42, Sunbright 0

Midway 33, Harriman 6

Oakdale 1, Cosby 0, C-19

WEEK 9

Greenback at Harriman

Midway at Sunbright

Oliver Springs at Oakdale

DII-A, East Region

Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA

Middle Tenn. Christian .. 2-0 .. 4-3 .. 234 .. 177

The King's Academy .. 2-1 .. 5-3 .. 134 .. 170

Friendship Christian .. 1-1 .. 4-3 .. 211 .. 95

Webb-Bell Buckle .. 0-1 .. 0-6 .. 74 .. 281

Lakeway Christian .. 0-2 .. 2-5 .. 93 .. 238

WEEK 8

The King's Academy 42, Lakeway Christian 27

WEEK 9

Friendship Christian at Memphis Nighthawks

Webb-Bell Buckle at MTCS

TSSAA Policy on COVID-19 cancellations: The game will go on record as a no contest for the school that is unable to play due to the outbreak or school system mandate. The school that could have played will receive a win and overall win in the standings if the school can not replace the game with a new opponent on the same WEEK it was originally scheduled to occur.

Recommended for you


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.