Region 2, Class 6A
Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA
McMinn County .. 4-0 .. 8-0 .. 383 .. 66
Maryville .. 4-0 .. 8-0 .. 279 .. 51
Bradley Central .. 4-1 .. 6-2 .. 273 .. 181
Cleveland .. 1-3 .. 3-5 .. 183 .. 248
Ooltewah .. 1-3 .. 3-5 .. 129 .. 256
William Blount .. 1-4 .. 3-5 .. 209 .. 292
Heritage .. 0-4 .. 2-6 .. 158 .. 236
WEEK 9
Maryville 56, Ooltewah 12
Bradley Central 38, William Blount 28
Karns 40, Heritage 30
McMinn 42, Cleveland 7
WEEK 10
Maryville at McMinn
William Blount at Cleveland
Heritage at Ooltewah
Soddy Daisy at Bradley Central
WEEK 11
Maryville at Heritage
Lenoir City at William Blount
McMinn at Bradley Central
Cleveland at Ooltewah
Region 2, Class 5A
Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA
South-Doyle .. 5-0 .. 7-1 .. 246 .. 129
Knox Central .. 3-1 .. 6-2 .. 177 .. 108
Knox Halls .. 2-1 .. 5-1 .. 112 .. 68
Knox Carter .. 2-2 .. 4-3 .. 168 .. 142
Sevier County .. 2-2 .. 4-4 .. 224 .. 313
Gibbs .. 1-3 .. 2-5 .. 225 .. 213
Seymour .. 0-5 .. 0-8 .. 128 .. 301
WEEK 9
Sevier 42, Seymour 35
Kox Halls 20, Knox Central 16
WEEK 10
Seymour at Lenoir City
Sevier at Knox Halls
(R) South-Doyle at Knox Central
Gibbs at Carter
WEEK 11
Knox Halls at Seymour
Carter at Sevier
South-Doyle at Powell
Gibbs at Knox Central
Region 2, Class 3A
Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA
Alcoa .. 5-0 .. 7-1 .. 339 .. 36
Gatlinburg-Pitt .. 4-0 .. 6-1 .. 179 .. 78
Kingston .. 3-1 .. 5-2 .. 196 .. 149
Pigeon Forge .. 2-2 .. 5-2 .. 171 .. 97
Scott .. 2-3 .. 4-4 .. 117 .. 154
Austin-East .. 0-3 .. 0-7 .. 35 .. 312
Northview .. 0-5 .. 3-6 .. 145 .. 291
WEEK 9
Alcoa 41, Kingston 0
Pigeon Forge 35, A-E 0
Scott 28, Northview 12
WEEK 10
Alcoa at G-P
Kingston at Pigeon Forge
WEEK 11
Alcoa at D-B
A-E at Northview
G-P at Kingston
Pigeon Forge at Scott
Region 2, Class 1A
Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA
Coalfield .. 5-0 .. 7-0 .. 212 .. 96
Oliver Springs .. 4-0 .. 4-4 .. 175 .. 147
Midway .. 3-1 .. 6-2 .. 276 .. 171
Greenback .. 2-1 .. 2-4 .. 14 .. 121
Harriman .. 1-3 .. 2-6 .. 221 .. 217
Sunbright .. 1-4 .. 2-5 .. 135 .. 227
Oakdale .. 0-4 .. 4-4 .. 204 .. 219
WEEK 9
Greenback def. Harriman, C-19
Oliver Springs 50, Oakdale 14
Midway 46, Sunbright 15
WEEK 10
Greenback at Midway
Oliver Springs at Coalfield
Harriman at Oakdale
Wartburg at Sunbright
WEEK 11
Oakdale at Greenback
Oliver Springs at Midway
Sunbright at Unaka
Coalfield at Oneida
D2-A, East Region
Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA
DCA .. 6-0 .. 8-0 .. 244 .. 70
King's .. 4-2 .. 7-2 .. 357 .. 180
MTCS .. 3-1 .. 3-4 .. 168 .. 154
Friendship Chr .. 4-2 .. 5-2 .. 199 .. 139
Grace-Franklin .. 2-3 .. 4-4 .. 241 .. 229
Webb-Bell Buck .. 2-3 .. 3-3 .. 125 .. 225
Mt. Juliet Chr. .. 1-4 .. 1-7 .. 130 .. 273
Grace-Chatt .. 0-5 .. 1-6 .. 114 .. 224
WEEK 9
DCA 49, TKA 17
Friendship 49, Mt. Juliet Chr 13
MTCS 35, Grace-Franklin 27
Grace-Chatt 41, Lakeway 14
WEEK 10
TKA at Grace-Chatt
Webb-Bell Buckle at Friendship
DCA at Grace-Franklin
MTCS at Mt Juliet Chr
WEEK 11
Stone Memorial at Friendship
Mt. Juliet Chr. at DCA
MTCS at Webb-Bell Buckle
Grace-Franklin at Grace-Chatt
TSSAA Policy on COVID-19 cancellations: The game will go on record as a no contest for the school that is unable to play due to the outbreak or school system mandate. The school that could have played will receive a win and overall win in the standings if the school can not replace the game with a new opponent on the same WEEK it was originally scheduled to occur.
