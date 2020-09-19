Region 2, Class 6A

Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA

Maryville .. 2-0 .. 4-0 .. 125 .. 23

McMinn County .. 2-0 .. 4-0 .. 194 .. 46

Bradley Central .. 2-0 .. 4-1 .. 180 .. 93

Cleveland .. 1-1 .. 3-2 .. 137 .. 114

Ooltewah .. 1-2 .. 2-3 .. 80 .. 165

William Blount .. 1-3 .. 2-3 .. 129 .. 178

Heritage .. 0-3 .. 1-4 .. 92 .. 134

WEEK 1

Maryville 49, William Blount 7

Heritage 21, Lenoir City 7

Knox Central 21, Cleveland 16

Farragut 25, Bradley Central 21

McMinn 20, McMinn Cent 0

Ooltewah 14, David Crockett 12

WEEK 2

WB 40, Oliver Springs 6

Sevier County 21, Heritage 14

McMinn 55, Sequoyah 0

Cleveland 38, Hardin Valley 12

Bradley Central 37, Walker Valley 34

Red Bank 31, Ooltewah 7

WEEK 3

Maryville 34, Cleveland 7

Ooltewah 38, William Blount 21

Bradley Central 42, Heritage 7

WEEK 4

Maryville 14, Alcoa 9

William Blount 29, Heritage 22

McMinn 56, Ooltewah 14

Cleveland 41, Soddy-Daisy 14

Bradley Central 35, Bearden 20

WEEK 5

Maryville 28, Bearden 0

McMinn 63, William Blount 32

Cleveland 35, Heritage 28

Bradley Central 45, Ooltewah 7

WEEK 6

Farragut at Maryville

William Blount at Sevier County

Seymour at Heritage

McMinn at Bearden

Soddy Daisy at Ooltewah

WEEK 7

Maryville at Fulton

William Blount at Elizabethton

Heritage at McMinn

(R) Bradley Central at Cleveland

Ooltewah at Rhea County

WEEK 8

(R) Maryville at Bradley Central

Notre Dame at McMinn

Shelbyville at Cleveland

WEEK 9

Ooltewah at Maryville

Bradley Central at William Blount

Heritage at Karns

McMinn at Cleveland

WEEK 10

Maryville at McMinn 

William Blount at Cleveland

Heritage at Ooltewah

Soddy Daisy at Bradley Central

WEEK 11

Maryville at Heritage

Lenoir City at William Blount

McMinn at Bradley Central

Cleveland at Ooltewah

Region 2, Class 5A

Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA

Knox Halls .. 1-0 .. 4-0 .. 92 .. 52

Knox Central .. 1-0 .. 4-0 .. 145 .. 68

Knox Carter .. 1-0 .. 3-1 .. 108 .. 76

South-Doyle .. 2-0 .. 4-1 .. 147 .. 91

Gibbs .. 1-2 .. 2-3 .. 163 .. 138

Sevier County .. 0-2 .. 2-2 .. 98 .. 145

Seymour .. 0-2 .. 0-4 .. 73 .. 133

WEEK 1

Sevier 35, Jefferson 26

TKA 28, Seymour 21

Halls 31, Gibbs 17

Knox Central 26, Cleveland 16

Rhea County 20, Carter 14, OT

South-Doyle 28, Fulton 18

WEEK 2

Gibbs 49, Seymour 25

Sevier 21, Heritage 14

Knox Grace 15, South-Doyle 0

Carter 24, Campbell 13

Halls 32, Karns 21

Knox Central 21, Fulton 9

WEEK 3

Carter 22, Seymour 15, OT

Knox Central 45, Sevier 22

South-Doyle 37, Gibbs 17

Knox Halls 29, Clinton 14

WEEK 4

Campbell County 34, Seymour 12

South-Doyle 22, Anderson County 21

Gibbs 39, Mo. East 14

Carter 48, Lenoir City 28

Halls def Union, COVID

Knox Central 53, Hardin Valley 21

WEEK 5

Knox Central at Powell, Sat

South-Doyle 60, Sevier 20

Campbell County 41, Gibbs 31

WEEK 6

Seymour at Heritage

William Blount at Sevier

Carter at South-Doyle

Gibbs at Rhea County

Knox Halls at Powell

WEEK 7

Seymour at South-Doyle

Sevier at Gibbs

Mo. West at Carter

Knox Halls at Knox Central

WEEK 8

Mo. East at Sevier

Knox Central at Carter

WEEK 9

Sevier at Seymour

South-Doyle at Kox Halls

Lenoir City at Gibbs

WEEK 10

Seymour at Lenoir City

Sevier at Knox Halls

(R) South-Doyle at Knox Central

Gibbs at Carter

WEEK 11

Knox Halls at Seymour

Carter at Sevier

South-Doyle at Powell

Gibbs at Knox Central

Region 2, Class 3A

Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA

Alcoa .. 3-0 .. 4-1 .. 179 .. 21

Kingston .. 2-0 .. 4-0 .. 137 .. 52

Gatlinburg-Pitt .. 2-0 .. 3-1 .. 123 .. 60

Pigeon Forge .. 0-1 .. 2-1 .. 55 .. 82

Scott .. 0-2 .. 1-3 .. 34 .. 118

Northview .. 0-2 .. 2-3 .. 76 .. 158

Austin-East .. 0-2 .. 0-5 .. 35 .. 217

WEEK 1

Knox Webb 48, Austin-East 14

Kingston 35, Harriman 12

Scott 20, Cumberland County 12

Pigeon Forge 0, Claiborne 0, (tie, weather)

Northview 50, West Greene 42

Alcoa 35, Blackman 7

WEEK 2

Alcoa 55, Austin-East 0

The King's Academy 39, G-P 13

Pigeon Forge 19, Grainger 12

Cocke County 41, Northview 8

WEEK 3

Alcoa 38, Scott 0

Kingston 35, A-E 14

G-P 37, Northview 0

WEEK 4

Maryville 14, Alcoa 9

Fulton 37, A-E 7

G-P 29, Cocke County 7

Kingston 35, Rockwood 20

Grainger 24, Scott 0

Pigeon Forge 36, Sull Central 28, 2ot

Northview 12, Oliver Springs 6

WEEK 5

Alcoa 42, Pigeon Forge 0

Greeneville 42, A-E 0

G-P 44, Scott 14

Kingston 32, Northview 6

WEEK 6

Tyner at Alcoa

A-E at Brainerd

G-P at Trinity

Kingston at Stone Memorial

Scott at Cumberland Gap

Pigeon Forge at Sull North

Northview at Union County

WEEK 7

(R) Northview at Alcoa

Scott at A-E

Pigeon Forge at G-P

WEEK 8

G-P at A-E

Kingston at Scott

Northview at Pigeon Forge

WEEK 9

Alcoa at Kingston

A-E at Pigeon Forge

Scott at Northview

WEEK 10

Alcoa at G-P

Kingston at Pigeon Forge

WEEK 11

Alcoa at D-B

A-E at Northview

G-P at Kingston

Pigeon Forge at Scott

Region 2, Class 1A

Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA

Coalfield .. 3-0 .. 4-0 .. 168 .. 68

Midway .. 2-0 .. 2-1 .. 155 .. 78

Oliver Springs .. 1-0 .. 1-4 .. 47 .. 108

Greenback .. 1-1 .. 1-4 .. 14 .. 121

Harriman .. 1-1 .. 2-3 .. 140 .. 153

Oakdale .. 0-2 .. 3-2 .. 121 .. 131

Sunbright .. 0-2 .. 1-2 .. 81 .. 110

WEEK 1

Loudon 41, Greenback 0

Oneida 14, Oliver Springs 6

Coalfield 40, Wartburg 8

Kingston 35, Harriman 12

Rockwood 36, Midway 35, OT

Sunbright 41, Red Boiling Springs 6

Oakdale 41, Pickett County 16

WEEK 2

Greenback 38, Meigs County 0

WB 40, Oliver Springs 6

Harriman 36, Wartburg 22

Oakdale 18, Jellico 8

WEEK 3

Greenback def. Sunbright, COVID

Rockwood 35, Oliver Springs 8

Coalfield 34, Harriman 20

Midway 41, Oakdale 20

WEEK 4

Oneida 21, Greenback 7

Northview 12, Oliver Springs 6

Monterey 50, Harriman 14

Coalfield 50, Sunbright 28

Midway 34, Cosby 8

Oakdale 30, Wartburg 22

WEEK 5

Oliver Springs 21, Greenback 7

Harriman 54,  Sunbright 12

Coalfield 44, Oakdale 12

Midway 45, Wartburg 14

WEEK 6

Lenoir City at Greenback

Harriman at Rockwood

Gordonsville at Coalfield

Midway at Tellico Plains

Oakdale at Red Boiling Springs

WEEK 7

Oliver Springs at Harriman

Sunbright at Oakdale

Midway at Coalfield

WEEK 8

Coalfield at Greenback

Sunbright at Oliver Springs

Midway at Harriman

WEEK 9

Harriman at Greenback

Oakdale at Oliver Springs

Sunbright at Midway

WEEK 10

Greenback at Midway

Oliver Springs at Coalfield

Harriman at Oakdale

Wartburg at Sunbright

WEEK 11

Oakdale at Greenback

Oliver Springs at Midway

Sunbright at Unaka

Coalfield at Oneida

D2-A, East Region

Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA

King's .. 3-0 .. 5-0 .. 223.. 50

DCA .. 3-0 .. 3-0 .. 132 .. 47

MTCS .. 2-0 .. 2-2 .. 91 .. 60

Friendship Chr .. 1-2 .. 2-2 .. 68 .. 59

Webb-Bell Buck .. 1-2 .. 2-2 .. 92 .. 160

Grace-Franklin .. 1-1 .. 3-2 .. 123 .. 127

Grace-Chatt .. 0-3 .. 0-3 .. 46 .. 119

Mt. Juliet Chr. .. 1-2 .. 0-5 .. 63 ..190

WEEK 1

TKA 28, Seymour 21

Friendship 10, Trousdale 7

DCA 27, Silverdale 13

WH Heritage 23, MTCS 20

Goodpasture 47, Mt Juliet Chr 0

Grace-Franklin 47, Zion Chr 6

WEEK 2

TKA 39, G-P 13

MTCS 21, Friendship 0

DCA 50, Webb-Bell Buckle 6

Lookout Valley 25,  Mt Juliet Chr 21

Grace-Franklin 26, Clarksville Acad 21

WEEK 3

TKA 46, Grace-Franklin 3

Howard 21, MTCS 14

Webb-BB 39, Grace-Chatt 26

Macon County 39, Mt. Juliet Chr 12

WEEK 4

TKA 54, Mt Juliet Chr 7

Friendship 44, Grace-Chatt 7

DCA 31, Summertown 14

Webb-Bell Buckle 41, MT Heat 28

Cornersville 32, Grace-Franklin 22

WEEK 5

TKA 56, Webb-Bell Buckle 6

DCA 24, Friendship 14

MTCS 36, Grace-Chatt 13

Grace-Franklin 25, Mt. Juliet Chr 23

WEEK 6

TKA at Friendship

DCA at Grace-Chatt

Cornersville at MTCS

Webb-BB at Grace Franklin

WEEK 7

MTCS at TKA

Friendship at Grace-Franklin

Nighthawks at DCA

Grace-Chatt at Mt. Juliet Chr

WEEK 8

TKA at Oneida

Mt Juliet Chr at Webb-BB

Grace-Chatt at Silverdale

WEEK 9

TKA at DCA

Friendship at Mt. Juliet Chr

Grace-Franklin at MTCS

Grace-Chatt at Lakeway

WEEK 10

TKA at Grace-Chatt

Webb-Bell Buckle at Friendship

DCA at Grace-Franklin

MTCS at Mt Juliet Chr

WEEK 11

Stone Memorial at Friendship

Mt. Juliet Chr. at DCA

MTCS at Webb-Bell Buckle

Grace-Franklin at Grace-Chatt

TSSAA Policy on COVID-19 cancellations: The game will go on record as a no contest for the school that is unable to play due to the outbreak or school system mandate. The school that could have played will receive a win and overall win in the standings if the school can not replace the game with a new opponent on the same WEEK it was originally scheduled to occur.

