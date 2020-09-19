Region 2, Class 6A
Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA
Maryville .. 2-0 .. 4-0 .. 125 .. 23
McMinn County .. 2-0 .. 4-0 .. 194 .. 46
Bradley Central .. 2-0 .. 4-1 .. 180 .. 93
Cleveland .. 1-1 .. 3-2 .. 137 .. 114
Ooltewah .. 1-2 .. 2-3 .. 80 .. 165
William Blount .. 1-3 .. 2-3 .. 129 .. 178
Heritage .. 0-3 .. 1-4 .. 92 .. 134
WEEK 1
Maryville 49, William Blount 7
Heritage 21, Lenoir City 7
Knox Central 21, Cleveland 16
Farragut 25, Bradley Central 21
McMinn 20, McMinn Cent 0
Ooltewah 14, David Crockett 12
WEEK 2
WB 40, Oliver Springs 6
Sevier County 21, Heritage 14
McMinn 55, Sequoyah 0
Cleveland 38, Hardin Valley 12
Bradley Central 37, Walker Valley 34
Red Bank 31, Ooltewah 7
WEEK 3
Maryville 34, Cleveland 7
Ooltewah 38, William Blount 21
Bradley Central 42, Heritage 7
WEEK 4
Maryville 14, Alcoa 9
William Blount 29, Heritage 22
McMinn 56, Ooltewah 14
Cleveland 41, Soddy-Daisy 14
Bradley Central 35, Bearden 20
WEEK 5
Maryville 28, Bearden 0
McMinn 63, William Blount 32
Cleveland 35, Heritage 28
Bradley Central 45, Ooltewah 7
WEEK 6
Farragut at Maryville
William Blount at Sevier County
Seymour at Heritage
McMinn at Bearden
Soddy Daisy at Ooltewah
WEEK 7
Maryville at Fulton
William Blount at Elizabethton
Heritage at McMinn
(R) Bradley Central at Cleveland
Ooltewah at Rhea County
WEEK 8
(R) Maryville at Bradley Central
Notre Dame at McMinn
Shelbyville at Cleveland
WEEK 9
Ooltewah at Maryville
Bradley Central at William Blount
Heritage at Karns
McMinn at Cleveland
WEEK 10
Maryville at McMinn
William Blount at Cleveland
Heritage at Ooltewah
Soddy Daisy at Bradley Central
WEEK 11
Maryville at Heritage
Lenoir City at William Blount
McMinn at Bradley Central
Cleveland at Ooltewah
Region 2, Class 5A
Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA
Knox Halls .. 1-0 .. 4-0 .. 92 .. 52
Knox Central .. 1-0 .. 4-0 .. 145 .. 68
Knox Carter .. 1-0 .. 3-1 .. 108 .. 76
South-Doyle .. 2-0 .. 4-1 .. 147 .. 91
Gibbs .. 1-2 .. 2-3 .. 163 .. 138
Sevier County .. 0-2 .. 2-2 .. 98 .. 145
Seymour .. 0-2 .. 0-4 .. 73 .. 133
WEEK 1
Sevier 35, Jefferson 26
TKA 28, Seymour 21
Halls 31, Gibbs 17
Knox Central 26, Cleveland 16
Rhea County 20, Carter 14, OT
South-Doyle 28, Fulton 18
WEEK 2
Gibbs 49, Seymour 25
Sevier 21, Heritage 14
Knox Grace 15, South-Doyle 0
Carter 24, Campbell 13
Halls 32, Karns 21
Knox Central 21, Fulton 9
WEEK 3
Carter 22, Seymour 15, OT
Knox Central 45, Sevier 22
South-Doyle 37, Gibbs 17
Knox Halls 29, Clinton 14
WEEK 4
Campbell County 34, Seymour 12
South-Doyle 22, Anderson County 21
Gibbs 39, Mo. East 14
Carter 48, Lenoir City 28
Halls def Union, COVID
Knox Central 53, Hardin Valley 21
WEEK 5
Knox Central at Powell, Sat
South-Doyle 60, Sevier 20
Campbell County 41, Gibbs 31
WEEK 6
Seymour at Heritage
William Blount at Sevier
Carter at South-Doyle
Gibbs at Rhea County
Knox Halls at Powell
WEEK 7
Seymour at South-Doyle
Sevier at Gibbs
Mo. West at Carter
Knox Halls at Knox Central
WEEK 8
Mo. East at Sevier
Knox Central at Carter
WEEK 9
Sevier at Seymour
South-Doyle at Kox Halls
Lenoir City at Gibbs
WEEK 10
Seymour at Lenoir City
Sevier at Knox Halls
(R) South-Doyle at Knox Central
Gibbs at Carter
WEEK 11
Knox Halls at Seymour
Carter at Sevier
South-Doyle at Powell
Gibbs at Knox Central
Region 2, Class 3A
Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA
Alcoa .. 3-0 .. 4-1 .. 179 .. 21
Kingston .. 2-0 .. 4-0 .. 137 .. 52
Gatlinburg-Pitt .. 2-0 .. 3-1 .. 123 .. 60
Pigeon Forge .. 0-1 .. 2-1 .. 55 .. 82
Scott .. 0-2 .. 1-3 .. 34 .. 118
Northview .. 0-2 .. 2-3 .. 76 .. 158
Austin-East .. 0-2 .. 0-5 .. 35 .. 217
WEEK 1
Knox Webb 48, Austin-East 14
Kingston 35, Harriman 12
Scott 20, Cumberland County 12
Pigeon Forge 0, Claiborne 0, (tie, weather)
Northview 50, West Greene 42
Alcoa 35, Blackman 7
WEEK 2
Alcoa 55, Austin-East 0
The King's Academy 39, G-P 13
Pigeon Forge 19, Grainger 12
Cocke County 41, Northview 8
WEEK 3
Alcoa 38, Scott 0
Kingston 35, A-E 14
G-P 37, Northview 0
WEEK 4
Maryville 14, Alcoa 9
Fulton 37, A-E 7
G-P 29, Cocke County 7
Kingston 35, Rockwood 20
Grainger 24, Scott 0
Pigeon Forge 36, Sull Central 28, 2ot
Northview 12, Oliver Springs 6
WEEK 5
Alcoa 42, Pigeon Forge 0
Greeneville 42, A-E 0
G-P 44, Scott 14
Kingston 32, Northview 6
WEEK 6
Tyner at Alcoa
A-E at Brainerd
G-P at Trinity
Kingston at Stone Memorial
Scott at Cumberland Gap
Pigeon Forge at Sull North
Northview at Union County
WEEK 7
(R) Northview at Alcoa
Scott at A-E
Pigeon Forge at G-P
WEEK 8
G-P at A-E
Kingston at Scott
Northview at Pigeon Forge
WEEK 9
Alcoa at Kingston
A-E at Pigeon Forge
Scott at Northview
WEEK 10
Alcoa at G-P
Kingston at Pigeon Forge
WEEK 11
Alcoa at D-B
A-E at Northview
G-P at Kingston
Pigeon Forge at Scott
Region 2, Class 1A
Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA
Coalfield .. 3-0 .. 4-0 .. 168 .. 68
Midway .. 2-0 .. 2-1 .. 155 .. 78
Oliver Springs .. 1-0 .. 1-4 .. 47 .. 108
Greenback .. 1-1 .. 1-4 .. 14 .. 121
Harriman .. 1-1 .. 2-3 .. 140 .. 153
Oakdale .. 0-2 .. 3-2 .. 121 .. 131
Sunbright .. 0-2 .. 1-2 .. 81 .. 110
WEEK 1
Loudon 41, Greenback 0
Oneida 14, Oliver Springs 6
Coalfield 40, Wartburg 8
Kingston 35, Harriman 12
Rockwood 36, Midway 35, OT
Sunbright 41, Red Boiling Springs 6
Oakdale 41, Pickett County 16
WEEK 2
Greenback 38, Meigs County 0
WB 40, Oliver Springs 6
Harriman 36, Wartburg 22
Oakdale 18, Jellico 8
WEEK 3
Greenback def. Sunbright, COVID
Rockwood 35, Oliver Springs 8
Coalfield 34, Harriman 20
Midway 41, Oakdale 20
WEEK 4
Oneida 21, Greenback 7
Northview 12, Oliver Springs 6
Monterey 50, Harriman 14
Coalfield 50, Sunbright 28
Midway 34, Cosby 8
Oakdale 30, Wartburg 22
WEEK 5
Oliver Springs 21, Greenback 7
Harriman 54, Sunbright 12
Coalfield 44, Oakdale 12
Midway 45, Wartburg 14
WEEK 6
Lenoir City at Greenback
Harriman at Rockwood
Gordonsville at Coalfield
Midway at Tellico Plains
Oakdale at Red Boiling Springs
WEEK 7
Oliver Springs at Harriman
Sunbright at Oakdale
Midway at Coalfield
WEEK 8
Coalfield at Greenback
Sunbright at Oliver Springs
Midway at Harriman
WEEK 9
Harriman at Greenback
Oakdale at Oliver Springs
Sunbright at Midway
WEEK 10
Greenback at Midway
Oliver Springs at Coalfield
Harriman at Oakdale
Wartburg at Sunbright
WEEK 11
Oakdale at Greenback
Oliver Springs at Midway
Sunbright at Unaka
Coalfield at Oneida
D2-A, East Region
Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA
King's .. 3-0 .. 5-0 .. 223.. 50
DCA .. 3-0 .. 3-0 .. 132 .. 47
MTCS .. 2-0 .. 2-2 .. 91 .. 60
Friendship Chr .. 1-2 .. 2-2 .. 68 .. 59
Webb-Bell Buck .. 1-2 .. 2-2 .. 92 .. 160
Grace-Franklin .. 1-1 .. 3-2 .. 123 .. 127
Grace-Chatt .. 0-3 .. 0-3 .. 46 .. 119
Mt. Juliet Chr. .. 1-2 .. 0-5 .. 63 ..190
WEEK 1
TKA 28, Seymour 21
Friendship 10, Trousdale 7
DCA 27, Silverdale 13
WH Heritage 23, MTCS 20
Goodpasture 47, Mt Juliet Chr 0
Grace-Franklin 47, Zion Chr 6
WEEK 2
TKA 39, G-P 13
MTCS 21, Friendship 0
DCA 50, Webb-Bell Buckle 6
Lookout Valley 25, Mt Juliet Chr 21
Grace-Franklin 26, Clarksville Acad 21
WEEK 3
TKA 46, Grace-Franklin 3
Howard 21, MTCS 14
Webb-BB 39, Grace-Chatt 26
Macon County 39, Mt. Juliet Chr 12
WEEK 4
TKA 54, Mt Juliet Chr 7
Friendship 44, Grace-Chatt 7
DCA 31, Summertown 14
Webb-Bell Buckle 41, MT Heat 28
Cornersville 32, Grace-Franklin 22
WEEK 5
TKA 56, Webb-Bell Buckle 6
DCA 24, Friendship 14
MTCS 36, Grace-Chatt 13
Grace-Franklin 25, Mt. Juliet Chr 23
WEEK 6
TKA at Friendship
DCA at Grace-Chatt
Cornersville at MTCS
Webb-BB at Grace Franklin
WEEK 7
MTCS at TKA
Friendship at Grace-Franklin
Nighthawks at DCA
Grace-Chatt at Mt. Juliet Chr
WEEK 8
TKA at Oneida
Mt Juliet Chr at Webb-BB
Grace-Chatt at Silverdale
WEEK 9
TKA at DCA
Friendship at Mt. Juliet Chr
Grace-Franklin at MTCS
Grace-Chatt at Lakeway
WEEK 10
TKA at Grace-Chatt
Webb-Bell Buckle at Friendship
DCA at Grace-Franklin
MTCS at Mt Juliet Chr
WEEK 11
Stone Memorial at Friendship
Mt. Juliet Chr. at DCA
MTCS at Webb-Bell Buckle
Grace-Franklin at Grace-Chatt
TSSAA Policy on COVID-19 cancellations: The game will go on record as a no contest for the school that is unable to play due to the outbreak or school system mandate. The school that could have played will receive a win and overall win in the standings if the school can not replace the game with a new opponent on the same WEEK it was originally scheduled to occur.
