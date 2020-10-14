Region 2, Class 6A

Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA

McMinn County .. 3-0 .. 7-0 .. 341 .. 59

Maryville .. 3-0 .. 7-0 .. 223 .. 39

Bradley Central .. 3-1 .. 5-2 .. 235 .. 153

Cleveland .. 1-2 .. 3-4 .. 176 .. 206

Ooltewah .. 1-2 .. 3-4 .. 117 .. 200

William Blount .. 1-3 .. 3-4 .. 181 .. 254

Heritage .. 0-4 .. 2-5 .. 128 .. 196

WEEK 8

Maryville 35, Bradley Central 13

McMinn 50, Notre Dame 6

Shelbyville 50, Cleveland 14

WEEK 9

Ooltewah at Maryville

Bradley Central at William Blount

Heritage at Karns

McMinn at Cleveland

Region 2, Class 5A

Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA

South-Doyle .. 4-0 .. 6-1 .. 230 .. 109

Knox Central .. 3-0 .. 5-1 .. 177 .. 108

Knox Carter .. 2-2 .. 4-3 .. 168 .. 142

Knox Halls .. 1-1 .. 4-0 .. 92 .. 52

Sevier County .. 1-2 .. 3-4 .. 182 .. 278

Gibbs .. 1-3 .. 2-5 .. 225 .. 213

Seymour .. 0-4 .. 0-7 .. 93 .. 259

WEEK 8

Mo. East 54, Sevier 23

Knox Central 14, Carter 6

G-P 41, Seymour 6

WEEK 9

Sevier at Seymour

South-Doyle at Kox Halls

Lenoir City at Gibbs

Region 2, Class 3A

Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA

Alcoa .. 4-0 .. 6-1 .. 298 .. 36

Gatlinburg-Pitt .. 4-0 .. 6-1 .. 179 .. 78

Kingston .. 3-0 .. 5-1 .. 196 .. 108

Scott .. 1-3 .. 3-4 .. 89 .. 142

Pigeon Forge .. 1-2 .. 4-2 .. 136 .. 97

Austin-East .. 0-2 .. 0-6 .. 35 .. 277

Northview .. 0-4 .. 3-5 .. 133 .. 263

WEEK 8

G-P 41, Seymour 6

Kingston 24, Scott 20

Pigeon Forge 35, Northview 0

WEEK 9

Alcoa at Kingston

A-E at Pigeon Forge

Scott at Northview

Region 2, Class 1A

Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA

Coalfield .. 5-0 .. 6-0 .. 212 .. 96

Oliver Springs .. 3-0 .. 3-4 .. 125 .. 133

Midway .. 3-1 .. 4-2 .. 230 .. 156

Greenback .. 1-1 .. 1-4 .. 14 .. 121

Harriman .. 1-3 .. 2-6 .. 221 .. 217

Sunbright .. 1-3 .. 2-4 .. 120 .. 181

Oakdale .. 0-3 .. 4-3 .. 190 .. 169

WEEK 8

Coalfield def. Greenback, C-19

Oliver Springs 41, Sunbright 7

Midway 27, Harriman 20

WEEK 9

Harriman at Greenback

Oakdale at Oliver Springs

Sunbright at Midway

D2-A, East Region

Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA

DCA .. 5-0 .. 7-0 .. 195 .. 53

King's .. 4-1 .. 7-1 .. 340 .. 131

MTCS .. 2-1 .. 2-4 .. 133 .. 127

Friendship Chr .. 3-2 .. 4-2 .. 150 .. 126

Grace-Franklin .. 2-2 .. 4-3 .. 214 .. 194

Webb-Bell Buck .. 2-3 .. 3-3 .. 125 .. 225

Mt. Juliet Chr. .. 1-3 .. 1-6 .. 117 .. 224

Grace-Chatt .. 0-5 .. 0-6 .. 73 .. 210

WEEK 8

TKA 42, Oneida 19

Webb-BB 21, Mt Juliet Chr 20

Silverdale 31, Grace-Chatt 14

WEEK 9

TKA at DCA

Friendship at Mt. Juliet Chr

Grace-Franklin at MTCS

Grace-Chatt at Lakeway

TSSAA Policy on COVID-19 cancellations: The game will go on record as a no contest for the school that is unable to play due to the outbreak or school system mandate. The school that could have played will receive a win and overall win in the standings if the school can not replace the game with a new opponent on the same WEEK it was originally scheduled to occur.

