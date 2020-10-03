Region 2, Class 6A

Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA

McMinn County .. 3-0 .. 6-0 .. 291 .. 53

Bradley Central .. 3-0 .. 5-1 .. 222 .. 118

Maryville .. 2-0 .. 6-0 .. 187 .. 26

Cleveland .. 1-2 .. 3-3 .. 162 .. 156

Ooltewah .. 1-2 .. 3-4 .. 117 .. 200

William Blount .. 1-3 .. 3-4 .. 181 .. 254

Heritage .. 0-4 .. 2-5 .. 128 .. 196

WEEK 7

Maryville 35, Fulton 0

Elizabethton 56, William Blount 8

McMinn 55, Heritage 7

Bradley Central 42, Cleveland 25

Rhea County 28, Ooltewah 10

WEEK 8

(R) Maryville at Bradley Central

Notre Dame at McMinn

Shelbyville at Cleveland

Region 2, Class 5A

Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA

South-Doyle .. 4-0 .. 6-1 .. 230 .. 109

Knox Central .. 2-0 .. 4-1 .. 163 .. 102

Knox Carter .. 2-1 .. 4-2 .. 162 .. 128

Knox Halls .. 1-1 .. 4-0 .. 92 .. 52

Gibbs .. 1-3 .. 2-5 .. 225 .. 213

Sevier County .. 1-2 .. 3-3 .. 159 .. 224

Seymour .. 0-3 .. 0-6 .. 87 .. 218

 

WEEK 7

South-Doyle 56, Seymour 7

Sevier 41, Gibbs 35

Carter 43, Mo. West 25

WEEK 8

Mo. East at Sevier

Knox Central at Carter

 

Region 2, Class 3A

Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA

Alcoa .. 4-0 .. 6-1 .. 298 .. 36

Gatlinburg-Pitt .. 3-0 .. 5-1 .. 138 .. 72

Kingston .. 2-0 .. 4-1 .. 172 .. 88

Scott .. 1-2 .. 3-3 .. 69 .. 118

Pigeon Forge .. 0-2 .. 3-2 .. 101 .. 97

Austin-East .. 0-2 .. 0-6 .. 35 .. 277

Northview .. 0-3 .. 3-4 .. 133 .. 228

WEEK 7

Alcoa 56, Northview 8

Scott def. A-E, C-19

G-P 15, Pigeon Forge 12

WEEK 8

G-P at A-E

Kingston at Scott

Northview at Pigeon Forge

WEEK 9

Alcoa at Kingston

A-E at Pigeon Forge

Scott at Northview

 

Region 2, Class 1A

Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA

Coalfield .. 4-0 .. 5-0 .. 212 .. 96

Oliver Springs .. 2-0 .. 2-4 .. 84 .. 126

Midway .. 2-1 .. 3-2 .. 203 .. 136

Greenback .. 1-1 .. 1-4 .. 14 .. 121

Harriman .. 1-2 .. 2-5 .. 201 .. 190

Sunbright .. 1-2 .. 2-3 .. 113 .. 140

Oakdale .. 0-3 .. 4-3 .. 190 .. 169

WEEK 7

Oliver Springs 37, Harriman 18

Sunbright 32, Oakdale 30

Coalfield 44, Midway 28

WEEK 8

Coalfield at Greenback

Sunbright at Oliver Springs

Midway at Harriman

WEEK 9

Harriman at Greenback

Oakdale at Oliver Springs

Sunbright at Midway

 

D2-A, East Region

Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA

DCA .. 5-0 .. 7-0 .. 195 .. 53

King's .. 4-1 .. 6-1 .. 298 .. 112

MTCS .. 2-1 .. 2-4 .. 133 .. 127

Friendship Chr .. 3-2 .. 4-2 .. 150 .. 126

Grace-Franklin .. 2-2 .. 4-3 .. 214 .. 194

Mt. Juliet Chr. .. 1-2 .. 1-5 .. 97 ..1  203

Webb-Bell Buck .. 1-3 .. 2-3 .. 104 .. 205

Grace-Chatt .. 0-5 .. 0-5 .. 59 .. 189

 

WEEK 7

TKA 54, MTCS 35

Friendship 55, Grace-Franklin 46

DCA 28, Nighthawks 6

Mt. Juliet Chr 34, Grace-Chatt 13

WEEK 8

TKA at Oneida

Mt Juliet Chr at Webb-BB

Grace-Chatt at Silverdale

WEEK 9

TKA at DCA

Friendship at Mt. Juliet Chr

Grace-Franklin at MTCS

Grace-Chatt at Lakeway

 

TSSAA Policy on COVID-19 cancellations: The game will go on record as a no contest for the school that is unable to play due to the outbreak or school system mandate. The school that could have played will receive a win and overall win in the standings if the school can not replace the game with a new opponent on the same WEEK it was originally scheduled to occur.

