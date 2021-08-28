Region 1, Class 6A

Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA

Dobyns-Bennett .. 0-0 .. 2-0 .. 72 .. 20

West Ridge .. 0-0 .. 2-0 .. 56 .. 14

Jefferson County .. 0-0 .. 1-1 .. 73 .. 21

Science Hill .. 0-0 .. 1-1 .. 70 .. 36

William Blount .. 0-0 .. 0-2 .. 30 .. 81

Morristown East .. 0-0 .. 0-2 .. 45 .. 74

WEEK 2

Karns 40, William Blount 7

Jefferson County 60, Cocke County 0

Science Hill 36, Anderson County 21

West Ridge 1, Daniel Boone 0, C-19

Dobyns-Bennett 37, Volunteer 7

Knox Halls 43, Morristown East 25

WEEK 3

William Blount at Jefferson County

Science Hill at West Ridge

Dobyns-Bennett at Morristown East

Region 2, Class 6A

Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA

Maryville .. 0-0 .. 2-0 .. 101 .. 31

Bradley Central .. 0-0 .. 2-0 .. 57 .. 16

Cleveland .. 0-0 .. 2-0 .. 38 .. 27

Bearden .. 0-0 .. 1-1 .. 16 .. 33

Farragut .. 0-0 .. 0-2 .. 45 .. 61

Hardin Valley .. 0-0 .. 0-2 .. 21 .. 45

WEEK 2

Maryville 52, Powell 31

Bearden 14, Oak Ridge 9

Bradley Central 24, Walker Valley 10

Cleveland 21, McMinn County 17

Morristown West 24, Hardin Valley 14

Knoxville West 41, Farragut 38

WEEK 3

Maryville at Farragut

Bearden at Hardin Valley

Bradley Central at Cleveland

Region 2, Class 5A

Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA

Knox West .. 0-0 .. 2-0 .. 65 .. 40

Sevier County .. 0-0 .. 1-0 .. 21 .. 13

Knox Central .. 0-0 .. 1-1 .. 31 .. 73

Knox Halls .. 0-0 .. 1-1 .. 64 .. 50

Heritage .. 0-0 .. 0-2 .. 7 .. 91

Cocke County .. 0-0 .. 0-2 .. 6 .. 101

WEEK 2

Campbell County 42, Heritage 7

Jefferson County 60, Cocke County 0

Fulton 31, Knox Central 14

Knox West 41, Farragut 38

Carter at Sevier County, late

Knox Halls 43, Morristown East 25

WEEK 3

Heritage at Cocke County

Sevier County at Knox Central

Knox Halls at Knox West

Region 1, Class 4A

Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA

Greeneville .. 0-0 .. 2-0 .. 120 .. 23

Seymour .. 0-0 .. 2-0 .. 51 .. 27

Elizabethton .. 0-0 .. 1-0 .. 34 .. 15

Grainger .. 0-0 .. 1-1 .. 40 .. 92

Sullivan East .. 0-0 .. 0-2 .. 28 .. 87

Volunteer .. 0-0 .. 0-2 .. 21 .. 93

WEEK 2

Seymour 37, Cherokee 14

Dobyns-Bennett 37, Volunteer 7

Pigeon Forge 48, Sullivan East 12

Greeneville 78, Grainger 6

WEEK 3

Seymour at Volunteer

Grainger at Sullivan East

Greeneville at Elizabethton

Region 2, Class 3A

Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA

Alcoa .. 0-0 .. 2-0 .. 97 .. 20

Pigeon Forge .. 0-0 .. 1-1 .. 62 .. 32

Union County .. 0-0 .. 1-1 .. 56 .. 32

Northview Academy .. 0-0 .. 1-1 .. 15 .. 22

Gatlinburg-Pittman .. 0-0 .. 0-2 .. 20 .. 70

Austin-East .. 0-0 .. 0-2 .. 13 .. 88

WEEK 2

Alcoa 56, Gatlinburg-Pittman 7

Northview Academy 1, West Greene 0, C-19

Pigeon Forge 48, Sullivan East 12

Clinton 53, Austin-East 13

Union County 40, Claiborne 8

WEEK 3

Alcoa at Northview Academy

Gatlinburg-Pittman at Austin-East

Pigeon Forge at Union County

Region 2, Class 1A

Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA

Coalfield .. 0-0 .. 2-0 .. 77 .. 7

Sunbright .. 0-0 .. 1-0 .. 53 .. 24

Oakdale .. 0-0 .. 1-0 .. 49 .. 19

Midway .. 0-0 .. 1-1 .. 42 .. 26

Harriman .. 0-0 .. 1-1 .. 0 .. 54

Greenback .. 0-0 .. 0-2 .. 14 .. 80

Oliver Springs .. 0-0 .. 0-2 .. 8 .. 75

WEEK 2

Oneida 17, Greenback 14

Kingston 34, Oliver Springs 0

Coalfield 35, Scott 7

Harriman 1, Wartburg 0, C-19

Lakeway Christian 1, Midway 0, C-19

Oakdale 49, Jellico 19

WEEK 3

Greenback at Sunbright

Oliver Springs at Gordonsville

Coalfield at Harriman

Oakdale at Midway

D2-A, East Region

Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA

Friendship Christian .. 0-0 .. 1-1 .. 54 .. 12

The King's Academy .. 0-0 .. 1-1 .. 6 .. 33

Lakeway Christian .. 0-0 .. 1-1 .. 0 .. 59

Middle Tenn. Christian .. 0-0 .. 0-2 .. 47 .. 83

Webb - Bell Buckle .. 0-0 .. 0-2 .. 42 .. 105

WEEK 2

The King's Academy 1, Meigs County, C-19

Friendship Christian 44, Mt. Juliet Christian 0

Grace - Franklin 35, MTCS 33

Lakeway Christian 1, Midway 0, C-19

Clarksville Academy 63, Webb-Bell Buckle 36

WEEK 3

The King's Academy at Howard

Friendship Christian at DCA

Clarksville Academy at MTCS

North Greene at Lakeway Christian

Webb-Bell Buckle at Mt. Juliet Christian

TSSAA Policy on COVID-19 cancellations: The game will go on record as a no contest for the school that is unable to play due to the outbreak or school system mandate. The school that could have played will receive a win and overall win in the standings if the school can not replace the game with a new opponent on the same WEEK it was originally scheduled to occur.

