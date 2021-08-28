Region 1, Class 6A
Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA
Dobyns-Bennett .. 0-0 .. 2-0 .. 72 .. 20
West Ridge .. 0-0 .. 2-0 .. 56 .. 14
Jefferson County .. 0-0 .. 1-1 .. 73 .. 21
Science Hill .. 0-0 .. 1-1 .. 70 .. 36
William Blount .. 0-0 .. 0-2 .. 30 .. 81
Morristown East .. 0-0 .. 0-2 .. 45 .. 74
WEEK 2
Karns 40, William Blount 7
Jefferson County 60, Cocke County 0
Science Hill 36, Anderson County 21
West Ridge 1, Daniel Boone 0, C-19
Dobyns-Bennett 37, Volunteer 7
Knox Halls 43, Morristown East 25
WEEK 3
William Blount at Jefferson County
Science Hill at West Ridge
Dobyns-Bennett at Morristown East
Region 2, Class 6A
Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA
Maryville .. 0-0 .. 2-0 .. 101 .. 31
Bradley Central .. 0-0 .. 2-0 .. 57 .. 16
Cleveland .. 0-0 .. 2-0 .. 38 .. 27
Bearden .. 0-0 .. 1-1 .. 16 .. 33
Farragut .. 0-0 .. 0-2 .. 45 .. 61
Hardin Valley .. 0-0 .. 0-2 .. 21 .. 45
WEEK 2
Maryville 52, Powell 31
Bearden 14, Oak Ridge 9
Bradley Central 24, Walker Valley 10
Cleveland 21, McMinn County 17
Morristown West 24, Hardin Valley 14
Knoxville West 41, Farragut 38
WEEK 3
Maryville at Farragut
Bearden at Hardin Valley
Bradley Central at Cleveland
Region 2, Class 5A
Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA
Knox West .. 0-0 .. 2-0 .. 65 .. 40
Sevier County .. 0-0 .. 1-0 .. 21 .. 13
Knox Central .. 0-0 .. 1-1 .. 31 .. 73
Knox Halls .. 0-0 .. 1-1 .. 64 .. 50
Heritage .. 0-0 .. 0-2 .. 7 .. 91
Cocke County .. 0-0 .. 0-2 .. 6 .. 101
WEEK 2
Campbell County 42, Heritage 7
Jefferson County 60, Cocke County 0
Fulton 31, Knox Central 14
Knox West 41, Farragut 38
Carter at Sevier County, late
Knox Halls 43, Morristown East 25
WEEK 3
Heritage at Cocke County
Sevier County at Knox Central
Knox Halls at Knox West
Region 1, Class 4A
Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA
Greeneville .. 0-0 .. 2-0 .. 120 .. 23
Seymour .. 0-0 .. 2-0 .. 51 .. 27
Elizabethton .. 0-0 .. 1-0 .. 34 .. 15
Grainger .. 0-0 .. 1-1 .. 40 .. 92
Sullivan East .. 0-0 .. 0-2 .. 28 .. 87
Volunteer .. 0-0 .. 0-2 .. 21 .. 93
WEEK 2
Seymour 37, Cherokee 14
Dobyns-Bennett 37, Volunteer 7
Pigeon Forge 48, Sullivan East 12
Greeneville 78, Grainger 6
WEEK 3
Seymour at Volunteer
Grainger at Sullivan East
Greeneville at Elizabethton
Region 2, Class 3A
Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA
Alcoa .. 0-0 .. 2-0 .. 97 .. 20
Pigeon Forge .. 0-0 .. 1-1 .. 62 .. 32
Union County .. 0-0 .. 1-1 .. 56 .. 32
Northview Academy .. 0-0 .. 1-1 .. 15 .. 22
Gatlinburg-Pittman .. 0-0 .. 0-2 .. 20 .. 70
Austin-East .. 0-0 .. 0-2 .. 13 .. 88
WEEK 2
Alcoa 56, Gatlinburg-Pittman 7
Northview Academy 1, West Greene 0, C-19
Pigeon Forge 48, Sullivan East 12
Clinton 53, Austin-East 13
Union County 40, Claiborne 8
WEEK 3
Alcoa at Northview Academy
Gatlinburg-Pittman at Austin-East
Pigeon Forge at Union County
Region 2, Class 1A
Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA
Coalfield .. 0-0 .. 2-0 .. 77 .. 7
Sunbright .. 0-0 .. 1-0 .. 53 .. 24
Oakdale .. 0-0 .. 1-0 .. 49 .. 19
Midway .. 0-0 .. 1-1 .. 42 .. 26
Harriman .. 0-0 .. 1-1 .. 0 .. 54
Greenback .. 0-0 .. 0-2 .. 14 .. 80
Oliver Springs .. 0-0 .. 0-2 .. 8 .. 75
WEEK 2
Oneida 17, Greenback 14
Kingston 34, Oliver Springs 0
Coalfield 35, Scott 7
Harriman 1, Wartburg 0, C-19
Lakeway Christian 1, Midway 0, C-19
Oakdale 49, Jellico 19
WEEK 3
Greenback at Sunbright
Oliver Springs at Gordonsville
Coalfield at Harriman
Oakdale at Midway
D2-A, East Region
Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA
Friendship Christian .. 0-0 .. 1-1 .. 54 .. 12
The King's Academy .. 0-0 .. 1-1 .. 6 .. 33
Lakeway Christian .. 0-0 .. 1-1 .. 0 .. 59
Middle Tenn. Christian .. 0-0 .. 0-2 .. 47 .. 83
Webb - Bell Buckle .. 0-0 .. 0-2 .. 42 .. 105
WEEK 2
The King's Academy 1, Meigs County, C-19
Friendship Christian 44, Mt. Juliet Christian 0
Grace - Franklin 35, MTCS 33
Lakeway Christian 1, Midway 0, C-19
Clarksville Academy 63, Webb-Bell Buckle 36
WEEK 3
The King's Academy at Howard
Friendship Christian at DCA
Clarksville Academy at MTCS
North Greene at Lakeway Christian
Webb-Bell Buckle at Mt. Juliet Christian
TSSAA Policy on COVID-19 cancellations: The game will go on record as a no contest for the school that is unable to play due to the outbreak or school system mandate. The school that could have played will receive a win and overall win in the standings if the school can not replace the game with a new opponent on the same WEEK it was originally scheduled to occur.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.