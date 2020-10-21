Region 2, Class 6A

Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA

McMinn County .. 4-0 .. 8-0 .. 383 .. 66

Maryville .. 4-0 .. 8-0 .. 279 .. 51

Bradley Central .. 4-1 .. 6-2 .. 273 .. 181

Cleveland .. 1-3 .. 3-5 .. 183 .. 248

Ooltewah .. 1-3 .. 3-5 .. 129 .. 256

William Blount .. 1-4 .. 3-5 .. 209 .. 292

Heritage .. 0-4 .. 2-6 .. 158 .. 236

WEEK 9

Maryville 56, Ooltewah 12

Bradley Central 38, William Blount 28

Karns 40, Heritage 30

McMinn 42, Cleveland 7

WEEK 10

Maryville at McMinn 

William Blount at Cleveland

Heritage at Ooltewah

Soddy Daisy at Bradley Central

Region 2, Class 5A

Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA

South-Doyle .. 5-0 .. 7-1 .. 246 .. 129

Knox Central .. 3-1 .. 6-2 .. 177 .. 108

Knox Halls .. 2-1 .. 5-1 .. 112 .. 68

Knox Carter .. 2-2 .. 4-3 .. 168 .. 142

Sevier County .. 2-2 .. 4-4 .. 224 .. 313

Gibbs .. 1-3 .. 2-5 .. 225 .. 213

Seymour .. 0-5 .. 0-8 .. 128 .. 301

WEEK 9

Sevier 42, Seymour 35

Kox Halls 20, Knox Central 16

WEEK 10

Seymour at Lenoir City

Sevier at Knox Halls

(R) South-Doyle at Knox Central

Gibbs at Carter

Region 2, Class 3A

Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA

Alcoa .. 5-0 .. 7-1 .. 339 .. 36

Gatlinburg-Pitt .. 4-0 .. 6-1 .. 179 .. 78

Kingston .. 3-1 .. 5-2 .. 196 .. 149

Pigeon Forge .. 2-2 .. 5-2 .. 171 .. 97

Scott .. 2-3 .. 4-4 .. 117 .. 154

Austin-East .. 0-3 .. 0-7 .. 35 .. 312

Northview .. 0-5 .. 3-6 .. 145 .. 291

WEEK 9

Alcoa 41, Kingston 0

Pigeon Forge 35, A-E 0

Scott 28, Northview 12

WEEK 10

Alcoa at G-P

Kingston at Pigeon Forge

Region 2, Class 1A

Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA

Coalfield .. 5-0 .. 7-0 .. 212 .. 96

Oliver Springs .. 4-0 .. 4-4 .. 175 .. 147

Midway .. 3-1 .. 6-2 .. 276 .. 171

Greenback .. 2-1 .. 2-4 .. 14 .. 121

Harriman .. 1-3 .. 2-6 .. 221 .. 217

Sunbright .. 1-4 .. 2-5 .. 135 .. 227

Oakdale .. 0-4 .. 4-4 .. 204 .. 219

WEEK 9

Greenback def. Harriman, C-19

Oliver Springs 50, Oakdale 14

Midway 46, Sunbright 15

WEEK 10

Greenback at Midway

Oliver Springs at Coalfield

Harriman at Oakdale

Wartburg at Sunbright

D2-A, East Region

Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA

DCA .. 6-0 .. 8-0 .. 244 .. 70

King's .. 4-2 .. 7-2 .. 357 .. 180

MTCS .. 3-1 .. 3-4 .. 168 .. 154

Friendship Chr .. 4-2 .. 5-2 .. 199 .. 139

Grace-Franklin .. 2-3 .. 4-4 .. 241 .. 229

Webb-Bell Buck .. 2-3 .. 3-3 .. 125 .. 225

Mt. Juliet Chr. .. 1-4 .. 1-7 .. 130 .. 273

Grace-Chatt .. 0-5 .. 1-6 .. 114 .. 224

WEEK 9

DCA 49, TKA 17

Friendship 49, Mt. Juliet Chr 13

MTCS 35, Grace-Franklin 27

Grace-Chatt 41, Lakeway 14

WEEK 10

TKA at Grace-Chatt

Webb-Bell Buckle at Friendship

DCA at Grace-Franklin

MTCS at Mt Juliet Chr

TSSAA Policy on COVID-19 cancellations: The game will go on record as a no contest for the school that is unable to play due to the outbreak or school system mandate. The school that could have played will receive a win and overall win in the standings if the school can not replace the game with a new opponent on the same WEEK it was originally scheduled to occur.

