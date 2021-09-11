Region 1, Class 6A
Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA
Dobyns-Bennett .. 1-0 .. 4-0 .. 150 .. 34
Science Hill .. 1-0 .. 2-2 .. 152 .. 71
Jefferson County .. 1-0 .. 2-2 .. 123 .. 69
West Ridge .. 0-1 .. 2-1 .. 77 .. 54
William Blount .. 0-1 .. 1-3 .. 82 .. 117
Morristown-East .. 0-1 .. 0-3 .. 80 .. 153
WEEK 4
William Blount 38, Heritage 19
Knox Halls 34, Jefferson County 33
Powell 42, Science Hill 14
Dobyns-Bennett 35, David Crockett 7
Campbell County 36, Morristown East 28
WEEK 5
William Blount at Science Hill
Morristown East at Jefferson County
West Ridge at Dobyns-Bennett
Region 2, Class 6A
Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA
Maryville .. 1-0 .. 4-0 .. 173 .. 72
Bradley Central .. 1-0 .. 4-0 .. 129 .. 58
Cleveland .. 0-1 .. 3-1 .. 108 .. 62
Bearden .. 1-0 .. 2-2 .. 65 .. 66
Farragut .. 0-1 .. 1-3 .. 94 .. 105
Hardin Valley .. 0-1 .. 0-3 .. 28 .. 87
WEEK 4
Maryville 30, Alcoa 27
Farragut 35, Oak Ridge 30
South-Doyle 26, Bearden 7
Cleveland 56, East Ridge 7
Bradley Central 44, McMinn County 28
WEEK 5
Maryville at Bearden
Farragut at Cleveland
Hardin Valley at Bradley Central
Region 2, Class 5A
Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA
Knox West .. 1-0 .. 4-0 .. 126 .. 76
Knox Central .. 1-0 .. 2-2 .. 66 .. 86
Cocke County .. 1-0 .. 1-3 .. 42 .. 177
Knox Halls .. 0-1 .. 2-2 .. 120 .. 113
Sevier County .. 0-1 .. 2-2 .. 83 .. 90
Heritage .. 0-1 .. 0-4 .. 53 .. 158
WEEK 4
William Blount 38, Heritage 19
Seymour 49, Cocke County 7
Knox West 31, Fulton 14
Gibbs 1, Knox Central 0, C-19
Sevier County 14, Pigeon Forge 0
Knox Halls 34, Jefferson County 33
WEEK 5
Knox Central at Heritage
Cocke County at Knox Halls
Sevier County at Knox West
Region 1, Class 4A
Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA
Greeneville .. 1-0 .. 4-0 .. 217 .. 42
Volunteer .. 1-0 .. 1-2 .. 49 .. 107
Sullivan East .. 1-0 .. 1-3 .. 54 .. 100
Seymour .. 0-1 .. 3-1 .. 114 .. 62
Elizabethton .. 0-1 .. 2-1 .. 66 .. 70
Grainger .. 0-1 .. 2-2 .. 74 .. 118
WEEK 4
Seymour 49, Cocke County 7
Johnson County 7, Sullivan East 6
Greeneville 55, Morristown West 7
Grainger 28, Chuckey-Doak 6
Elizabethton 20, Daniel Boone 13
WEEK 5
Sullivan East at Seymour
Volunteer at Greeneville
Elizabethton at Grainger
Region 2, Class 3A
Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA
Alcoa .. 2-0 .. 3-1 .. 187 .. 58
Pigeon Forge .. 1-0 .. 2-2 .. 62 .. 46
Gatlinburg-Pittman .. 1-1 .. 1-3 .. 86 .. 140
Union County .. 0-1 .. 2-2 .. 106 .. 52
Northview .. 0-1 .. 2-2 .. 58 .. 85
Austin-East .. 0-1 .. 0-4 .. 40 .. 132
WEEK 4
Maryville 30, Alcoa 27
Loudon 43, Gatlinburg-Pittman 22
Northview 35, Claiborne 0
Sevier County 14, Pigeon Forge 0
Scott 1, Austin-East, C-19
Union County 50, Cumberland Gap 20
WEEK 5
Alcoa at Pigeon Forge
Union County at Gatlinburg-Pittman
Northview at Austin-East
Region 2, Class 1A
Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA
Coalfield .. 2-0 .. 4-0 .. 207 .. 33
Oakdale .. 1-0 .. 3-0 .. 94 .. 38
Greenback .. 1-0 .. 1-2 .. 71 .. 80
Midway .. 0-1 .. 2-2 .. 84 .. 65
Harriman .. 0-1 .. 2-2 .. 61 .. 129
Sunbright .. 0-2 .. 1-2 .. 61 .. 149
Oliver Springs .. 0-0 .. 0-4 .. 8 .. 75
WEEK 4
Coalfield 68, Sunbright 8
Oneida 1, Oliver Springs 0, C-19
Harriman 43, Sale Creek 13
Midway 23, Tellico Plains 19
Oakdale 25, Wartburg 0
WEEK 5
Oliver Springs at Greenback
Sunbright at Harriman
Coalfield at Oakdale
Midway at Wartburg
D2-A, East Region
Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA
Lakeway Christian .. 0-0 .. 2-2 .. 56 .. 113
Friendship Christian .. 0-0 .. 2-2 .. 101 .. 61
The King's Academy .. 0-0 .. 2-2 .. 42 .. 87
Middle Tenn. Christian .. 0-0 .. 1-3 .. 126 .. 137
Webb - Bell Buckle .. 0-0 .. 0-4 .. 64 .. 188
WEEK 4
The King's Academy 22, Grace - Knoxville 20
Friendship Christian 37, Grace - Franklin 14
MTCS 56, Mt. Juliet Christian 27
Asheville School (N.C.) 54, Lakeway Christian 7
Cannon County 42, Webb-Bell Buckle 16
WEEK 5
The King's Academy at Friendship Christian
MTCS at Trinity Christian
TSSAA Policy on COVID-19 cancellations: The game will go on record as a no contest for the school that is unable to play due to the outbreak or school system mandate. The school that could have played will receive a win and overall win in the standings if the school can not replace the game with a new opponent on the same WEEK it was originally scheduled to occur.
