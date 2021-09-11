Region 1, Class 6A

Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA

Dobyns-Bennett .. 1-0 .. 4-0 .. 150 .. 34

Science Hill .. 1-0 .. 2-2 .. 152 .. 71

Jefferson County .. 1-0 .. 2-2 .. 123 .. 69

West Ridge .. 0-1 .. 2-1 .. 77 .. 54

William Blount .. 0-1 .. 1-3 .. 82 .. 117

Morristown-East .. 0-1 .. 0-3 .. 80 .. 153

WEEK 4

William Blount 38, Heritage 19

Knox Halls 34, Jefferson County 33

Powell 42, Science Hill 14

Dobyns-Bennett 35, David Crockett 7

Campbell County 36, Morristown East 28

WEEK 5

William Blount at Science Hill

Morristown East at Jefferson County

West Ridge at Dobyns-Bennett

Region 2, Class 6A

Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA

Maryville .. 1-0 .. 4-0 .. 173 .. 72

Bradley Central .. 1-0 .. 4-0 .. 129 .. 58

Cleveland .. 0-1 .. 3-1 .. 108 .. 62

Bearden .. 1-0 .. 2-2 .. 65 .. 66

Farragut .. 0-1 .. 1-3 .. 94 .. 105

Hardin Valley .. 0-1 .. 0-3 .. 28 .. 87

WEEK 4

Maryville 30, Alcoa 27

Farragut 35, Oak Ridge 30

South-Doyle 26, Bearden 7

Cleveland 56, East Ridge 7

Bradley Central 44, McMinn County 28

WEEK 5

Maryville at Bearden

Farragut at Cleveland

Hardin Valley at Bradley Central

Region 2, Class 5A

Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA

Knox West .. 1-0 .. 4-0 .. 126 .. 76

Knox Central .. 1-0 .. 2-2 .. 66 .. 86

Cocke County .. 1-0 .. 1-3 .. 42 .. 177

Knox Halls .. 0-1 .. 2-2 .. 120 .. 113

Sevier County .. 0-1 .. 2-2 .. 83 .. 90

Heritage .. 0-1 .. 0-4 .. 53 .. 158

WEEK 4

William Blount 38, Heritage 19

Seymour 49, Cocke County 7

Knox West 31, Fulton 14

Gibbs 1, Knox Central 0, C-19

Sevier County 14, Pigeon Forge 0

Knox Halls 34, Jefferson County 33

WEEK 5

Knox Central at Heritage

Cocke County at Knox Halls

Sevier County at Knox West

Region 1, Class 4A

Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA

Greeneville .. 1-0 .. 4-0 .. 217 .. 42

Volunteer .. 1-0 .. 1-2 .. 49 .. 107

Sullivan East .. 1-0 .. 1-3 .. 54 .. 100

Seymour .. 0-1 .. 3-1 .. 114 .. 62

Elizabethton .. 0-1 .. 2-1 .. 66 .. 70

Grainger .. 0-1 .. 2-2 .. 74 .. 118

WEEK 4

Seymour 49, Cocke County 7

Johnson County 7, Sullivan East 6

Greeneville 55, Morristown West 7

Grainger 28, Chuckey-Doak 6

Elizabethton 20, Daniel Boone 13

WEEK 5

Sullivan East at Seymour

Volunteer at Greeneville

Elizabethton at Grainger

Region 2, Class 3A

Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA

Alcoa .. 2-0 .. 3-1 .. 187 .. 58

Pigeon Forge .. 1-0 .. 2-2 .. 62 .. 46

Gatlinburg-Pittman .. 1-1 .. 1-3 .. 86 .. 140

Union County .. 0-1 .. 2-2 .. 106 .. 52

Northview .. 0-1 .. 2-2 .. 58 .. 85

Austin-East .. 0-1 .. 0-4 .. 40 .. 132

WEEK 4

Maryville 30, Alcoa 27

Loudon 43, Gatlinburg-Pittman 22

Northview 35, Claiborne 0

Sevier County 14, Pigeon Forge 0

Scott 1, Austin-East, C-19

Union County 50, Cumberland Gap 20

WEEK 5

Alcoa at Pigeon Forge

Union County at Gatlinburg-Pittman

Northview at Austin-East

Region 2, Class 1A

Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA

Coalfield .. 2-0 .. 4-0 .. 207 .. 33

Oakdale .. 1-0 .. 3-0 .. 94 .. 38

Greenback .. 1-0 .. 1-2 .. 71 .. 80

Midway .. 0-1 .. 2-2 .. 84 .. 65

Harriman .. 0-1 .. 2-2 .. 61 .. 129

Sunbright .. 0-2 .. 1-2 .. 61 .. 149

Oliver Springs .. 0-0 .. 0-4 .. 8 .. 75

WEEK 4

Coalfield 68, Sunbright 8

Oneida 1, Oliver Springs 0, C-19

Harriman 43, Sale Creek 13

Midway 23, Tellico Plains 19

Oakdale 25, Wartburg 0

WEEK 5

Oliver Springs at Greenback

Sunbright at Harriman

Coalfield at Oakdale

Midway at Wartburg

D2-A, East Region

Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA

Lakeway Christian .. 0-0 .. 2-2 .. 56 .. 113

Friendship Christian .. 0-0 .. 2-2 .. 101 .. 61

The King's Academy .. 0-0 .. 2-2 .. 42 .. 87

Middle Tenn. Christian .. 0-0 .. 1-3 .. 126 .. 137

Webb - Bell Buckle .. 0-0 .. 0-4 .. 64 .. 188

WEEK 4

The King's Academy 22, Grace - Knoxville 20

Friendship Christian 37, Grace - Franklin 14

MTCS 56, Mt. Juliet Christian 27

Asheville School (N.C.) 54, Lakeway Christian 7

Cannon County 42, Webb-Bell Buckle 16

WEEK 5

The King's Academy at Friendship Christian

MTCS at Trinity Christian

TSSAA Policy on COVID-19 cancellations: The game will go on record as a no contest for the school that is unable to play due to the outbreak or school system mandate. The school that could have played will receive a win and overall win in the standings if the school can not replace the game with a new opponent on the same WEEK it was originally scheduled to occur.

