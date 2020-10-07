Region 2, Class 6A
Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA
McMinn County .. 3-0 .. 6-0 .. 291 .. 53
Bradley Central .. 3-0 .. 5-1 .. 222 .. 118
Maryville .. 2-0 .. 6-0 .. 187 .. 26
Cleveland .. 1-2 .. 3-3 .. 162 .. 156
Ooltewah .. 1-2 .. 3-4 .. 117 .. 200
William Blount .. 1-3 .. 3-4 .. 181 .. 254
Heritage .. 0-4 .. 2-5 .. 128 .. 196
WEEK 7
Maryville 35, Fulton 0
Elizabethton 56, William Blount 8
McMinn 55, Heritage 7
Bradley Central 42, Cleveland 25
Rhea County 28, Ooltewah 10
WEEK 8
(R) Maryville at Bradley Central
Notre Dame at McMinn
Shelbyville at Cleveland
Region 2, Class 5A
Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA
South-Doyle .. 4-0 .. 6-1 .. 230 .. 109
Knox Central .. 2-0 .. 4-1 .. 163 .. 102
Knox Carter .. 2-1 .. 4-2 .. 162 .. 128
Knox Halls .. 1-1 .. 4-0 .. 92 .. 52
Gibbs .. 1-3 .. 2-5 .. 225 .. 213
Sevier County .. 1-2 .. 3-3 .. 159 .. 224
Seymour .. 0-3 .. 0-6 .. 87 .. 218
WEEK 7
South-Doyle 56, Seymour 7
Sevier 41, Gibbs 35
Carter 43, Mo. West 25
WEEK 8
Mo. East at Sevier
Knox Central at Carter
Region 2, Class 3A
Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA
Alcoa .. 4-0 .. 6-1 .. 298 .. 36
Gatlinburg-Pitt .. 3-0 .. 5-1 .. 138 .. 72
Kingston .. 2-0 .. 4-1 .. 172 .. 88
Scott .. 1-2 .. 3-3 .. 69 .. 118
Pigeon Forge .. 0-2 .. 3-2 .. 101 .. 97
Austin-East .. 0-2 .. 0-6 .. 35 .. 277
Northview .. 0-3 .. 3-4 .. 133 .. 228
WEEK 7
Alcoa 56, Northview 8
Scott def. A-E, C-19
G-P 15, Pigeon Forge 12
WEEK 8
G-P at A-E
Kingston at Scott
Northview at Pigeon Forge
Region 2, Class 1A
Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA
Coalfield .. 4-0 .. 5-0 .. 212 .. 96
Oliver Springs .. 2-0 .. 2-4 .. 84 .. 126
Midway .. 2-1 .. 3-2 .. 203 .. 136
Greenback .. 1-1 .. 1-4 .. 14 .. 121
Harriman .. 1-2 .. 2-5 .. 201 .. 190
Sunbright .. 1-2 .. 2-3 .. 113 .. 140
Oakdale .. 0-3 .. 4-3 .. 190 .. 169
WEEK 7
Oliver Springs 37, Harriman 18
Sunbright 32, Oakdale 30
Coalfield 44, Midway 28
WEEK 8
Coalfield at Greenback
Sunbright at Oliver Springs
Midway at Harriman
D2-A, East Region
Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA
DCA .. 5-0 .. 7-0 .. 195 .. 53
King's .. 4-1 .. 6-1 .. 298 .. 112
MTCS .. 2-1 .. 2-4 .. 133 .. 127
Friendship Chr .. 3-2 .. 4-2 .. 150 .. 126
Grace-Franklin .. 2-2 .. 4-3 .. 214 .. 194
Mt. Juliet Chr. .. 1-2 .. 1-5 .. 97 ..1 203
Webb-Bell Buck .. 1-3 .. 2-3 .. 104 .. 205
Grace-Chatt .. 0-5 .. 0-5 .. 59 .. 189
WEEK 7
TKA 54, MTCS 35
Friendship 55, Grace-Franklin 46
DCA 28, Nighthawks 6
Mt. Juliet Chr 34, Grace-Chatt 13
WEEK 8
TKA at Oneida
Mt Juliet Chr at Webb-BB
Grace-Chatt at Silverdale
TSSAA Policy on COVID-19 cancellations: The game will go on record as a no contest for the school that is unable to play due to the outbreak or school system mandate. The school that could have played will receive a win and overall win in the standings if the school can not replace the game with a new opponent on the same WEEK it was originally scheduled to occur.
