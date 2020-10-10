Region 2, Class 6A
Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA
McMinn County .. 3-0 .. 7-0 .. 341 .. 59
Maryville .. 3-0 .. 7-0 .. 223 .. 39
Bradley Central .. 3-1 .. 5-2 .. 235 .. 153
Cleveland .. 1-2 .. 3-4 .. 176 .. 206
Ooltewah .. 1-2 .. 3-4 .. 117 .. 200
William Blount .. 1-3 .. 3-4 .. 181 .. 254
Heritage .. 0-4 .. 2-5 .. 128 .. 196
WEEK 8
Maryville 35, Bradley Central 13
McMinn 50, Notre Dame 6
Shelbyville 50, Cleveland 14
WEEK 9
Ooltewah at Maryville
Bradley Central at William Blount
Heritage at Karns
McMinn at Cleveland
WEEK 10
Maryville at McMinn
William Blount at Cleveland
Heritage at Ooltewah
Soddy Daisy at Bradley Central
Region 2, Class 5A
Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA
South-Doyle .. 4-0 .. 6-1 .. 230 .. 109
Knox Central .. 3-0 .. 5-1 .. 177 .. 108
Knox Carter .. 2-2 .. 4-3 .. 168 .. 142
Knox Halls .. 1-1 .. 4-0 .. 92 .. 52
Sevier County .. 1-2 .. 3-4 .. 182 .. 278
Gibbs .. 1-3 .. 2-5 .. 225 .. 213
Seymour .. 0-4 .. 0-7 .. 93 .. 259
WEEK 8
Mo. East 54, Sevier 23
Knox Central 14, Carter 6
G-P 41, Seymour 6
WEEK 9
Sevier at Seymour
South-Doyle at Kox Halls
Lenoir City at Gibbs
WEEK 10
Seymour at Lenoir City
Sevier at Knox Halls
(R) South-Doyle at Knox Central
Gibbs at Carter
Region 2, Class 3A
Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA
Alcoa .. 4-0 .. 6-1 .. 298 .. 36
Gatlinburg-Pitt .. 4-0 .. 6-1 .. 179 .. 78
Kingston .. 3-0 .. 5-1 .. 196 .. 108
Scott .. 1-3 .. 3-4 .. 89 .. 142
Pigeon Forge .. 1-2 .. 4-2 .. 136 .. 97
Austin-East .. 0-2 .. 0-6 .. 35 .. 277
Northview .. 0-4 .. 3-5 .. 133 .. 263
WEEK 8
G-P 41, Seymour 6
Kingston 24, Scott 20
Pigeon Forge 35, Northview 0
WEEK 9
Alcoa at Kingston
A-E at Pigeon Forge
Scott at Northview
WEEK 10
Alcoa at G-P
Kingston at Pigeon Forge
Region 2, Class 1A
Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA
Coalfield .. 5-0 .. 6-0 .. 212 .. 96
Oliver Springs .. 3-0 .. 3-4 .. 125 .. 133
Midway .. 3-1 .. 4-2 .. 230 .. 156
Greenback .. 1-1 .. 1-4 .. 14 .. 121
Harriman .. 1-3 .. 2-6 .. 221 .. 217
Sunbright .. 1-3 .. 2-4 .. 120 .. 181
Oakdale .. 0-3 .. 4-3 .. 190 .. 169
WEEK 8
Coalfield def. Greenback, C-19
Oliver Springs 41, Sunbright 7
Midway 27, Harriman 20
WEEK 9
Harriman at Greenback
Oakdale at Oliver Springs
Sunbright at Midway
WEEK 10
Greenback at Midway
Oliver Springs at Coalfield
Harriman at Oakdale
Wartburg at Sunbright
D2-A, East Region
Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA
DCA .. 5-0 .. 7-0 .. 195 .. 53
King's .. 4-1 .. 7-1 .. 340 .. 131
MTCS .. 2-1 .. 2-4 .. 133 .. 127
Friendship Chr .. 3-2 .. 4-2 .. 150 .. 126
Grace-Franklin .. 2-2 .. 4-3 .. 214 .. 194
Webb-Bell Buck .. 2-3 .. 3-3 .. 125 .. 225
Mt. Juliet Chr. .. 1-3 .. 1-6 .. 117 .. 224
Grace-Chatt .. 0-5 .. 0-6 .. 73 .. 210
WEEK 8
TKA 42, Oneida 19
Webb-BB 21, Mt Juliet Chr 20
Silverdale 31, Grace-Chatt 14
WEEK 9
TKA at DCA
Friendship at Mt. Juliet Chr
Grace-Franklin at MTCS
Grace-Chatt at Lakeway
WEEK 10
TKA at Grace-Chatt
Webb-Bell Buckle at Friendship
DCA at Grace-Franklin
MTCS at Mt Juliet Chr
TSSAA Policy on COVID-19 cancellations: The game will go on record as a no contest for the school that is unable to play due to the outbreak or school system mandate. The school that could have played will receive a win and overall win in the standings if the school can not replace the game with a new opponent on the same WEEK it was originally scheduled to occur.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.