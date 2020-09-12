Region 2, Class 6A

Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA

Maryville .. 2-0 .. 3-0 .. 97 .. 23

McMinn County .. 1-0 .. 3-0 .. 131 .. 14

Bradley Central .. 1-0 .. 3-1 .. 135 .. 86

Ooltewah .. 1-1 .. 2-2 .. 73 .. 120

William Blount .. 1-2 .. 2-2 .. 97 .. 115

Cleveland .. 0-1 .. 2-2 .. 102 .. 86

Heritage .. 0-2 .. 1-3 .. 64 .. 99

WEEK 3

Maryville 14, Alcoa 9

McMinn County 56, Ooltewah 14

Bradley Central 35, Bearden 20

William Blount 29, Heritage 22

Cleveland 41, Soddy-Daisy 14

WEEK 4

Maryville at Bearden

McMinn County at William Blount

Ooltewah at Bradley Central

Cleveland at Heritage

Region 2, Class 5A

Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA

Knox Carter .. 2-0 .. 4-1 .. 98 .. 76

Knox Central .. 1-0 .. 4-0 .. 145 .. 58

South-Doyle .. 1-0 .. 3-1 .. 87 .. 71

Knox Halls .. 1-1 .. 4-0 .. 92 .. 52

Gibbs .. 1-2 .. 2-2 .. 122 .. 107

Sevier County .. 0-1 .. 2-1 .. 78 .. 85

Seymour .. 0-2 .. 0-4 .. 73 .. 133

WEEK 3

Carter 48, Lenoir City 28

Knox Central 53, Hardin Valley 21

South-Doyle 22, Anderson County 21

Knoxville Halls 1, Union County 0 (COVID Forfeit)

Gibbs 39, Morristown East 14

Campbell County 34, Seymour 12

WEEK 4

Carter 1, Knox Halls 0 (COVIS Forfeit)

Knox Central at Seymour

Sevier County at South-Doyle

Gibbs at Campbell County

Region 2, Class 3A

Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA

Alcoa .. 2-0 .. 3-1 .. 137 .. 21

Kingston .. 1-0 .. 3-0 .. 105 .. 46

Gatlinburg-Pittman .. 1-0 .. 3-1 .. 79 .. 46

Pigeon Forge .. 0-0 .. 2-0 .. 55 .. 36

Scott .. 0-1 .. 2-2 .. 20 .. 74

Northview Academy .. 0-1 .. 2-2 .. 70 .. 126

Austin-East .. 0-2 .. 0-4 .. 35 .. 175

WEEK 3

Maryville 14, Alcoa 9

Kingston 35, Rockwood 20

G-P 29, Cocke County 7

Pigeon Forge 36, Sullivan Central 28 (2OT)

Grainger 24, Scott 0

Northview Academy 12, Oliver Springs 6

Fulton 37, A-E 7

WEEK 4

Alcoa at Pigeon Forge

Kingston at Northview Academy

G-P at Scott

Greeneville at A-E

Region 2, Class 1A

Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA

Coalfield .. 1-0 .. 2-0 .. 74 .. 28

Greenback .. 1-0 .. 1-3 .. 7 .. 100

Midway .. 1-0 .. 2-1 .. 110 .. 64

Harriman .. 0-1 .. 1-3 .. 86 .. 141

Oakdale .. 0-1 .. 3-1 .. 109 .. 87

Sunbright .. 0-1 .. 1-2 .. 41 .. 6

Oliver Springs .. 0-0 .. 0-4 .. 26 .. 101

WEEK 3

Coalfield at Sunbright, late

Oneida 21, Greenback 7

Midway 34, Cosby 8

Monterrey 50, Harriman 18

Oakdale 30, Wartburg 22

Northview Academy 12, Oliver Springs 6

WEEK 4

Oakdale at Coalfield

Greenback at Oliver Springs

Wartburg at Midway

Harriman at Sunbright

D2-A, East Region

Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA

King's .. 2-0 .. 4-0 .. 167 .. 44

DCA .. 2-0 .. 3-0 .. 108 .. 33

MTCS .. 1-0 .. 1-2 .. 62 .. 37

Friendship Chr .. 1-1 .. 2-1 .. 54 .. 35

Webb-Bell Buckle .. 1-1 .. 2-1 .. 86 .. 104

Grace-Franklin .. 0-1 .. 2-2 .. 108 .. 95

Grace-Chatt .. 0-1 .. 0-3 .. 33 .. 83

Mt. Juliet Chr.  .. 0-0 .. 0-4 .. 40 .. 165

WEEK 3

TKA 54, MJCA 7

DCA 31, Summertown 14

Friendship Chr 44, Grace-Chatt 7

Webb-Bell Buckle 41, Tennessee Heat 28

Cornersville 32, Grace-Franklin 22

WEEK 4

Webb-Bell Buckle at TKA

DCA at Friendship Chr

Grace-Chatt at MTCS

Grace-Franklin at MJCA

TSSAA Policy on COVID-19 cancellations: The game will go on record as a no contest for the school that is unable to play due to the outbreak or school system mandate. The school that could have played will receive a win and overall win in the standings if the school can not replace the game with a new opponent on the same WEEK it was originally scheduled to occur.

