Region 2, Class 6A
Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA
Maryville .. 2-0 .. 3-0 .. 97 .. 23
McMinn County .. 1-0 .. 3-0 .. 131 .. 14
Bradley Central .. 1-0 .. 3-1 .. 135 .. 86
Ooltewah .. 1-1 .. 2-2 .. 73 .. 120
William Blount .. 1-2 .. 2-2 .. 97 .. 115
Cleveland .. 0-1 .. 2-2 .. 102 .. 86
Heritage .. 0-2 .. 1-3 .. 64 .. 99
WEEK 3
Maryville 14, Alcoa 9
McMinn County 56, Ooltewah 14
Bradley Central 35, Bearden 20
William Blount 29, Heritage 22
Cleveland 41, Soddy-Daisy 14
WEEK 4
Maryville at Bearden
McMinn County at William Blount
Ooltewah at Bradley Central
Cleveland at Heritage
Region 2, Class 5A
Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA
Knox Carter .. 2-0 .. 4-1 .. 98 .. 76
Knox Central .. 1-0 .. 4-0 .. 145 .. 58
South-Doyle .. 1-0 .. 3-1 .. 87 .. 71
Knox Halls .. 1-1 .. 4-0 .. 92 .. 52
Gibbs .. 1-2 .. 2-2 .. 122 .. 107
Sevier County .. 0-1 .. 2-1 .. 78 .. 85
Seymour .. 0-2 .. 0-4 .. 73 .. 133
WEEK 3
Carter 48, Lenoir City 28
Knox Central 53, Hardin Valley 21
South-Doyle 22, Anderson County 21
Knoxville Halls 1, Union County 0 (COVID Forfeit)
Gibbs 39, Morristown East 14
Campbell County 34, Seymour 12
WEEK 4
Carter 1, Knox Halls 0 (COVIS Forfeit)
Knox Central at Seymour
Sevier County at South-Doyle
Gibbs at Campbell County
Region 2, Class 3A
Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA
Alcoa .. 2-0 .. 3-1 .. 137 .. 21
Kingston .. 1-0 .. 3-0 .. 105 .. 46
Gatlinburg-Pittman .. 1-0 .. 3-1 .. 79 .. 46
Pigeon Forge .. 0-0 .. 2-0 .. 55 .. 36
Scott .. 0-1 .. 2-2 .. 20 .. 74
Northview Academy .. 0-1 .. 2-2 .. 70 .. 126
Austin-East .. 0-2 .. 0-4 .. 35 .. 175
WEEK 3
Maryville 14, Alcoa 9
Kingston 35, Rockwood 20
G-P 29, Cocke County 7
Pigeon Forge 36, Sullivan Central 28 (2OT)
Grainger 24, Scott 0
Northview Academy 12, Oliver Springs 6
Fulton 37, A-E 7
WEEK 4
Alcoa at Pigeon Forge
Kingston at Northview Academy
G-P at Scott
Greeneville at A-E
Region 2, Class 1A
Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA
Coalfield .. 1-0 .. 2-0 .. 74 .. 28
Greenback .. 1-0 .. 1-3 .. 7 .. 100
Midway .. 1-0 .. 2-1 .. 110 .. 64
Harriman .. 0-1 .. 1-3 .. 86 .. 141
Oakdale .. 0-1 .. 3-1 .. 109 .. 87
Sunbright .. 0-1 .. 1-2 .. 41 .. 6
Oliver Springs .. 0-0 .. 0-4 .. 26 .. 101
WEEK 3
Coalfield at Sunbright, late
Oneida 21, Greenback 7
Midway 34, Cosby 8
Monterrey 50, Harriman 18
Oakdale 30, Wartburg 22
Northview Academy 12, Oliver Springs 6
WEEK 4
Oakdale at Coalfield
Greenback at Oliver Springs
Wartburg at Midway
Harriman at Sunbright
D2-A, East Region
Team .. Reg .. All .. PF .. PA
King's .. 2-0 .. 4-0 .. 167 .. 44
DCA .. 2-0 .. 3-0 .. 108 .. 33
MTCS .. 1-0 .. 1-2 .. 62 .. 37
Friendship Chr .. 1-1 .. 2-1 .. 54 .. 35
Webb-Bell Buckle .. 1-1 .. 2-1 .. 86 .. 104
Grace-Franklin .. 0-1 .. 2-2 .. 108 .. 95
Grace-Chatt .. 0-1 .. 0-3 .. 33 .. 83
Mt. Juliet Chr. .. 0-0 .. 0-4 .. 40 .. 165
WEEK 3
TKA 54, MJCA 7
DCA 31, Summertown 14
Friendship Chr 44, Grace-Chatt 7
Webb-Bell Buckle 41, Tennessee Heat 28
Cornersville 32, Grace-Franklin 22
WEEK 4
Webb-Bell Buckle at TKA
DCA at Friendship Chr
Grace-Chatt at MTCS
Grace-Franklin at MJCA
TSSAA Policy on COVID-19 cancellations: The game will go on record as a no contest for the school that is unable to play due to the outbreak or school system mandate. The school that could have played will receive a win and overall win in the standings if the school can not replace the game with a new opponent on the same WEEK it was originally scheduled to occur.
