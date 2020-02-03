No need to worry about Maryville’s boys basketball team overlooking its opponent today before a rematch later this week against No. 1-ranked Cleveland.
The Rebels are mostly worried about being able to field a full team.
Three regular contributors missed practice on Monday with illnesses, leaving them questionable for today’s road game against Hardin Valley Academy. The absentees included only one starter so the No. 7 Rebels (20-3, 11-0 District 4-AAA) will have most of their star power against a team it already defeated by 36 points.
The bigger question is whether Maryville will be at full strength when the undefeated Blue Raiders travel up I-75 for Thursday’s top-10 clash. Even if his team is missing a few players, coach Mark Eldridge said the Rebels, who have won 17 in a row since losing to Cleveland on Dec. 3, will forge ahead with the same expectations.
“The old saying is, ‘Next man up,’” Eldridge said. “You hope you’ve prepare the guys on the bench. Unfortunately, things are going to happen so we rely on the other guys to step in and compete just like in any other sport.
“Most of the time they do. Sometimes they’re not as good, but a lot of times they step up to the plate and do a really good job.”
This is the fourth week in a row the Rebels have dealt missing players due to an illness. Eldridge said senior A.J. Davis is the only major contributor who has not yet missed a game or practice. Leading scorer Joe Anderson has not missed a game but was less than 100% for at least a week.
Throughout the absences, the Rebels have received good performances from the backups. Carter Cox has given them good minutes, and Drew Crowder had 13 points and seven rebounds when he was used as an emergency starter against William Blount.
No matter who plays Thursday, Maryville expects to have a chance to avenge its 55-53 loss at Cleveland. The Rebels played that game without Davis, Crowder and Ashton Maples, who were still in football season. Davis and Maples have become regular starters since trading their cleats for high tops.
Despite that, Maryville was within one play of beating the Blue Raiders. There were two seconds left when the Rebels drew up play for Anderson off a side out-of-bounds pass. Anderson got open, but the inbounds pass got deflected. The Rebels never attempted a winning shot.
Eldridge said even before the season began he thought his team had a chance to compete with the best in the state. Playing such a close game against Cleveland on the road without several key contributors amplified that feeling.
It’s no guarantee Maryville will win on Thursday or even get all the way to the state tournament, but it should give the Rebels a great idea of where they stand with all their biggest games a few weeks away.
“We can compete with anybody,” Eldridge said. “We can get beat, but I feel sure we’ll come out that night and play hard. If we do that and play well we have a good chance to win. If we don’t execute we won’t. That’s just basketball, but we look forward to the challenge. We look forward to getting them over here instead of going down to Cleveland.”
Step in the right direction
Their win-loss record is far from sterling, but the Heritage boys have shown signs of improvement in coach Dennis Godfrey’s second season.
The Mountaineers (5-17, 3-8 District 4-AAA) are one win away from matching the combined total of the last two seasons. Last season they won twice.
Heritage has five regular season games remaining and at least one district tournament game to add to its win total. The Mountaineers have a pair of home games this week against district foes.
Today, it’ll face Knoxville West and on Friday it'll take on William Blount. One of Heritage’s non-district opponents left this season is Halls, which it beat for one of its two victories last season.
The waiting game
Alcoa’s boys already have waited six seasons to win another district title, so what’s two more weeks?
Alcoa’s boys might be celebrating a regular season District 4-AA championship this week, but a change in the schedule will force them to wait a little bit longer for that opportunity.
The Tornadoes (15-8, 6-1) were scheduled to play their final two district games Thursday and Friday, but their Thursday game against Kingston was postponed because Kingston canceled school. Had Alcoa beaten Kingston, its win over Scott on Friday would have clinched at least a tie atop the final district standings with Fulton.
Instead, the game will be played on Feb. 18 and represent Alcoa’s final game of the regular season. The Tornadoes have not won or shared a regular season district title since the 2013-14 season.
First-time champions
The King’s Academy girls are celebrating a regular season championship in Division II-A, District 1. It is believed to be the first in team history.
Led by sophomore Jennifer Sullivan, who is averaging 16.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game, the Lady Lions (17-6, 11-1) have a chance to add to their district record on Friday when they play host to Knoxville Grace Christian.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.