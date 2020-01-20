It’s wintertime in East Tennessee so that must mean Maryville and Bearden are jostling for position at the top of the boys basketball district standings.
Yet again, that is indeed the case.
Bearden visits Maryville tonight to begin the second round of play in District 4-AAA. Maryville (16-3, 7-0) is one game ahead of Bearden (15-6, 6-1) and could virtually lock up one of the top two seeds for the district tournament, which would clinch a berth in the regional tournament.
If Bearden wins, the Rebels would have less room for error the rest of the way. Luckily for Maryville coach Mark Eldridge, his team is showing all the signs he could ever hope for at this point in the season.
“If you have effort and teamwork, most of the time good things happen,” Eldridge said. “We share the ball, play unselfish and we play with effort. We shoot it well and we’re athletic. We’re a really rounded team.”
Maryville has won 13 in a row, and that streak includes a 64-62 win at Bearden on Dec. 10. The Rebels won that one when Joe Anderson made a 15-foot pull-up jumper at the overtime buzzer.
Heading into today’s rematch, Bearden has won 12 in a row since the loss to Maryville.
Winning at Bearden always is a difficult task, but that win was especially impressive because AJ Davis and Ashton Maples were three days removed from winning a state championship with the Maryville football team. They practiced one day before being thrust into action against the Rebels’ top rival.
Eldridge said they played well and tried not to do too much. They were not yet in basketball shape by then, however, so they got gassed after two or three minutes.
Six weeks later, Davis and Maples are in basketball shape and contributing heavily to the Rebels’ success. That should be a significant factor in today’s rematch.
“They were a shell of what they are now,” Eldridge said. “After one day of practice, there was not a lot of cohesiveness that night. Although we won, there was not a lot of a good flow because they hadn’t played together.”
No matter the winner today, this season is shaping up like 16 of the last 18 when Bearden or Maryville won the district tournament title. Since the 2001-02 season, Bearden has won 11 tournament titles, and Maryville has won five. Nine of those titles came against the other team in the championship game.
With the way this season has gone, Eldridge said it would not be surprising for this year’s tournament title to go to either team. If the Rebels are going to win their first championship since 2014, he said they have to win games like the one they have today so they can have confidence when push comes to shove in the postseason.
“We have to get better,” he said. “The last three weeks we have had one guy with the flu which has hampered us. Finding ways to win through those situations has made us tougher. I’m happy with the progression we have made. We have pretty high goals this year and that’s continue to win and make a run down the road.”
Lady Rebels better for rematch
The girls district that features Maryville and Bearden has not been as lopsided as the boys, but today’s rematch between the teams has its own special flavor anyway.
Bearden is undefeated and has a two-game lead on a Maryville, Heritage and Farragut. One of the Lady Bulldogs’ wins was by 17 points against Maryville on Dec. 10. It was a solid statement at the time, but Maryville coach Scott West likes how his team has improved since then.
The Lady Rebels are playing significantly better defense, and they’re getting more contributions from players who were not doing as much six weeks ago. One of those players is guard Gracie Midkiff, who has a 5-to-1 assist-to-turnover over the last eight games.
Winning on Tuesday would be a major boost to Maryville’s quest, but losing wouldn’t be the end of the world either. Four teams have established themselves as a step above the rest and will have to duke it out during the district tournament no matter the seeding.
“Losing this game doesn’t put us in a situation that I think we’re in trouble,” West said. “It would be nice to win. It’s nice to win on your home court against Bearden. If we win we’re going to be happy. If we lose we still have a whole lot left that we’ll still be able to manage.”
Alcoa faces Fulton
Alcoa’s boys and girls teams will get a top-of-the-standings test this week, too. The Tornadoes will play host to Fulton in a doubleheader on Friday that begins at 6 p.m.
The Alcoa boys’ only loss in the first half of district play was to Fulton so they will have a chance to pull even with the Falcons in first place in District 4-AA.
The Lady Tornadoes gave Fulton its only district loss during the first half of district play, so if they win again on Friday they’ll have a two-game lead on the second-place team with four games to go in the regular season.
