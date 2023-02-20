STRAWBERRY PLAINS — Seymour began its preparation for the District 3-3A tournament title game four days ahead.
With more time than often allowed in basketball, the Lady Eagles went through a light practice Friday, going through scout work for Northview Academy, then practiced again Sunday.
Monday morning, for another important step in the pregame process, the team ate breakfast together at Chick-fil-A.
“Then, we came in for shootaround, I had girls already in the gym at like 11:30. We didn’t shoot until 1:30,” Seymour coach Greg Hernandez said.
“So you could just tell I had some girls locked in, you know, and when I don’t have to beg them to be there, it makes my job a lot more fun.”
The preparation paid off and the fun continued for No. 1-seed Seymour once it tipped off against No. 2 Northview Academy on Monday, as the Lady Eagles took control early and never let go for an emphatic 52-34 win to claim the district title.
Seymour (23-9) went on a 12-0 run to start the game, beginning with a Jaden Cummings and-one play for three points. During that stretch, Caiden Russell drained back-to-back 3-pointers, forcing a timeout by Northview (20-10), and Cummings hit another free throw before the Lady Cougars were finally able to get on the board.
Northview never drew close. Seymour took a 12-6 lead into the second quarter and a 32-18 advantage into halftime.
After a Northview 3-pointer cut the deficit to 11 points and swung momentum to the Lady Cougars’ side, Cummings hit a 3-pointer for a massive response just before third quarter expired, giving the Lady Eagles a 42-28 lead.
Bailey McCoy led with 20 points, often making shifty moves to get to the basket. Cummings and Russell (three 3-pointers) both added 12.
“We just followed the scouting report,” Hernandez said. “Plus, my two bigs, Bailey (McCoy) and Jaden (Cummings), my player of the year, my first team, those girls when they’re both going like that, combining for 32 points and 21 rebounds, they’re going to be tough to beat. So I’m super proud of them.”
Hernandez instructed Brielle Turner in particular to snag offensive rebounds during the third quarter, too, which helped the Lady Eagles keep the game in their favor.
“It was a total team effort,” Hernandez said. “Just defensively to hold them to 34 points, I’ll take that any day of the week.”
Seymour’s attention will now shift to region tournament play. If it hopes to have success in that area, perhaps it should remember its preparation for the district tournament.
Holding the District 3-3A champion plaque, it’s a good bet every Lady Eagle would say it all paid off.
“The girls were locked in,” Hernandez said. “We had a very good shootaround today. We had a good practice yesterday. I think they were kind of just tired of me at one point. I could just tell like, ‘Alright,I think I’ve beat it into their heads enough of what we need to take care of.’ And obviously they followed the scouting report to a ‘T’, you know what I mean?”
