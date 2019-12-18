William Blount 45, Greenback 36

106: Cory Manuel (G), forfeit

113: Mason Worley (W) d. Darren Ward, 11-8

120: Ryan Maartens (W) p. Mason Tanner

126: Jonathan Simpson (W), forfeit

132: Diego Robinson (W) p. Austin Hamilton

138: Winston Ward (G) p. Kazbek Saypulaev

145: Timothy Sparks (W), forfeit

152: Imran Saypulaev (W), forfeit

160: Dylan Smith (W) p. Chase Seller

170: Luke Wright (W), forfeit

182: Sam Lawson (G), forfeit

195: Logan Caldwell (G), forfeit

220: Josh Adale (G), forfeit

285: Jeremiah Cope (G), forfeit

