William Blount 45, Greenback 36
106: Cory Manuel (G), forfeit
113: Mason Worley (W) d. Darren Ward, 11-8
120: Ryan Maartens (W) p. Mason Tanner
126: Jonathan Simpson (W), forfeit
132: Diego Robinson (W) p. Austin Hamilton
138: Winston Ward (G) p. Kazbek Saypulaev
145: Timothy Sparks (W), forfeit
152: Imran Saypulaev (W), forfeit
160: Dylan Smith (W) p. Chase Seller
170: Luke Wright (W), forfeit
182: Sam Lawson (G), forfeit
195: Logan Caldwell (G), forfeit
220: Josh Adale (G), forfeit
285: Jeremiah Cope (G), forfeit
