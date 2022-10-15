In Alcoa’s 49-0 win over Union County on Friday, the Tornadoes jumped out to an early lead, paving the way for underclassmen to receive ample playtime.
Four quarterbacks played in the game, four different players scored touchdowns and the bench was cleared in the win. Even with backups all over the field, the defense refused to surrender a point in the shutout.
What led to this success was the preparation leading up to the game. Making sure every player on the roster was ready for the moment was important to Alcoa’s coach Brian Nix.
“We work our young kids a lot,” Nix said. “We put a lot of emphasis on them. That’s how you maintain a program. If you just rest on your old kids and on your starters and that’s all you work, then you’re going to have highs and lows in your program. You have to develop. If it was my son and they’re out there practicing, I’d want them coached. I’d want them developed. It’s always fun when you can play a home half of a varsity football game with your backups and still get a shutout. It’s nice for those young kids to see the reward for them for their efforts.”
This preparation was a major focus of the team throughout the week. Nix constantly reminds his team that the level of the upcoming opponent shouldn’t be clear to an outsider who is spectating a practice.
“I thought we had a really good week of practice,” Nix said. “We were on fall break, so we were coming off almost eight days (off). We played on a Thursday, coming back off of that, I thought our guys did a really good job coming back and just getting back to work. That’s the thing, these guys have expectations of themselves. As much as everyone else expects us to win a championship, these kids work year in and year out. They feel some of that. I always say, we want to create the pressure not feel the pressure. I think we had a great week of practice and it showed tonight with their execution.”
The solid week of practice translated immediately on the field. Alcoa scored on its opening play from scrimmage on a 63-yard rush from Jordan Harris. They quickly followed this up with another touchdown from Harris two plays into their second drive after forcing a fumble to take over at the Union County 15-yard line.
“You want to try to come out and be as clean as you can,” Nix said. “That’s your goal every week. The quality of your opponent, you call one of your base plays and see him take it the distance. Anytime you see Jordan Harris have success, you’re happy.”
