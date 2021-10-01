Seymour’s preparation for Friday night went just like it would any other week.
The Eagles were coming off a solid win against Heritage, but knew they had some areas to address before hosting undefeated Greeneville.
“We’ve tried to talk about faceless opponents and nameless opponents, that way you’re not up one week and down another,” Seymour head coach Scott Branton told the Daily Times. “So our preparation was again, focus on ourselves. We knew we were not good enough to beat another team plus overcome mental mistakes and turnovers, which we had the last two weeks.”
Greeneville was just too good.
Seymour was on the short side of a 66-7 rout Friday night at Householder Field. The Greene Devils (7-0) flew up and down the field, executing large chunk plays whenever they wanted, with no resistance from Seymour.
Seymour (5-2) allowed 412 total yards, 320 came in the first half. Greeneville totaled nine touchdowns, including four in each of the game’s first two quarters. Seymour, simply put, could do nothing.
Seymour did not have high expectations coming into the contest, but the Eagles did not expect to get trounced like they did Friday. The Greene Devils ran all over the Eagles in the first quarter, a picture of what the rest of the night would hold.
Greeneville needed four plays to go 46 yards on its first possession of the night. Forty of those yards came on one pass from Brady Quillen to Jaden Stevenson, their first play from scrimmage. Senior running back Mason Gudger finished the drive with a one-yard rushing touchdown.
Seymour ran seven plays, and even got a first down on the next drive, but stalled out and had to punt. For the second time in as many punts, Bennett Cain’s punt failed to cross midfield. Greeneville took advantage of the short field — the drive started at the Seymour 42 — and scored on a 42-yard run by Gudger on the first play.
That was the formula for the rest of the first half: a short punt followed by a Greeneville drive capped bya. Gudger touchdown, of which he had four.
The short punts were by design. Branton liked his chances of controlling Greeneville’s starting field position by kicking it out of bounds better than letting the Greene Devils return it. That strategy did not, however, pay off as well as he thought.
“They have some dangerous guys in the return game,” Branton said. “So we were trying to limit that. We didn’t want to allow them the big plays on special teams, because we knew they were very explosive on offense anyways. We got it to the sideline, just too far to the sideline.”
Thus it went until Greeneville had a 49-0 lead with under a minute to go in the first half. The Eagles, however, put together their best drive of the evening. Seymour senior Brooks Crowder returned a kickoff 65 yards, all the way down to the Greeneville 25-yard line. It was far and away Seymour’s largest play from scrimmage.
Branton called a timeout on fourth-and-long, and drew up a a double pass executed to perfection. Quarterback Eli Funck threw a screen to wide receiver Josh Nevins, who found a wide open Ryan Lodari in the end zone.
Greeneville dashed any hopes of a rally immediately when backup quarterback Corbin Cannon connected with Adjatay Dabbs for a 65-yard touchdown.
“I’m a little disappointed with the fight we had in the first half,” Branton said. “I think we’re better than what we showed. Greeneville is a good football team. They’re fast, they’re physical. There’s a reason they’re the number one team in the state.”
Now that it’s over, Seymour will face the equally challenging task of putting this loss behind it. The Eagles have a bye next week before facing Grainger on Oct. 15.
The Eagles can learn a lot from Friday’s loss, and Branton knows what his team needs to do, as good things are still in store for the program.
“Everything we want to do is still ahead of us,” Branton said. “We’re sitting here at 5-2. A lot of teams would like to be in that position. We’ve just got to focus on the positives, learn from the mistakes and move on.”
