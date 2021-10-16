The expectations for the Maryville College basketball program aren’t going to change regardless of what the pollsters think, but for third-year head coach Raul Placeres, it’s nice to be recognized.
The D3Hoops.com voters recognized the Scots on Friday as one of the best 25 NCAA Division III teams less than a month before the start of the 2021-22 college basketball season, placing them at No. 23.
Coming off of a COVID-shortened 10-2 campaign a year ago in which MC won the USA South tournament championship, the expectation to get back there and beyond remains, and evidently the voters expect it, too.
“We’ve been talking about this all year,” Placeres told The Daily Times. “We have expectations for ourselves as a team, within our program. We talk about high expectations being a privilege and we’re going to embrace those expectations and you know, we’re thankful. We’re humble enough to take the ranking but at the end of the day, as you well know in sports, that doesn’t make you any better, it puts a bigger target on your back than you already have.
“We’re excited with the high expectations and I assumed we’ll be picked either 1 or 2 in the league next week, so on to the work, man. That’s what it’s about.”
Placeres’ confidence doesn’t just come from last season’s accolades. It also comes from the approach his team has displayed in offseason workouts and conditioning.
The Scots, who officially opened preseason practice at Boydson Baird Gymnasium on Friday, have grown up since Placeres took over the group in 2019 and now with a conference championship under their belt, knows how to meet his expectations.
“I think these guys are really dialed in,” Placeres said. “I’m super proud of the work they’ve put in the first six weeks of the season with our strength coach Jared Lawrence. They’ve done a phenomenal job of getting ready for this season. They came in, in pretty darn good shape and that’s a good sign of a team who has the balance and understanding of how important this year is.
“There’s a lot of experience and there’s guys who have been successful and have won conference championships. We have a good blend of what you need to hopefully have a really good year at our level.”
That championship run didn’t come without its share of lumps.
Between COVID protocols and the myriad of other issues that came with it, Placeres took inspiration from television’s favorite coach — and arguably the best coach in college football history — to describe the response from the Scots to last season’s adversity and what they’ve done this offseason to prevent it from interfering with another possible championship season.
“I’m really proud of the guys,” Placeres said. “The whole team is 100% vaccinated. They made some really good choices for themselves as a team. They didn’t want to deal with the distractions that may come from COVID, which we had to deal with a lot last year. I think that’s what made last year’s championship run so special was the stuff that we had to deal with all year long. It’s a lot better this year. We’re just really excited about the year.
“To quote the great philosopher and coach of the 21st century, Mr. Ted Lasso, we ended up in a pool full of cash and sour patch kids. I love my team. I like these kids a lot. I’ve got some real high character guys. (Alabama) coach (Nick) Saban said it best about his team last year after they won the national championship, when your hardest workers are your best people then good things can truly happen and I feel that way about this team.”
Maryville College opens its season at defending NCCAA Division II National Champion Johnson University on Nov. 5 in Knoxville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.