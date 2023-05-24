MURFREESBORO — With her team kneeling on the ground and facing her, the look of disappointment still fresh on players’ faces, Alcoa softball coach Sarah Fekete Bailey gave a message.
“I just told our kids that, No. 1, I love them, that I’m proud to be their coach and the price of love is loss,” Fekete Bailey told The Daily Times, “and when you love the game and you love your teammates, that’s why it hurts.”
The hurt was obvious for the Lady Tornadoes on Wednesday. Less than 24 hours after moving into the elimination bracket with a loss to Forrest, Alcoa saw its state tournament run, and its season, come to an end by falling 5-2 to Scotts Hill.
In what was a chance for Alcoa (36-9) to defend last year’s state title, the Lady Tornadoes never gained any momentum in Murfreesboro. They were haunted by errors and misfortune, but Fekete Bailey believes the largest factor was the imposing stage on which her team was expected to perform.
“I think it was more the stage got to us with our young kids,” Fekete Bailey said. “Last year, every bounce went our way, and the moment was just really big for our young kids this year. We just didn’t make the plays today.”
Alcoa used an error to its advantage to strike first, with Kara Pitts scoring on a throwing miscue to third base off of an Olivia Emert single, but Scotts Hill (23-11) responded by scoring its first run on a Lady Tornadoes throwing error.
Trinity Hodge batted in Dylan Jablonski on a single in the top of the second, but the Lady Lions again countered, scoring on a sacrifice grounder to tie it at 2.
Just as they did Tuesday, the misfortunes again piled up for Alcoa. In the top of the fourth, Makenna McCarter tripped while trying to advance to third off of a double and was called out at third base, and in the bottom of the fifth, after Scotts Hill scored on a sacrifice fly, the ball bounced out of Adrianna King’s glove during a routine play at first, allowing two more runs to score.
King was at first base because Jaylyn Halliburton, Alcoa’s usual first baseman, suffered an apparent hand injury during the second inning and left the game.
With their season on the line, the Lady Tornadoes weren’t able to muster any offense in their last at-bats of the season, as King and Emert both grounded out and Sam Robinson struck out.
Despite the disappointing ending, Fekete Bailey was clear that this season was in no way a failure.
“This season is numerically, statistically, the best season that Alcoa softball has ever had,” Fekete Bailey said. “We’ve won the most games. We didn’t win the last game, but the future is very bright. Everybody on the field is returning next year, and that doesn’t include any freshmen coming in. I’m just so proud of our kids. Sometimes, the ball doesn’t bounce your way.”
Alcoa graduates two seniors and returns a handful of talent, including District 2-2A Player of the Year Halle Bailey, who still has three years of eligibility remaining, and sophomore Gabby Burkhart, who took home a share of the district’s Pitcher of the Year award.
So as Fekete Bailey talked to her team following its disappointing loss Wednesday, the message wasn’t one of gloom and doom. Instead, she wanted her players to look toward the future, one they still have a chance to write.
“(I told them) to remember the feeling that they’re feeling right now for next year,” Fekete Bailey said, “because everybody sitting here is going to be back. Just remember how it feels so that when we get to this moment next year, hopefully, if we’re blessed to do that, we take advantage of it.”
