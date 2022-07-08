Neither the blistering heat nor a lopsided loss sank Prodigy’s spirit as the team walked off Field No. 4 at Sandy Springs Park on Friday.
Coach Cole Carruthers jokingly gestured to different players, commenting on the fashion sense they showed at the ballpark.
“We looked good,” Carruthers said. “Look at Peyton Hill specifically. The man’s a gem. Devon Gardner might as well be a GQ model. Mason Cantrell has the best mustache in the park. I could keep going. Aaron Inman, his mustache is starting to curl up a little bit. That’s a good thing for him. So we definitely looked the part.”
Jokes aside, Prodigy had plenty to take away from the Smoky Mountain Classic’s opening day, which saw the Maryville-based team claim a thrilling 11-9 win over AKS/Terrys before suffering a blowout 24-10 loss to powerhouse Smash It/Thunder Chosen/Pure RF/ BD/TDB.
Carruthers viewed Prodigy’s loss as a negative effect of its opening win: had it not been the team’s second game in a day that featured temperatures of 90+ degrees, there may have been a different outcome.
“We obviously put a lot of effort into the first game to win it,” Carruthers said. “I think if we got (Smash It) fresh, the result would have been a little different. The heat played a factor, out in the field for a long time. Not our best day.
“We would have liked to have given them a little better shot. Just wanted to play our game, but we didn’t exactly do that.”
Hill brought home Prodigy’s first run of this year’s Classic, tallying a sacrifice fly in the top of the first inning against AKS, which responded with an RBI-single in the bottom of the inning, then a three-run homer and another RBI-single in the bottom of the third.
Gardner smacked a solo homer during the fourth inning, and in the fifth, after a sacrifice groundout by Josh Maples, Ryan Jorgenson smashed a three-run homer to give Prodigy a 6-5 lead.
Though AKS retook the advantage, 9-6, in the bottom of the fifth, a Dillon Jones sixth-inning sacrifice grounder and another Gardner home run, this one good for two runs, tied the game in the top of the seventh.
Neither team scored in the eighth or ninth innings despite putting multiple runners on base, but after Adam Noe slapped a ball that dropped just out of reach of AKS fielders, scoring two runs in the top of the 10th, Prodigy held its foe scoreless again in the inning’s bottom half to advance in the winner’s bracket.
That same magic was nowhere to be found for Prodigy in its second game, as Smash It recorded two runs in the first inning and a whopping 11 in the second.
Prodigy still put up a fight; Cantrell brought home two runs on a hit that fell just fair during the bottom of the second, and the team produced two runs in the third inning and six in the fourth.
Smash It’s momentum, though, was already established, and it rattled off multiple runs in every inning, including a 10-run spot in the top of the fourth highlighted by a three-run homer.
The loss did nothing to deflate Prodigy’s confidence, though, as the club looks to today’s elimination game with Anarchy at 8 a.m.
“We expect to make a run through the loser’s bracket starting (Saturday) morning,” Carruthers said. “We’ll probably pop off four or five wins in a row to make it to Sunday. We’d consider that a pretty good day. Obviously, sometimes things don’t always work out, but we hope to put a few together in the morning.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.