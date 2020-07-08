The Carson-Newman football program has a storied history, one that Derek Evans would have never envisioned being lionized in when he transferred from Appalachian State ahead of the 2013 season.
Three years later, the Alcoa alum graduated as one of the best offensive linemen in program history, which was solidified June 23 when he was named to the program’s All-Decade First Team.
“It’s a huge honor because over the past 10 years Carson-Newman is known for bringing in a huge group of very talented players every year,” Evans told The Daily Times. “To be considered one of the top tier of that group is incredible.”
Evans’ arrival coincided with the departure of consensus All-American center Kevin Day, but Evans made the transition seamless. He started all 35 games over his three-year career, clearing the way for a 1,000-yard rusher in each season to help Carson-Newman reach two NCAA Division II Football Championships.
He capped his career by winning the Rimington Award, which is given to the top center in Division II, and being named an All-American in 2015. He also recorded a perfect grade against Shorter, Newberry and North Greenville that season, becoming the first offensive lineman to accomplish the feat since Carson-Newman began tracking offensive lineman stats in 2012.
All the accolades and success, however, were preceded by rejection.
Evans signed with Appalachian State after falling in love with Boone, North Carolina, on his official visit, but Bob McClain, the offensive line coach that recruited him was let go before the 2012 season and replaced by Dwayne Ledford, who told Evans he was “not built” for the Mountaineers’ spread offense.
Carson-Newman assistant offensive line coach Tony Ierulli, who played with Evans’ father, David, at Maryville College, knew an offensive system he was perfect for.
“Whenever I started looking to transfer to a different program, (Ierulli) was one of the first people I contacted, not only to see if I could go to Carson-Newman, but just to see what he thought the best fit for me would be.
“It just turned out that having him as a friend and somebody I could trust to give me an honest answer turned out to be one of the best things that happened to me.”
Evans had everything the Eagles were looking for in a center.
Listed at 6-foot-1, 275 pounds, his smaller size allowed him to get off the ball fast, which is a requirement for offensive linemen in a veer offense because the speed in which they engage defenders and get to the second level is what allows option runs to be successful.
He also played hard and was a natural leader for a position group that depends on communication.
Ierulli had seen all of that before some 35 years earlier.
“He’s just like his father,” Ierulli said. “Derek never took plays off. He took great pride in everything he did because he was a technician and he wanted to make sure that he stepped at the correct angle every time and finished blocks.
“Whenever I saw Derek play, I was seeing his dad.”
The impact Evans can have on a run-first offense was put on display during his prolific high school career.
Alcoa went 44-1 and won three state championships in the three years Evans started in the middle of the trenches. He was a Class 2A All-State honoree and a Tennessee Titans Class 2A Mr. Football Lineman of the Year finalist in 2010.
“There is a slight difference because we ran more of a Power-I offense at Alcoa, but the play style was still pretty similar,” Evans said. “It was very hard-nosed, and that fit me as a person and my mentality of how I played football.
“Once I adjusted to how we cut people and how the offense blocked (at Carson-Newman), it was like being at home again.”
Evans finds himself back in his hometown now, working as a school resource officer for the Blount County Sherriff’s Office, and a lot of what made him great at Carson-Newman allows him to have a positive influence on students at Union Grove Middle School.
“Football is pretty similar to law enforcement in the fact that you have to know how to talk to people, adjust to different problems and be able to keep a level head in stressful situations,” Evans said. “I really think Carson-Newman set me up to be who I am today and find myself where I am.”
It will continue to do so throughout Evans’ life, and through it all, he will always be able to say he was one of the best to ever block at Carson-Newman.
“He always played at a very high level throughout his career,” Ierulli said. “We were very fortunate to have Derek be a part of our program.”
