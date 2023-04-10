Maryville baseball coach Adam Sullivan has put an emphasis on the importance of every at-bat following three tough losses last week.
Sullivan doesn’t want his players trying to win the game in every at-bat they take, but he does want them going into each plate appearance with a specific goal in mind, and he wants to see them work hard at accomplishing it.
The Rebels did show improvement in the quality of their at-bats, specifically the bottom of their lineup, in an 8-2 District 4-4A win over county rival Heritage Monday night at Heritage High School. The No. 7, 8 and 9 hitters in Maryville’s lineup, Eli Hames, Kaine Baber and Ty Elder, went 3-for-8 with three walks, two RBIs, a sacrifice bunt and five runs scored.
“We really need to make every at-bat count,” Sullivan told The Daily Times. “Have a focus with what you’re trying to do in that at-bat. It doesn’t have to be a hit every time, but you have to do some stuff. I thought tonight we did enough to score eight runs.”
With a 1-0 lead in the second inning, Baber walked to lead things off for Maryville (12-5, 3-3 District 4-4A) against Mountaineer starter Derek Hodge (L). Elder successfully laid down a sacrifice bunt to move Baber into scoring position, and he came around to score on Will Heppner’s sacrifice fly.
Baber and Elder both walked and scored in a two-run fourth inning as the Rebels pulled ahead 4-0, setting up their biggest inning of the night: a four-run top of the fifth, and the bottom of their batting order was at the heart of it.
After Josh Nadeau walked to lead off the fifth, Hames and Baber both singled to load the bases for Elder. The left fielder worked a 3-1 count and ripped a liner past Heritage’s (3-17, 0-6 District 4-4A) diving third baseman Nathan Rutledge for a two-run double.
More improved at-bats up and down Maryville’s lineup will be critical as the Rebels try to claw their way back to the top of the crowded District 4-4A standings, starting tonight against Bearden; the Bulldogs suffered their first district loss Monday night to Hardin Valley.
“I was really proud, we did get some bunts down, which we’ve been working on,” Sullivan said. “Ty Elder had an awesome double down the line. That was big to break the game open.”
Elder’s RBI double ended the night for Hayden Sanders, the second freshman pitcher the Mountaineers used. Sanders went an inning plus and allowed three runs in relief of Hodge, who could not get out of the fourth and was charged with four earned runs. The difference in the game was the nine combined walks between the two, while Maryville’s Landon Dockery (W) and Ryan Wade did not allow a free pass.
Heritage is still working to establish its identity as a team, and with May and district tournament play now a month away, coach Robbie Bennett was glad to get two young pitchers experience in a county rivalry, district game.
“They beat us in the freebies war,” Bennett said. “We gave up a lot of walks and hit batters, but our pitching’s been better. We threw some young guys out there today, and they got some good experience in a rivalry game. The first two pitchers we threw were freshmen, so that’s good experience for later on.”
Heritage is looking to build off the final two innings of the game, which were its best of the night. Veteran reliever Owen McClure struck out five batters in three innings, including the last three he faced as he worked perfect sixth and seventh innings.
At the plate, Heritage’s seven hits were a step up from many of its previous games, and they avoided a shutout on Zander Melton’s sixth-inning, two-run homer.
If the Mountaineers can replicate the late-inning success and grow from it, Bennett remains optimistic about what they can accomplish in the district tournament.
“We’re still working,” Bennett said. “We’re home-loaded towards the end of the year, so we’ll get to take BP before games. We can work on our craft there and work on some weaknesses. Hopefully we can go into the district tournament playing our best ball, that’s what we’re hoping for.”
