The Greenback football team had one of their best offensive games since the start of the season in its dominate 32-7 win over Harriman on Friday at Cooper Field.
The Cherokees (3-5, 2-2 Region 2-1A) flipped the script on their normal game plan, relying on their ground game instead of freshman quarterback Madden McNeil’s arm. Against the Blue Devils, the Cherokees notched 285 yards on 43 attempts.
It was the most rush yards the Cherokees had put up all season and a stark contrast to last week where they only mustered two yards against Coalfield.
The decision to rely on the ground came with junior Caden Lawson getting the start at quarterback because of his mobility.
The junior quarterback thrived being yet another option in Greenback’s arsenal and recorded 93 rushing yards.
Freshman wide receiver Cody Lewis was a big part of Greenback’s rushing success. Lewis led the team with 140 yards and recorded two touchdowns.
“It’s always important (to set the tone).” Greenback coach Ethan Edmiston said. “You know, we want the ball to start the game. We want to set the tone. And you know, especially if you can run the ball right out of defense and go down the field and score. It puts a lot of pressure on them to adjust and stop the run game. I was really happy how the other line started the game in the run game.”
The Cherokees success on the ground was a welcome sign as the season draws to a close. Greenback hopes to maintain that momentum when it faces Midway on the road Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.