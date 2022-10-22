Greenback is in a unique situation where they have two players capable of running the offense. Both junior Caden Lawson and freshman Madden McNeil split the reps at quarterback for an effective Cherokee offense.
In Greenback’s dominating 53-0 win over Midway on Friday, this dual-quarterback system was on display.
Lawson started the game and immediately found success through the air and on the ground. His first drive featured a 24-yard scramble and was capped off with a 14-yard touchdown pass to Kooper Williams.
Then, he drove the offense on a 72-yard drive to add another score. On the team’s third drive, he used his legs again and ran past the defense for a 61-yard rushing touchdown.
In his final drive of the game, he found Williams again for a 9-yard passing touchdown.
This performance led to totals of 72 yards on 6-of-7 passing and two touchdowns. He also added 106 yards and a touchdown on rushes.
In his replacement, McNeil kept the offense rolling. He immediately found Michael Payne on a 7-yard touchdown pass and Chad Davis on a 1-yard touchdown pass on his opening two drives. He would end the match with 53 yards and two touchdowns on 7-for-9 passing attempts.
The dominating performance for both quarterbacks featured touchdown drives on each full possession of the game. The switch between Lawson and McNeil was seamless as the offense didn’t miss a beat.
“We really don’t have a backup,” said Greenback coach Ethan Edmiston. “We have two ones at quarterback. It just depends on what week and what our game plan is. We’re very confident in both of them. Any week we can call on one or the other. Those two guys played really well tonight.”
The pair of signal callers combined for 232 yards of total offense with five touchdowns. They also refused to turn the ball over through fumbles or interceptions.
Possibly the best news about the quarterback situation for Greenback is the age of the players. Both will be eligible to play next year as they fine tune their skills during this season. In the case of McNeil, he even has three years left to command the Cherokee offense.
