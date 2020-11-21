Maryville quarterback Carson Jones

Maryville quarterback Carson Jones looks for a block against Dobyns-Bennett on Friday during a Class 6A quarterfinal game at Jim Renfro Field in Maryville.

 Tom Sherlin | The Daily Times

sports@thedailytimes.com

ALCOA TORNADOES

Major Newman: Newman shifted momentum in Alcoa’s favor for good with eight minutes, 10 seconds remaining in the third quarter by stripping Gatlinburg-Pittman wide receiver Houston Byrd and returning the fumble 28 yards for a touchdown that gave the Tornadoes a 28-13 lead. It was the second score of 35 unanswered points in the second half en route to a 49-13 victory.

MARYVILLE REBELS

Carson Jones: The Rebels knew they would have to throw against Dobyns-Bennett’s man-to-man defense, and Jones was more than up for the challenge. The junior quarterback completed 14 of his 20 passes for a season-high 259 yards and three touchdowns to lead Maryville to a 35-28 victory that punched the program’s ticket to the semifinals for the 21st consecutive season.

Tags

This account is used by The Daily Times freelance sports writers and for staff reports.

Recommended for you


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.