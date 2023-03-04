ENGLEWOOD — Simple “What if’s” swirled around Alcoa on Saturday.
As the Lady Tornadoes watched their season, and their hopes of advancing to the state tournament, dwindle away in a 68-53 loss to McMinn Central in the Class 2A sectionals, questions came fast and furious.
What if Alcoa had its entire roster intact? What if senior Macie Ridge, a standout player on the team, hadn’t suffered a season-ending knee injury near the end of the regular season? Would the same outcome have happened?
Coach David Baumann couldn’t answer those questions as he addressed the team in the locker room postgame. All he could do was reassure his players.
“(I said) just that it has been a great run with them, especially with the seniors,” Baumann told The Daily Times. “Told them that I don’t know why things happen the way they do. The verse we’ve got on our shirts, Romans 8:28, ‘That all things happen for the good …’ When you talk about Mak being injured last year, if that doesn’t happen, I think we’ve got a chance to win it last year … We don’t lose Macie right before Senior Night, then we got another chance this year.
“I’m not an excuse-making person, but you’re talking about two All State-caliber players we lost back to back years. And of course Sophi Carnes got hurt first game of the year, would’ve been playing a lot by now. That’s part of the game, and we’re not the only ones that happens to, but it’s just hard for us to understand and hard for these girls to understand why this happened to us back-to-back years.”
While uncertainty swirled after the game, it was clear on the court why the outcome transpired the way it did.
The Lady Tornadoes (30-6) struggled to contain the Chargerettes (26-7) all game, with sharpshooter Molly Masingale nailing five 3-pointers and other McMinn Central players making shots at just the right moments.
“We couldn’t get stops,” Baumann said. “And when we did get stops, we couldn’t get the rebounds to finish the possession. We didn’t get into our game plan that we wanted to coming into the game consistently until late. We thought we could go inside and a lot of times, because of their pressure or game circumstances, we just didn’t get it inside like we should have. By the time we did, it was too big of a hole because we couldn’t get stops.”
McMinn Central opened a 23-10 lead to end the first quarter before Alcoa roared back in the second, outscoring the Chargerettes, 17-9, and cutting through the deficit.
All that momentum was lost in the third period, though, as Alcoa’s offense sputtered, producing just six points. Meanwhile, its defensive woes continued.
It didn’t help, either, that senior guard Karli Haworth was limited after stubbing her finger during the first half.
“It was a physical game, and she got beat up a lot,” Baumann said. “She’s our primary ball handler, and a lot on her. Doesn’t take away anything. She had an amazing career here.
“Last week, she became the second all-time leading scorer at Alcoa. She’s the all-time steal leader at Alcoa High School. She’s second in points, first in steals. I don’t know for sure, but I would say if she’s not second in assists, she’s close to it. She’s had a great career, and a lot on her since Macie has been out.”
Questions hung over Alcoa as it sat in its locker room after the game, but Baumann knew what to say. He reminded the team how special it is and how enjoyable the journey has been, even if it didn’t end the way anyone on the team hoped it would.
“They’ve made me proud,” Baumann said, “and they’ve made Alcoa proud.”
