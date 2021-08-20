As far as season openers go, Maryville head coach Derek Hunt couldn’t have asked for a better start from his team.
The Rebels scored on their first five possessions of the first half as quarterback Carson Jones tossed four touchdown and the defense forced a turnover and suffocated the Heritage offense in a 49-0 win at Jack Renfro Stadium on Friday.
“(I was) pleased with getting out to a quick start,” Hunt told The Daily Times. “That’s what we were hoping to do, to get Carson (Jones) comfortable and man, I thought he played great. Markel Fortenberry had a great night, Noah Vaughn had a great night. We had some guys make big plays. I was pleased, excited.”
Jones, who finished 12-of-15 passing for 173 yards, capped off Maryville’s first offensive drive of the game with an 11-yard pass to tight end Jackson Phillips in the corner of the end zone to put the Rebels up 7-0 at the 7:58 mark of the first quarter.
“I thought it went well tonight,” Jones said.
“I got a lot of touches to a lot of different guys. (Heritage) was running cover three a lot, so it gave us space down the middle so we were able to complete a bunch of balls and put up some points tonight.”
As good as the Maryville offense was, Hunt was just as impressed with the Rebels’ defense, which held the Mountaineers (0-1) to 86 yards of total offense.
The first scoring drive was set up by the Maryville defense after the Rebels’ pass rush forced Heritage quarterback Wesley Deck to make an errant throw into the middle field that was intercepted by DJ Burks.
“I thought our defense made some big plays,” Hunt said.
“DJ Burks made a big interception there right out of the gate. He had nine last year. It was just exciting to watch them flying around.”
After the defense forced a Heritage punt, Jones led the Rebels on another long drive that chewed up nearly four minutes and ended with his second touchdown pass of the game, this one heaved 27-yards down the sideline to Markel Fortenberry.
The score was the first of two in the game for Fortenberry, who finished with a team-high six receptions for 85 yards.
“I felt pretty good,” Fortenberry said. “The energy was high. I feel like I executed everything really well. There’s just some little things I’ll go back and look at on the film and with the team, too to kind of work on those little things.”
Noah Vaughn headlined the Maryville ground game with six rushes for 116 yards.
His 70-yard touchdown run up the middle early in the second quarter gave the Rebels (1-0) a commanding 21-0 advantage and he put the punctuation mark on a dominating first half by catching a screen pass from Jones and weaving his way through the Mountaineers’ defense and into the end zone with 57 seconds left in the second quarter to make it 35-0 game.
Vaughn’s catch and run also signaled the end of the night for most of Maryville’s starters who sat out in the second half with the Rebels up convincingly.
Hunt and the coaching staff took advantage of the opportunity as they continue to rotate three different quarterbacks in Charlie Schwaiger, Zeek McCoy and Caleb Dunford to identify Jones’ backup.
“It’ll be interesting to see what happens throughout the year,” Hunt said. “We would love to get to where we felt really comfortable with one guy as the backup quarterback. The problem with those guys is they’re young, they’re inexperienced and it’s what you’d expect.
“They’ll make some big plays and then they’ll make some mistakes. They all do good things. If one of them separates themselves as backup, that would be great.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.