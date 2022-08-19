EVENSVILLE — Any concern about early outcomes, with a new head coach and quarterback taking over, were quickly blotted out by a masterful start from the Alcoa special teams units in the season opener at Rhea County on Friday night.
Brennen Duggan took the opening kickoff 80 yards to open the scoring. After three Eagle rushes netted four yards, Jordan Harris took his turn, breaking one early tackle then outracing the Golden Eagles for a 72-yard punt return score, putting the Tornadoes in the customary position of shooting out to an early lead and demoralizing opponents in what would be a 38-21 win.
Alcoa’s offense finally hit the field and promptly scored again on its longest possession of the night, moving 80 yards in six plays with Eli Owens ramming into paydirt to finish a 21-yard touchdown reception from Zach Lunsford.
Rhea County fumbled, one of three turnovers for the Golden Eagles, and Alcoa’s first unit suffered its only stalled drive of the half, but ended with a 35-yard field goal from Bacon Lauderback to enter the second quarter up 24-0.
After completing his first victory as head coach at Alcoa (1-0), Brian Nix voiced extra pleasure at starting the game with such special teams contributions.
Gary Rankin, long-time Alcoa skipper who turned the reins over to his defensive coordinator after last year’s seventh consecutive state championship, had told Nix that new coaches often overlook the kicking game.
“So, I always made that a priority,” Nix said. “That was one thing I was not going to do, so it was awesome that we saw that conditioning and work pay off.”
Alcoa continued to dominate, with the Owens connection from both Lunsford and Eli Graf combining for two more passing touchdowns after the Alcoa defense picked off Eagles quarterback Khaleb Martin on two consecutive passes.
Graf set up the first short drive with a pick on Rhea’s first pass attempt of the night and then found Owens for another quick score two plays later.
Freshman Colby Barrett made an acrobatic leap over the Rhea County receiver on the next Eagle possession. Graf and Harris alternated healthy rushing gains before Owens hauled in his third scoring reception, a 22-yard strike, to complete first half scoring at 38-0.
The only non-scoring drive of the first half for the Tornadoes was the final effort with mostly second-unit players, forcing Lauderback into taking his first punt in the game.
Lunsford finished with six completions on seven attempts for 119 yards, adding 24 yards on five carries. Graf led the Tornadoes in rushing with 59 yards on five carries. Harris was rested early after his 72-yard punt return score and three rushes for 39 yards.
Nix was especially pleased with the strong performance of senior Lunsford, who has worked and waited patiently for three years to helm the Tornado attack.
“(Lunsford) has really paid his dues here,” Nix said. “It’s really good to see him come in and throw the ball as well as he did.”
The Alcoa defense limited the Rhea County run-option offense to just 96 yards in the first half.
“It’s an option that requires you to maintain discipline and I think we did a good job of that in the first half,” Nix said.
Nix was not concerned that the Golden Eagles put on a strong comeback effort in the second half, given that it was totally against reserves.
“Those guys (reserves) work hard too and they should get into the games when they can,” Nix said. “And this helps them to know what they need to work on, and know that they need to keep improving if they want to contribute to this program.”
Alcoa travels to Gatlinburg-Pittman to open its Region 2-3A campaign next Thursday evening.
