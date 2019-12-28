KNOXVILLE — If there’s one thing Rae Burrell doesn’t lack, it’s aggression.
The 6-foot-1 sophomore for the Tennessee women’s basketball team is not afraid to run through players in her path. That style of play has sometimes proved to be a little too out of control.
It’s also what Lady Vols coach Kellie Harper loves about Burrell.
“Rae has got a bundle of energy,” Harper said on Dec. 1 after Tennessee downed Air Force. “She is a player I would say plays downhill. She’s constantly attacking, aggressive, and I think it’s good for our team.”
Burrell was used sparsely as a freshman, during which she averaged 12 minutes. This season, Burrell has become a crucial spark off the bench for the Lady Vols. Her role continues to expand as she sets career bests game after game.
She will look to keep moving in a positive direction Sunday when No. 22 Tennessee (9-2) hosts Howard (8-4).
Tipoff is at 2 p.m. at Thompson-Boling Arena.
“I’ve just learned that decision making is important for me,” Burrell said after the Air Force game. “As a team, we’ve just been really working on the details. ... Even though we’re more athletic, we need to work on the details of boxing out and just doing the little stuff.”
Burrell led Tennessee past Portland State last Saturday with a career-high 21 points and nine rebounds. It’s her fifth game scoring in double figures after doing so just five times all of last season.
Burrell has seen increased playing time since fellow sophomore Zaay Green tore her ACL in early November. She has been making the most of it ever since, starting with Tennessee’s win over Tennessee State on Nov. 14. Burrell matched her then career-high in scoring with 14 points that game.
In the postgame press conference, Harper said Burrell was still young in her basketball, but she expected to see that change over the course of the season.
“The thing that you get with Rae is she’s going to come in and make a play,” Harper said. “We need somebody coming in with fire — with energy — and, as she continues to get more minutes and continues to get more comfortable, I think you’ll see even better play from her.
Harper was right.
Burrell followed that performance with her first career double-double (10 points and 11 rebounds) against Stetson before upping her career best in scoring three times against Arkansas-Pine Bluff (17 points), Air Force (18 points) and — finally — Portland State.
Harper said Burrell is aware of her growth but knows she can “still be a better basketball player in the decision making process.”
“But we don’t ever want to lose that aggressiveness that she brings — I love that about her,” Harper said. “There are a few things we’re going to be able to work with her on through film sessions and consistent reminders, but I’m really proud of her effort and where she’s at.
“I’m excited about how we can even get her better.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.