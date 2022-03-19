KNOXVILLE — Rae Burrell wasn’t herself early against Buffalo.
As the Bulls continued to respond to Tennessee scores with makes of their own, the Lady Vols’ wing kept opting for midrange jumpers that didn’t find the net. The misses kept No. 4-seed Tennessee from building a lead in the NCAA Tournament’s first round Saturday at Thompson-Boling Arena, and No. 13-seed Buffalo hung around. Burrell, though, didn’t fold.
She picked up her game in the second half, rushing inside for short-range makes instead of taking longer jumpers. Her story was the same as Tennessee’s, which turned a small halftime lead into a sizable advantage in the third and fourth quarters en route to an 80-67 win and a ticket to the tournament’s second round.
“Just my teammates getting me in good positions and just fixing my shot (helped in the second half),” Burrell said. “It wasn’t falling in the first half so I knew I had to get it up a little bit because it was a little too long or like to the left. Just fixing it and then my teammates putting me in great positions.”
Burrell, arguably Tennessee’s best player heading into this season, scored just four points on 2-for-9 shooting in the first half. She responded by tallying 15 points on 5-for-9 shooting in the second, finishing as the Lady Vols’ leading scorer.
“Rae got several defensive boards and if your shot is not going in, you’ve got to find some other way to be productive,” Tennessee coach Kellie Harper said. “She got some boards. I thought she got a couple of easy shots in the second half that sometimes you just need to see the ball go in.
“She got to the free-throw line. Really proud of her, staying aggressive and staying with it. You know, and staying confident. I thought she had a really good second half.”
Dye a steady force against Buffalo: As Burrell took time to figure out her game Saturday, Alexus Dye held down the fort.
The graduate forward was stellar for Tennessee, notching a double-double with 18 points and 11 rebounds, five of which came on the offensive side of the ball.
Dye is often a momentum builder for Tennessee, snagging tough-to-reach rebounds and even sometimes finishing with putbacks for buckets. She never let up against Buffalo, helping the Lady Vols match the Bulls blow-to-blow before the team flipped the switch in the second half, and then aiding it in sealing the deal the rest of the way.
“Snoop (Dye) is a spark for us,” junior center Tamari Key said. “We know that when she goes in the game she’s going to give it everything she has, going to the basket, grabbing rebounds. We knew that her coming in the third she was going to give us that spark that we needed.”
Getting it done at home: With its win Saturday, Tennessee remains perfect in first-round NCAA Tournament games played on its home court. The Lady Vols are 24-0 in such situations, another example of the longtime success the program has had.
“There’s a lot of pride, but there’s pride for us in November and December,” Harper said. “We don’t have to wait until March to feel that. I think we were excited to get to play here. I’m proud of our team for earning this opportunity, and when you walk out there — it was a great environment, a great environment to play basketball in.
“Just happy for our team.”
Tennessee hopes to continue that success on its home court in the second round and reach the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2016.
