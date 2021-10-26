Rae Burrell and Tamari Key
UT’s Rae Burrell (12) and Tamari Key (20) disrupt the shot by Texas A&M’s Chennedy Carter (3) on a drive in a 73-71 loss Sunday, Feb. 16, 2021 at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville. Burrell and Key received Coaches Preseason All-SEC honors ahead of the 2021-22 season.

 Scott Keller | The Daily Times

Conference coaches doled out praise to two Tennessee women’s basketball players ahead of the season.

Senior guard Rae Burrell was named to the Coaches Preseason All-SEC First team, announced Tuesday, while junior center Tamari Key was included on the second team.

Burrell averaged 16.8 points and 4.6 rebounds per game last season and was named to the All-SEC Second Team. She was also a first-team selection in the preseason media poll that was announced last week.

Key averaged 8.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.9 blocks per game last year and earned a spot on the SEC All-Defensive Team. She is currently eighth in program history in career blocked shots with 158.

Coaches also picked Tennessee to finish third behind South Carolina and Texas A&M in the SEC this season. It is the Lady Vols' highest predicted finish since 2016-17.

Tennessee hosts Georgia College on Nov. 3 in an exhibition game before opening the season on Nov. 10 against Southern Illinois.

